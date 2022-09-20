Police-Fire pay strains, Synagro ‘biosolids’ deal fuels public heat in packed Barstow meeting

An armada of Barstow firefighters and cops, a few candidates for local office, a former mayor, and a “clown community activist” were among more than three dozen people who joined a packed City Hall crowd on Monday to lambast local government leaders to their faces.

The Barstow City Council opened its first public meeting since Aug. 15 at about 7 p.m. Monday with a few familiar faces missing. One is City Manager Willie Hopkins Jr., whose absence was first explained around 9:50 p.m. by Mayor Paul Courtney, saying “he’s taking care of some personal business,” then about 20 minutes later by Councilman Tim Silva saying his “flight didn’t get back on time, he did plan to be here.” Another is Chris Heldreth, Barstow’s fire marshal and Building and Safety Department director, whose absence wasn’t explained.

The meeting agenda included zero “public hearings” items, usually a sign of quick proceedings and an early night in store. Instead, nearly four hours of heated public comments and “business of the council” reports ensued due primarily to three issues:

An ongoing logjam between city negotiators and bargaining units of Barstow Police and Fire employees who’ve been without a contract setting ground rules on pay, hours, and bonuses for nearly three months

A pitch to give Barstow taxpayer funds to Synagro Technologies Inc., a Maryland firm owned by a private-equity arm of Goldman Sachs Group Inc., on a five-year contract for “biosolids removal and disposal” from a city-run sewage plant

A City Council-ordered investigation of Barstow Mayor Paul Courtney for alleged abuses of power, the findings of which remain confidential but prompted the council’s four district-level members to ban him from City Hall in a closed-doors meeting last week

The nearly nine-month long probe of Courtney, which he has called “brutal,” “biased,” and “a political hit job” in the past week, remains far from resolved and ties into separate legal and personal issues that are ongoing within City Hall.

The Monday meeting showed potential to progress to the impasse in police-fire pay talks.

Previous coverage: As Barstow and its police officers remain stalled in tense contract talks, city manager steps in

It came with a sense of urgency for the city’s beleaguered public-safety agencies. A total of 14 Barstow Police Department or Barstow Fire Protection District employees took their three-minute window to emphasize this in public comments to the City Council, backed by many more locals who also spoke and held signs with slogans such as, “Barstow Police deserve fair wages.”

Both departments say an exodus of officers is looming if pay rates aren’t substantially raised to match agencies in other jurisdictions or at the county level. The Fire Department’s situation appears to be more immediately dire.

Capt. John Wymore, who also heads the Barstow firefighters’ union, told the Daily Press his department is already understaffed by about 33% of the manpower levels it’s supposed to be at due to an inability to attract new candidates for vacancies along with an outflow of existing firefighters.

‘Ashamed of this town’

Five men have already left the department this year, and another is leaving later this month, he said. As a result, the department has virtually shuttered a paramedic unit. It is on the verge of closing one of its only two stations. BFPD has to serve between 50,000 and 60,000 residents of Barstow and surrounding areas.

“Don’t let go of what we got,” Barstow Fire’s acting Chief Nick DiNapoli, a more than four-decade department veteran, said from the dais to close Monday’s meeting. “I’m so goddamned angry right now and disgusted. I’m ashamed of this town.”

The City Council expressed unanimous support for the police and fire agencies. The city’s lead negotiators from the jump have been interim Finance Director Marc Puckett and John Bakhit, a private lawyer in the Riverside and Cerritos offices of Atkinson, Andelson, Loya, Ruud & Romo who “represents and counsels public entities in collective bargaining,” according to the firm’s website.

The cost to Barstow taxpayers for a private negotiator has also escalated. The city paid $19,000 to Bakhit’s firm for legal work logged in February, March and April, according to city invoice disclosures reviewed by the Daily Press.

But in the following three months up to July, this total ballooned to above $66,000 of city funds paid to Bakhit’s firm, new disclosures show. Barstow hasn’t yet disclosed its added costs of negotiating in August or September.

The public-safety workers took an upbeat tone last month when the city manager said he would join the negotiations starting with an Aug. 18 sit-down. Hopkins Jr. had been named as the “City Negotiator” in every relevant closed-session agenda Barstow released for months prior to that point, but his actual involvement began after Barstow PD Captain Chris Kirby and officer Matthew Helms – heads of the police-management union and the police-officers union, respectively – used multiple City Council meetings to criticize the tactics of Puckett and Bakhit.

“It’s going to be refreshing to work with someone who’s reasonable and not condescending,” Helms said at the Aug. 15 City Council meeting.

Yet, the tone Monday night remained sour. The fire and police bargaining units say after first being offered no raise for months, they’ve only since been offered 1% to 3% raises as crumbs since.

Silva initiated an action the council backed him on to hold a special meeting meant to iron out the pay talks sometime before the next regular Council meeting before another special meeting expected to be held in September.

‘They don’t know how to run a poop farm’

Monday’s meeting also brought closure to the “biosolids” debate – though not the kind locals at the meeting were hoping for.

The City Council approved a pitch presented by General Manager of Environmental Services Kody Tompkins to award Synagro a five-year contract to haul biosolids, an industry term for semi-treated sewage sludge such as human feces, at a cost to city taxpayers of $47.39 per “wet ton” taken from the Barstow Wastewater Treatment Plant, at 2200 E. Riverside Drive.

Central to local opposition to this idea is an open-air composting facility run by Synagro roughly two-dozen miles west of Barstow and far closer to its sister town, unincorporated Hinkley.

Hundreds of Barstow and Hinkley residents have engaged out-of-town lawyers in recent months to join in on lawsuits that are either already filed or planned against Synagro and Goldman Sachs. The focus: alleged health problems caused by a fire in the guts of the 80-acre waste pit that erupted during Memorial Day weekend and fueled rancid air for dozens of miles through the past four months.

‘I don’t want cancer again’: 3-month waste fire fuels old fears in ‘Erin Brockovich’ town

The Synagro contract was initially placed on the City Council’s “consent calendar” for Monday’s meeting, meaning it would be voted on without public discussion. Still, seven local residents spoke in public comments to start the session with harsh critiques of the plan.

The item ended up taking the first hour of the meeting before the Council decided to approve the Synagro offer because declining wouldn’t affect its operation of the Hinkley site, as San Bernardino County’s public health department and CalRecycle have power over the site’s facility permit. Synagro’s proposal was also far more lucrative than the other bid: a $65.50 per “wet ton” proposal from a Bakersfield arm of Houston, Texas-based Holloway Environmental LLC.

Attendants still weren’t happy, including E.T. Snell, a Newberry Springs resident and long-controversial political activist in San Bernardino County whose activism manifests in the form of a clown suit and brutal, often profane honesty at public meetings.

Noxious waste: What are the ‘bio-solids’ burning in toxic Mojave Desert inferno? You may not want to know

“The city might consider having their own poop farm,” Snell, fully clad in clown gear, posited at the meeting. “I don’t know exactly what you guys can do or wanna do, but we need to put our thinking caps on, and we need to wake up to what the reality is. It’s that they don’t know how to run a poop farm.”

Charlie McGee covers California’s High Desert for the Daily Press, focusing on the city of Barstow and its surrounding communities. He is also a Report for America corps member with The GroundTruth Project, an independent, nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization dedicated to supporting the next generation of journalists in the U.S. and worldwide. McGee may be reached at 760-955-5341 or cmcgee@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @bycharliemcgee.

