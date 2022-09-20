ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
DBLTAP

Overwatch 2 Seasonal Release Schedule Explained

With the launch of Overwatch 2 right around the corner, it's perhaps no surprise that many are wondering about Blizzard Entertainment's seasonal release schedule plans. In addition to simply going free-to-play, Blizzard is overhauling its update and content release schedule for OW2. As such, here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about the Overwatch 2 seasonal model.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
DBLTAP

FIFA 23 Team of the Week 1 Revealed: Full List

FIFA 23 Team of the Week 1 was revealed on Sept. 21 ahead of the Web App going live. Team of the Week (TOTW) is a weekly FIFA Ultimate Team promotion in which the best performing players from the past week of matches receive special in-form items. These items have their own unique scale based on a player's base rating if it's their first TOTW card or a second or third. EA Sports also brought back the Featured TOTW Boost in which a specific player, indicated by a star on their card, received a bigger upgrade.
FIFA
DBLTAP

Will My K/D Reset in Warzone 2?

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is rapidly approaching its launch date and fans are left wondering if their K/D will be following them as they cross over to this new Warzone experience. Warzone 2.0 is aiming to provide a brand new experience for fans of the popular battle royale game....
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Apex Players Call for Permanent Gun Run Mode

The new limited-time mode Gun Run has proven to be a hit with Apex Legends fans, with some players calling for it to be made a permanent addition. Apex Legends' Beast of Prey Collection Event launched yesterday, on Sept. 21, 2022. This latest event adds in 24 themed limited-time cosmetics for players to ge ttheir hands on. Some skins bear a striking resemblance to the iconic Predator design from the famous sci-fi franchise. Beast of Prey features new Legendary skins for Horizon, Lifeline, Loba, Fuse, Pathfinder, Octane, and Rampart.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

DBLTAP

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
13K+
Post
222K+
Views
ABOUT

DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!

 https://www.dbltap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy