Trial begins for man suspected of using AK-47 to kill woman near Coors Field

Photo Courtesy: The Denver District Attorney's Office

The trial for the man that is suspected of killing a woman while she was walking her dog near Coors Field in 2020 began on Monday. The suspect, 36-year old Michael Close, has plead not guilty by reason of insanity, according to a report by 9News.

On June 10, 2020, 21-year-old Isabella Thallas was walking her dog with her boyfriend in the Ballpark neighborhood of Denver, according to the Denver District Attorney's Office in a news release.

"Close began a verbal exchange with them over a command they used to have their dog defecate. Both victims had disengaged from Close and were tending to their dog when it is alleged that Close began shooting," the release said.

Close allegedly used an AK-47 to fire two dozen rounds at the couple. Thallas was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a report by Denver 7, Close's attorney's claim that he was suffering from an untreated mental illness at the time of the attack in their opening statements.

Close has since been charged with two counts of murder in the first degree, two counts of criminal attempt to commit murder in the first degree, two counts of assault in the first degree, six counts of using a prohibited large-capacity magazine during the commission of a crime, three counts of possessing a prohibited large-capacity magazine, and one count of disorderly conduct.

He also faces the sentence-enhancing charge of crime of violence.