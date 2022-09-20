ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State sales tax revenue up nearly 13% last month compared to August 2021

By Andrew Waite
The Daily Gazette
 3 days ago
PHOTOGRAPHER: File Photo

ALBANY Sales tax revenue in New York increased by nearly 13% in August compared to last August, state Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli recently announced.

The 12.6% increase amounted to nearly $192 million more collected this August than last, for a total of $1.7 billion, DiNapoli announced.

“Overall local sales tax collections were strong in August, even with many counties participating in the gas tax holiday,” DiNapoli said in a statement. “With consumer spending softening in recent months, local governments should maintain vigilance when it comes to their finances.”

New York City’s collections totaled almost $751 million, an increase of 20.6% – or $128 million – over August of 2021, according to the comptroller’s analysis. By county, Sullivan County saw the largest increase at 15.7%, followed by Orange (12.9%) and Rockland (12.3%). Meanwhile, Schuyler County saw the sharpest decline at -24.8%.

The Capital District saw a 2.7% increase in sales tax revenue this August compared to last year, from $71.2 million to $73.1 million, with Schenectady County seeing a 6.8% gain and Saratoga County seeing a 5.6% gain. Albany County’s August tax revenue actually dropped 4%, year over year.

Year to date sales tax revenue (January through August) in the Capital Region is up 8.5% year over year, from $577.3 million to $626.4 million in 2022.

The Mohawk Valley saw a 2.6% gain, from $26.6 million to $27.3 million this August compared to last, with Fulton County increasing by 1.5% and Montgomery County increasing by less than a percent.

Year to date, the Mohawk Valley is up 5.1%, from $218.2 million to $229.2 million.

Monthly sales tax distributions made to counties and tax-imposing cities are based on estimates by the Department of Taxation and Finance, according to the comptroller. The next quarterly numbers (for July-September) will be available in October, and should reflect the sales tax impact of the gas tax holiday on a county-by-county basis, the comptroller said.

Andrew Waite can be reached at awaite@dailygazette.net and at 518-417-9338. Follow him on Twitter @UpstateWaite.

