Man Arrested For Shooting Earlier This Month In Lexington Park
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office arrested Walter Harrison Nelson Jr., age 55 of Lexington Park, on warrants on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, from a shooting incident earlier this month. Nelson was charged with:. -First-Degree Assault. -Second-Degree Assault. -Firearm use/Fel-Violent Crime. -Firearm Possession...
Lexington Park Man Arrested For Assault And Reckless Endangerment
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On September 22, 2022, at 5:12 a.m. Deputy Fleenor responded to the 21900 block of Baja Lane in Lexington Park, for the reported shots fired. Contact was made with the victim who advised Reginald Tre Brown, age 31 of Lexington Park, arrived at the residence in a vehicle and brandished a shotgun.
SMCSO Investigating Shots Fired After Dispute In Great Mills
GREAT MILLS, Md. – On September 20, 2022 at 10:00 p.m. deputies responded to a reported shots fired in the 45700 block of Military Lane in Great Mills. Investigation determined there was a dispute where shots were fired and two residences were struck and no injuries reported. CID is...
MISSING: Justin Alexander McCoy, 17-Year-Old, Last Seen In Lexington Park
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is currently seeking the whereabouts of a missing juvenile. The department recently put out the following alert seeking the public’s assistance:. “SMCSO seeks your help in locating a missing child:. Justin Alexander McCoy. 17 y/o Black...
Police Searching For P.G. County Murder Suspect; Offering A $40,000 Reward
HYATTSVILLE, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department is working closely with the U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force to locate and arrest the suspect wanted in a fatal shooting at a mall in the city of Hyattsville last month. The suspect is 33-year-old Stephon Edward Jones of Washington, DC. He’s charged with the murder of 20-year-old Darrion Herring of Hyattsville.
Virginia 19-year-old identified as suspect in Hyattsville home break-in shooting
HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Police have identified the suspect shot and killed in a Hyattsville home invasion as a 19-year-old man from Alexandria. Police identified the deceased suspect as Damani Sanders. Police say Sanders broke into the home in the 5600 block of 30th Avenue in Hyattsville at about 12:18...
Police: Man arrested for deadly 2021 shooting in Prince George's Co.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting in Prince George's County that left one man dead. According to the Prince George's County Police Homicide Unit, the shooting happened at an apartment building in the 5700 block of 16th Avenue on Nov. 3, 2021.
Driver Busted With More Than A Pound Of Pot During Stop In Crofton, Police Say
A 28-year-old is facing drug and weapon charges after being busted with more than a pound of weed and illegal weapons during a routine traffic stop in Maryland, police said. Crofton resident Camonte Pettiford was arrested by members of the Anne Arundel Police Department after being caught by officers during a stop at approximately 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, according to officials.
Waldorf man arrested with stolen handgun
On September 13 at 3:27 a.m., officers responded to the 3000 block of Gallery Place in Waldorf to check on the welfare of a man lying in the hallway of an apartment building. When officers arrived, they observed the man on the ground and a round (ammunition) next to him. They also observed what appeared […]
Police: D.C. woman dies in Oxon Hill hit-and-run, searching for driver and Jeep involved
Prince George's County, Md. (WBFF) — Prince George's County Police Department says a woman from Washington, D.C. died in a hit-and-run on Sept. 18th in Oxon Hill, and are now searching for the driver and vehicle involved. Police said the crash happened at approximately 2:40 a.m. in the area...
Police release name of kidnapped Maryland man found dead in trunk of burning car
UPDATE, Sept. 23, 1:13 p.m. — The Anne Arundel County Police Department said the person who died was Steven Deon Gillus, 39, of Hanover, Md. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said officers in Baltimore found the body of a person abducted from Hanover in the trunk of a burning car […]
Fleeing Man Busted With Pot, Stolen Handgun, High-Capacity Magazine In Lexington Park: Sheriff
A Maryland man with a stolen handgun and illegal magazine is facing charges following a traffic stop in St. Mary's County, the sheriff's office announced. Lexington Park resident Rondell James Thompson, 23, was stopped by a deputy from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, Sept. 20 in the 21900 block of Spring Valley Drive following a traffic violation.
Man found in overturned SUV near I-295 after shooting in DC dies
Editor’s Note: Some of the initial information from police changed, and the story has been updated to reflect those changes. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said it was investigating the death of a man whom officers found in an overturned SUV after a shooting. MPD said that late Thursday night, […]
Police release photos of suspect vehicle in deadly Southeast shooting
WASHINGTON — Police are asking for the public's help in finding a car believed to be used in a shooting near an elementary school that left a man dead earlier this month. The shooting happened on Sept. 2 in the 1600 block of 18th Street Southeast at around 6:30 a.m. That's next to Kramer Elementary School and just a few blocks from Anacostia High School.
Police Investigating Threats Regarding The St. Mary’s County Fair And Other Activities
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating non-specific and generalized threats of violence regarding the St. Mary’s County Fair and public high school football games and other school activities. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office wants to assure the public our...
COLD CASE: 17th Anniversary Of The Homicide Of Hotel Employee Jerry Alan Wills III
WALDORF, Md. – Today marks the 17th anniversary of the homicide of Jerry Alan Wills III, a resident of Waldorf. His case remains unsolved. Your assistance can help us bring justice to Jerry and his family. On September 23, 2005 at approximately 2:50pm, officers with the Charles County Sheriff’s...
Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Crime Blotter
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of September 12, 2022 – September 18, 2022, deputies of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1,769 calls for service throughout the community. Burglary: 22-53382. On September 15, 2022, Cpl. Bortchevsky received a report of a burglary that had...
Second Man Found Guilty Of First-Degree Murder During THC Drug Robbery Of High School Student
LA PLATA, Md. – Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, a Charles County jury, after an 8-day trial and less than a day of deliberation, convicted Mikayle Tahed Qawwee, 21, of Waldorf, of the First-Degree Murder and Armed Robbery of Bradley Brown, as well as related charges.
Waldorf House Fire Currently Under Investigation
WALDORF, Md. – On September 21, 2022, at approximately 8:59 p.m., units responded to a house fire in the 1100 block of Bannister Circle in Waldorf. According to a report from the Maryland State Fire Marshal, the homeowner was alerted after multiple items popped inside the residence, subsequently losing power in the home.
PGPD Investigating Circumstances Of Double Fatal Shooting
HYATTSVILLE, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating the circumstances of a double fatal shooting inside of a home in the city of Hyattsville shortly after midnight. At approximately 12:20 am, officers with the Hyattsville Police Department were dispatched to the report...
