WLUC
Meditate with a morning mantra
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... the weather is drastically cooler as we head into fall. A new season might bring you new intentions. Kellie Boase of Rise Up Yoga talks about the mental effects of mantras and meditation. Boase encourages you to make your own mantra... ...and...
WLUC
Captain of Shipwreck tours in process of retiring
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - At the helm, Theresa Karr guided people about the history of Lake Superior shipwrecks. She is now in the process of retiring after 28 years with the tour company. Karr says it is a bittersweet feeling to retire from being a captain. “A little sad, but...
WLUC
Players de Noc to present first musical since pandemic began
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Players de Noc is preparing for its first musical since the pandemic began. It’s “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” – an interactive musical about a spelling bee. Each of the students won their school’s spelling bee and are competing to make it to nationals.
WLUC
UP physical therapy patients celebrate NewGait
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Inside Campfire Coworks in Marquette, physical therapy patients celebrated their accomplishments using a specialized walking device. Julie Vallier is one among many to benefit from using the NewGait device. In 2015, Vallier was diagnosed with Friedrich’s Ataxia, a neuro-muscular disorder. “I used to be a...
WLUC
Marquette City Manager shares updates on current city projects
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... Don Ryan joins Tia Trudgeon as co-host while Elizabeth Peterson takes a fall colors tour with Isle Royale Seaplanes. Plus... Karen Kovacs gives insight into her position as Marquette city manager... ...and fills you in on the latest projects rolling out in...
WLUC
Stormy Kromer offers limited edition UP Honor Flight hats
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Several community members stepped up to fundraise for Honor Flight but now it’s Stormy Kromer’s turn. The organization is offering two limited edition hats. “There’s a summer hat which is the wax cotton and they’re also doing a wool hat in the classic red...
WLUC
Marquette County businesses serve fall specials
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Thursday marks the first day of fall and local businesses in Marquette County are offering seasonal surprises. It is a much cooler-than-average start to the fall season. But, that hasn’t stopped locally-owned businesses from commemorating the season with various delights. In Negaunee, Midtown Bakery and Cafe Owner Marybeth Kurtz said visitors can expect a familiar theme on the menu.
WLUC
Great Lakes Scuba Divers to host fundraiser at Ore Dock Brewing Company Sunday
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Great Lakes Scuba Divers are hosting a fundraising event this weekend in Marquette. Sunday at the Ore Dock Brewing Company you’ll find live music from The Reveal, a silent auction, a paddle board raffle and of course – Ore Dock beer. The money raised...
WLUC
Camp Cannabis day passes now on sale
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Day passes are now on sale for the largest-ever cannabis consumption event in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, set for Oct. 7 and 8 at Tourist Park in Marquette. The Fire Station, a U.P. cannabis retailer, is organizing the event. According to a Thursday press release, general...
WLUC
Bear Trap Inn expands into second building
SHINGLETON, Mich. (WLUC) - In Shingleton – the Bear Trap Inn is expanding to a new location. The restaurant and inn now own a second location in Shingleton, the former Tanglewood. They will rename the new location the “Bear’s Den.”. The manager of the future Bear’s Den...
WLUC
Campfire CoWorks cuts ribbon on new Campfire-Ish location
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Campfire CoWorks has a new location in Ishpeming. Thursday afternoon, the owners and others in the community met inside the Gossard Building for the official ribbon cutting of the new location which is called Campfire-Ish. The space offers work areas, and high-speed internet and is also...
WLUC
Sally’s Fund to host 20th Annual Sally’s Ride in Marquette
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. nonprofit is raising money for horses this weekend. Sally’s Fund is hosting the 20th Annual Sally’s Ride this weekend. Sally’s Fund is a part of UPAWS that ensures horses in the U.P. are properly cared for. The fund is named after Sally Paajanen, a horse rider who passed away in 2003.
WLUC
Partridge Creek Farms breaks ground on Intergenerational Farm
Ishpeming, Mich. (WLUC) - On Friday, Partridge Creek Farms held a groundbreaking in Ishpeming for what will become the Intergenerational Farm. Founder Dan Perkins said this new farm will play a significant role in the community by creating a sustainable food source. “We are gonna grow 50,000 lbs. of food...
WLUC
Northern Michigan University brings the spirit for homecoming week
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Homecoming celebrations continue for Northern Michigan University wildcats. The campus has been chock-full of activities this week; a welcomed change from scaled-back and canceled events during the COVID-19 pandemic. Homecoming week will wrap up at the Superior Dome on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. with the football...
WLUC
‘Everything just came together’: One business closes, another expands
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Sheryl and John Yavorski are the owners of 906 Flowers and Gifts. Their store is along Ludington Street across from the UPS store. But in one week, the flower and gift shop is closing. “Everything just came together very, very nicely. I was very concerned about...
WLUC
Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry coming to Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry will be coming to Marquette on Wednesday, September 21. The pantry will be located at Northern Michigan University’s Berry Events Center at 1401 Presque Isle Avenue. The distribution of food will begin at noon. It is requested that those that pick up items remain in their vehicles as it is a drive-through event.
WLUC
Baraga County residents plan to preserve Ford Center
L’ANSE, Mich. (WLUC) - Baraga County residents are taking steps to preserve and maintain the Ford Sawmill in Alberta. Nearly 100 people gathered in a L’Anse banquet hall Wednesday evening. Participants listened to a citizen-run committee discuss the historical nature of the sawmill. Their goal is to preserve the center which consists of the sawmill and surrounding buildings as a historic site.
UPMATTERS
Intergenerational farm to bring new life to 3.75 acre site in Ishpeming
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – Partridge Creek Farm breaks ground on Friday with something they’re calling and intergenerational farm. Work will begin on the former site of UPHS Bell Hospital off of Division Street. The developer of Jasperlite Senior Living included Partridge Creek in their grant proposal to take control of the land not being used for apartments.
WLUC
NMU holds Construction Management and Technology Career Fair
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University held its Construction Management and Technology Career Fair Thursday at the Jacobetti Complex. With the complex under construction, the fair was held in the back portion of the building. 60 employers were on hand to talk with hundreds of NMU students about career...
WLUC
UP200 Dryland Dash 2022 set for Oct. 8 & 9
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The UP200 is most known for its Midnight Run and Jack Pines 30 dog sled races in February. Next month, the Upper Peninsula Sled Dog Association is hosting its sixth annual UP200 Dryland Dash. On Wednesday, mushers and dogs gathered to showcase their skills. UP200 Start...
