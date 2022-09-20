ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Sheryl and John Yavorski are the owners of 906 Flowers and Gifts. Their store is along Ludington Street across from the UPS store. But in one week, the flower and gift shop is closing. “Everything just came together very, very nicely. I was very concerned about...

ESCANABA, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO