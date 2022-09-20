ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Erika Sundlie
3d ago

this happens way too much in austin...I've never seen this anywhere else, just here. at least 3 every other week. wow.

spectrumlocalnews.com

Police arrest Kyle man in connection to threats made to Austin school

AUSTIN, Texas — A man from Kyle, Texas, was arrested for allegedly making threats against a Travis County school. Officers with the Travis County Sheriff’s Office report that an investigation into the matter began immediately. TCSO said they received word from Austin Waldorf School that the institute was subjected to five threatening voicemail messages.
KYLE, TX
fox7austin.com

SWAT call in progress in SE Austin: APD

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department's SWAT team is working a call in Southeast Austin. APD says the call is near the 6000 block of Fairway Street. APD is expected to hold a briefing on the situation at 11:20 a.m.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Vehicle fire in South Austin; 1 woman hospitalized

AUSTIN, Texas - A woman was hospitalized after a vehicle fire in South Austin. The incident happened around 4:30 a.m. on the I-35 service road near Woodward Street. The Austin Police Department says a van caught fire and blocked the onramp to the interstate. The only woman in the van...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Pedestrian killed in crash on I-35 southbound frontage road at Braker Lane

AUSTIN, Texas — A pedestrian was killed early Friday morning in a crash on the Interstate 35 southbound frontage road at Braker Lane. The City of Austin's Transportation Department initially reported the crash just after 7 a.m., telling morning commuters to consider alternate routes. By 7:17 a.m., TxDOT Austin said the frontage road was closed due to the crash.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Adult, teenager injured after 2-vehicle rollover crash in east Travis County

AUSTIN, Texas — An overnight two-vehicle rollover crash left an adult and a teenager seriously injured in east Travis County. Austin-Travis County EMS said the call came in at 11:55 p.m. Thursday reporting a crash involving two vehicles in the 3000 block of North Farm to Market Road 973. The impact caused both to roll over and become trapped inside their vehicles.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

Motorcyclist possibly with law enforcement agency killed in crash

LIBERTY HILL, Texas - Officials say a motorcyclist, possibly with a law enforcement agency, has been killed in a crash. The Texas Department of Public Safety says that the crash happened just before 6 a.m. at the intersection of SH 29 and Hwy 1869 near Liberty Hill. The motorcyclist was...
LIBERTY HILL, TX
fox7austin.com

Shots fired as suspect breaks into Travis County constable's vehicle

AUSTIN, Texas - A corporal with the Travis County Constable Office is recovering after confronting a suspect breaking into his patrol unit. "So fortunate that this incident didn't take a worse turn and that no one, neither my deputy nor that suspect, was injured even more critically," said Pct 1 Constable Tonya Nixon.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Man arrested in Killeen auto-pedestrian accident

Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – A 26-year-old man has been arrested on intoxication assault charges in connection with a February auto-pedestrian crash which seriously injured another man. Eric Allen Hatchett was booked into the Bell County Jail, and has since been bonded out. An arrest affidavit stated the accident occurred...
KVUE

Male victim struck by bullets that hit his house, according to police

AUSTIN, Texas — Bullets struck a male victim following a shooting outside of a home late Tuesday night, according to the Austin Police Department. Around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, APD received calls of shots fired in the 1400 block of East Third Street. Once on the scene, officers found multiple shell casings in the street.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

APD: Child injured in "shoot/stab incident" in East Austin

A child was injured in a “shoot/stab incident" in east Austin late Tuesday night. The Austin Police Department responded to the scene on the 1300 block of East Third Street just after 11:30 p.m. ALSO | Austin man run over by teen driver gifted new electric wheelchair by APD,...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

KVUE

