AUSTIN, Texas — An overnight two-vehicle rollover crash left an adult and a teenager seriously injured in east Travis County. Austin-Travis County EMS said the call came in at 11:55 p.m. Thursday reporting a crash involving two vehicles in the 3000 block of North Farm to Market Road 973. The impact caused both to roll over and become trapped inside their vehicles.

TRAVIS COUNTY, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO