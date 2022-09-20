Read full article on original website
Erika Sundlie
3d ago
this happens way too much in austin...I've never seen this anywhere else, just here. at least 3 every other week. wow.
APD identifies officer killed in motorcycle crash in Liberty Hill
The Austin Police Department identified one of its officers who was killed in an off-duty motorcycle crash in Liberty Hill Friday morning.
fox7austin.com
Austin police officer killed in Liberty Hill crash
LIBERTY HILL, Texas - The Austin Police Department says that one of its officers has died after a crash in Liberty Hill. Senior APD Officer Anthony "Tony" Martin died from injuries he sustained in a crash while on his way home working his night shift. The crash happened at the...
fox7austin.com
Crash near Tesla Road leaves teen, 1 other person injured
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas - An adult and a teenager have been hospitalized after a crash in Eastern Travis County. The crash happened on FM 973 near Tesla Road just before midnight. The Austin Fire Department and Austin-Travis County EMS responded to a call of a two-vehicle crash with two people...
Teen, adult hurt in overnight crash on FM 973
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a two-vehicle crash in eastern Travis County that sent a teen and an adult to the hospital late Thursday night.
Police arrest Kyle man in connection to threats made to Austin school
AUSTIN, Texas — A man from Kyle, Texas, was arrested for allegedly making threats against a Travis County school. Officers with the Travis County Sheriff’s Office report that an investigation into the matter began immediately. TCSO said they received word from Austin Waldorf School that the institute was subjected to five threatening voicemail messages.
fox7austin.com
SWAT call in progress in SE Austin: APD
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department's SWAT team is working a call in Southeast Austin. APD says the call is near the 6000 block of Fairway Street. APD is expected to hold a briefing on the situation at 11:20 a.m.
fox7austin.com
Vehicle fire in South Austin; 1 woman hospitalized
AUSTIN, Texas - A woman was hospitalized after a vehicle fire in South Austin. The incident happened around 4:30 a.m. on the I-35 service road near Woodward Street. The Austin Police Department says a van caught fire and blocked the onramp to the interstate. The only woman in the van...
Pedestrian killed in crash on I-35 southbound frontage road at Braker Lane
AUSTIN, Texas — A pedestrian was killed early Friday morning in a crash on the Interstate 35 southbound frontage road at Braker Lane. The City of Austin's Transportation Department initially reported the crash just after 7 a.m., telling morning commuters to consider alternate routes. By 7:17 a.m., TxDOT Austin said the frontage road was closed due to the crash.
Attempted patrol vehicle break-in leads to struggle, constable injured
AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: An earlier version of this story stated that an Austin police officer had been shot. However, law enforcement officials later clarified that the official injured at the scene was a deputy constable and he sustained a minor injury. A constable with Travis County Precinct...
CBS Austin
Adult, teenager injured after 2-vehicle rollover crash in east Travis County
AUSTIN, Texas — An overnight two-vehicle rollover crash left an adult and a teenager seriously injured in east Travis County. Austin-Travis County EMS said the call came in at 11:55 p.m. Thursday reporting a crash involving two vehicles in the 3000 block of North Farm to Market Road 973. The impact caused both to roll over and become trapped inside their vehicles.
fox7austin.com
Motorcyclist possibly with law enforcement agency killed in crash
LIBERTY HILL, Texas - Officials say a motorcyclist, possibly with a law enforcement agency, has been killed in a crash. The Texas Department of Public Safety says that the crash happened just before 6 a.m. at the intersection of SH 29 and Hwy 1869 near Liberty Hill. The motorcyclist was...
fox7austin.com
VIDEO: Car runs over pedestrian in Round Rock; police looking for witnesses
ROUND ROCK, Texas - Round Rock police are looking for eyewitnesses in an aggravated assault. Police said on Sept. 9, the driver of a vehicle hit a pedestrian near the Walmart at IH-35 & SH-45. The victim was originally in critical condition but is now stable. This incident stemmed from...
Police looking for witnesses after car hits pedestrian near Round Rock Walmart
Police posted a video of the incident. It shows a car leaving the gas station parking lot and striking a person walking beside the road.
fox7austin.com
Shots fired as suspect breaks into Travis County constable's vehicle
AUSTIN, Texas - A corporal with the Travis County Constable Office is recovering after confronting a suspect breaking into his patrol unit. "So fortunate that this incident didn't take a worse turn and that no one, neither my deputy nor that suspect, was injured even more critically," said Pct 1 Constable Tonya Nixon.
fox44news.com
Man arrested in Killeen auto-pedestrian accident
Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – A 26-year-old man has been arrested on intoxication assault charges in connection with a February auto-pedestrian crash which seriously injured another man. Eric Allen Hatchett was booked into the Bell County Jail, and has since been bonded out. An arrest affidavit stated the accident occurred...
4-vehicle crash cleared on eastbound Highway 71
The eastbound lanes of Highway 71 are back open after Austin Police closed them due to a crash involving four cars Wednesday morning.
Male victim struck by bullets that hit his house, according to police
AUSTIN, Texas — Bullets struck a male victim following a shooting outside of a home late Tuesday night, according to the Austin Police Department. Around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, APD received calls of shots fired in the 1400 block of East Third Street. Once on the scene, officers found multiple shell casings in the street.
Crews clearing 18-wheeler fire on westbound service road of Highway 290
Austin Police said an 18-wheeler fire shut down the westbound service road of Highway 290 near State Highway 130 Friday morning.
CBS Austin
APD: Child injured in "shoot/stab incident" in East Austin
A child was injured in a “shoot/stab incident" in east Austin late Tuesday night. The Austin Police Department responded to the scene on the 1300 block of East Third Street just after 11:30 p.m. ALSO | Austin man run over by teen driver gifted new electric wheelchair by APD,...
KVUE
