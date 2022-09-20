ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cotton Valley, LA

Comments / 0

Related
KSLA

Caddo Parish deputy injured in wreck; 2 others taken to hospital

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A deputy with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office has been injured in a wreck; two other people were also taken to the hospital. The crash happened Friday, Sept. 23 around 1:15 p.m. at the intersection of Grimmett Drive and Freestate Boulevard. A spokesperson with CPSO says a GMC pickup truck was headed west on Freestate when the driver reportedly failed to stop at a stop sign. The pickup truck t-boned a CPSO patrol unit that was headed northbound on Grimmett.
CADDO PARISH, LA
KSLA

House goes up in flames in Queensborough neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport firefighters responded to a house fire in the city’s Queensborough neighborhood. At 12:46 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, the fire was reported in the 3400 block of Hardy Street. When they arrived, firefighters found an abandoned house had caught fire. The house was heavily damaged...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

SFD investigates fire that destroys historic downtown building

SHREVEPORT, La. – A fire Wednesday evening that destroyed a vacant, historic building in downtown Shreveport is under investigation, Fire Chief Clarence Reece said Thursday morning. “Anytime a building catches on fire after it's been standing for a while, it’s always going to be suspicious in nature. But again,...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KETK / FOX51 News

Woman arrested for allegedly burning down Marion County home

JEFFERSON, Texas (KETK) – One woman was arrested for arson after a home in Jefferson burned “completely to the ground,” police announced. The Jefferson Police Department arrested 37-year-old Letissue Mapps and took her to the Marion County Jail for arson and criminal trespassing on Wednesday. Police responded to a house fire on 107 Alford Street […]
MARION COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Webster Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Accidents
Webster Parish, LA
Accidents
City
Cotton Valley, LA
County
Webster Parish, LA
KETK / FOX51 News

1 dead after oil well accident in Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Harrison County Sheriff’s Office has announced that someone died during an industrial accident at an oil well near Liberty and Baker roads. During their investigation, deputies determined that the accident had happened around 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 20. The deceased was then taken to Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview. […]
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
KTBS

Fire ravages downtown Shreveport building

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport firefighters are on the scene of a blaze at a downtown building. Shreveport DDA said in a social media post the building is known as the old Sportspage/Humphrey building at 114 Texas Street. It's located behind the Blind Tiger. There were 22 fire units on the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Marshal#House Fire#Electrical Wiring#Valley Fire#Fire Alarms#Accident#The State Fire Marshal#Sfm
KTBS

Sheriff Prator praises security camera system that helped nab burglar

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A thief caught in the act on surveillance video highlights the importance of a quality security camera system, says Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator. His office shared security cam video from H & W Marine on Greenwood Road, just west of Shreveport, from one night in late July. Their security system, with motion activated sensors, is monitored by Guardian Alarm. It alerted an employee at Guardian to a man who snuck onto the property.
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Shreveport Police Investigating 39th Homicide of 2022

On September 19th, 2022, at 7:35 p.m. Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to a shooting on Salem Drive. Arriving officers located a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported by the Shreveport Fire Department to a local area hospital where he was pronounced dead at the hospital.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktoy1047.com

Internet service experiencing issues in Texarkana area

The interruption in service is expected to be temporary. On Wednesday, Atlanta Police Department Dispatch received a call concerning a reckless driver on East Main Street. According to New Orleans police, a man stabbed a woman after she refused to go on a date with him. A 25-year-old man has...
TEXARKANA, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTBS

Webster Parish father arrested in infant child's death

MINDEN, La. – The father of an infant who earlier this year from fentanyl intoxication has been arrested. According to the Webster Parish Journal, Jonathan Johnson, 19, of Sibley, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of negligent homicide. The baby’s mother, Stephanie N. Lowery, 26, of Minden, was arrested...
magnoliareporter.com

One year following disappearance, family of Chad Tompkins still hoping

Friday, September 30 will mark a year since anyone in Chad Tompkins’ family has seen the Emerson man. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office still has no clues of his whereabouts, officials said. Tompkins, who was 48 at the time of his disappearance, is described as a white male...
EMERSON, AR
KTBS

1 wounded in Wednesday night shooting in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - A late night shooting in Shreveport sent one man to the hospital. According to Shreveport police, it happened at Walker and Meriwether roads around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police say they believe it was the result of a failed drug deal. One man was shot multiple times and...
SHREVEPORT, LA
txktoday.com

Multi-Jurisdiction Police Chase Ends on Lake Drive in Texarkana

On Wednesday, September 21, 2022, Atlanta Police Department Dispatch received a call concerning a reckless driver on East Main Street with the caller reporting that the vehicle was making multiple U-turns in the roadway and then sitting in the roadway with the hazard lights flashing. The caller reported that this had been happening for several minutes prior to reporting it to the police.
ATLANTA, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Marshall man, woman arrested for burglary of building

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man and woman from Marshall were arrested on Wednesday after officials said they were found in possession of stolen property. Deputies were dispatched to Baker Bridge Road regarding a burglary, and officials said while they were on the way the caller informed dispatch the suspects had fled the scene. […]
MARSHALL, TX
KSLA

Appeal filed for former Bossier City Police chief following demotion

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - An attorney representing the former Bossier City Police Department chief has filed for an appeal following his demotion on Friday, Sept. 16. Attorney Pamela Breedlove has sent in a request to the Bossier City Municipal Fire & Police Civil Service Board on behalf of former chief, Chris Estess. His attorney said he was not given notice of the special meeting.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTBS

Walker Road homicide victim identified

SHREVEPORT, La. - A man shot and killed in southwest Shreveport Monday has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's Office. D’Shaundre Harris, 28, of Shreveport, died at Ochsner LSU Health hospital at 9:14 p.m. He had been taken there with several gunshot wounds following an argument during which he was shot just after 7:30 p.m. in the 8900 block of Walker Road.
SHREVEPORT, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy