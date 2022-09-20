DA: Man charged in deadly head-on crash in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – A man has now been charged in a deadly head-on crash that left one woman dead over the weekend, according to the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office.

Officials said 27-year-old Antonio Orosco is now facing several charges related to a crash near Highway 180 and Shasta Avenue on Saturday night.

Around 9:15 p.m., officers from the California Highway Patrol were called out to the area for a report of a head-on car crash.

When officers arrived, they found 20-year-old Sandy Orellana-Mendoza and four passengers in her car suffering from serious injuries.

Officials said Orellana-Mendoza did not survive her injuries.

While investigating, officers said they learned that Orosco had possibly been driving under the influence of drugs when he allowed his car to veer into the opposite lane of traffic, hitting Orellana-Mendoza’s car head-on.

Orosco was taken to the hospital to have his injuries treated and was later booked into the Fresno County Jail.

Officials with the DA’s office said Orosco faces charges of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, driving under the influence of a drug causing great bodily injury, and driving on the wrong side of the road.

If convicted of the charges and allegations, Orosco faces a sentence of up to 18 years in prison.

Orosco is scheduled to be arraigned on September 21.

