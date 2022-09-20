ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

KATV

Little Rock SWAT call 'resolved peacefully' after weapon disturbance

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Update. 6:15 a.m. :. Little Rock police said Swat negotiators were able to resolve the call out that was initiated at 8:38 p.m. peacefully. A SWAT call-out has been issued for an apartment building in Little Rock Thursday evening after police said a suspect barricaded himself inside.
THV11

Little Rock FBI offering reward in search for missing man

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock FBI is seeking information regarding the disappearance of 42-year-old Jason Lierl who was last seen in Madison County on January 25, 2022. After Lierl's disappearance, some of his belongings were recovered by law enforcement in Fayetteville, Benton County, and Madison County in...
KATV

FBI Little Rock offering reward for tips regarding missing person

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation in Little Rock is offering a $30,000 reward for information on a missing person. According to the FBI in Little Rock, Jason Lierl was last seen between Capps Ranches Road in Benton County and County Road 1101 in Madison County around Jan. 25.
THV11

Little Rock police searching for missing woman

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has requested help in finding a missing woman. 30-year-old Sharee Clifton was last seen in Little Rock on September 19. She is described as being 5'7" in height and about 160 pounds with green hair. If you have any information...
KARK 4 News

Little Rock City Director Ken Richardson pleads not guilty after crash

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Little Rock city director accused of crashing his car then resisting arrest is pleading not guilty to misdemeanor charges brought against him. Officials with the Arkansas State Police said that long-time ward two rep Ken Richardson was arrested following the crash. He has pleaded not guilty to obstruction, resisting arrest and third-degree battery.
KATV

Man arrested in Faulkner county for vehicle theft

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Faulkner County Sheriff's Office arrested a man on Wednesday in connection to a vehicle theft on Monday. Sabbath Scroggins was arrested on Sept. 21 and charged with theft of property, felony criminal mischief, misdemeanor fleeing, & two counts of misdemeanor criminal trespass, according to the Faulkner County Sheriff's Office.
FAULKNER COUNTY, AR
KATV

1 found dead in shooting at Dobby Drive in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office reported a shooting that happened late Monday evening. Deputies arrived at the 10,000 block of Dobby Drive in Little Rock and found a deceased adult male in a vehicle that had been shot. The investigation is ongoing and the story...
THV11

THV11

