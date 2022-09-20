Read full article on original website
Related
KATV
Detectives of Cleburne County arrest & charge a Quitman man after 1 year investigation
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — After a year-long investigation into a juvenile sexual assault case by detectives of the Cleburne County Sheriff's Office, a Quitman man was arrested and charged. 57-year-old Scott Linn was arrested after the Sheriff's Office, Quitman Police Department, and the Heber Springs SWAT team executed a...
KATV
Little Rock SWAT call 'resolved peacefully' after weapon disturbance
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Update. 6:15 a.m. :. Little Rock police said Swat negotiators were able to resolve the call out that was initiated at 8:38 p.m. peacefully. A SWAT call-out has been issued for an apartment building in Little Rock Thursday evening after police said a suspect barricaded himself inside.
Crazy Video: Benton police investigating ATM theft
Benton police are investigating after someone attempted to steal an ATM Thursday morning.
Little Rock father still searching for answers in son's hit-and-run death
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to Little Rock police, 41-year-old Jamaal Lewis was walking across South University near the Exxon gas station when a vehicle hit him and kept going. His father, Bobby Wesley, said that his son's unexpected death was devastating for the family. The hit-and-run happened on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Little Rock FBI offering reward in search for missing man
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock FBI is seeking information regarding the disappearance of 42-year-old Jason Lierl who was last seen in Madison County on January 25, 2022. After Lierl's disappearance, some of his belongings were recovered by law enforcement in Fayetteville, Benton County, and Madison County in...
Little Rock police: ShotSpotter detects more than 100 gunshots within hours overnight
Detectives in Little Rock are investigating after the city's gunshot detection system reported more than 100 shots fired in the span of hours.
KATV
FBI Little Rock offering reward for tips regarding missing person
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation in Little Rock is offering a $30,000 reward for information on a missing person. According to the FBI in Little Rock, Jason Lierl was last seen between Capps Ranches Road in Benton County and County Road 1101 in Madison County around Jan. 25.
Little Rock police searching for missing woman
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has requested help in finding a missing woman. 30-year-old Sharee Clifton was last seen in Little Rock on September 19. She is described as being 5'7" in height and about 160 pounds with green hair. If you have any information...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Little Rock City Director Ken Richardson pleads not guilty after crash
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Little Rock city director accused of crashing his car then resisting arrest is pleading not guilty to misdemeanor charges brought against him. Officials with the Arkansas State Police said that long-time ward two rep Ken Richardson was arrested following the crash. He has pleaded not guilty to obstruction, resisting arrest and third-degree battery.
Little Rock SWAT call-out issued on Fair Park Boulevard
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Update: After a disturbance with a weapon call, SWAT negotiators were able to resolve the issue peacefully. A SWAT call-out has been issued for an apartment complex on Fair Park Blvd. where one person has barricaded himself inside the building.
KATV
Man arrested in Faulkner county for vehicle theft
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Faulkner County Sheriff's Office arrested a man on Wednesday in connection to a vehicle theft on Monday. Sabbath Scroggins was arrested on Sept. 21 and charged with theft of property, felony criminal mischief, misdemeanor fleeing, & two counts of misdemeanor criminal trespass, according to the Faulkner County Sheriff's Office.
KATV
Little Rock police searching for vehicle connected to Sunday homicide on Baseline Road
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock police are hoping to identify the owner and potential driver of a vehicle believed to be connected to a Sunday morning homicide on Baseline Road. "We are asking for the community's help concerning the homicide Sunday, Sept, 18," a social media post by...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KATV
Benton police asking if anyone recognizes a vehicle involved in a hit and run
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Benton Police Department announced Wednesday they are looking for a vehicle involved in a hit and run. The vehicle that is being looked for is white and has damages to the passenger side from the incident. If you or anyone that you know can...
Police: SWAT unit called to home on Fair Park Blvd
A SWAT unit from the Little Rock Police Department has been deployed at a home shortly before 10 p.m. Monday night.
KATV
1 found dead in shooting at Dobby Drive in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office reported a shooting that happened late Monday evening. Deputies arrived at the 10,000 block of Dobby Drive in Little Rock and found a deceased adult male in a vehicle that had been shot. The investigation is ongoing and the story...
Little Rock police: Pharmacy robbery led to Monday SWAT call-out
Little Rock police said that a pharmacy robbery is what led to a SWAT call-out in Little Rock Monday afternoon.
Family of slain Little Rock man finds closure after killer pleads guilty to murder
The family of a man slain in Little Rock in 2019 said it has closure this week after a man pleaded guilty to murder. A judge sentenced the man to 20 years in prison and 10 years of unsupervised probation, according to court documents.
KATV
Little Rock police identify victim in Little Rock Taco Bell homicide
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Homicide Detectives have identified the victim in the Sept. 17 homicide after properly notifying the net of kin. Randy Turner, 27 was the victim who died due to his injuries at Baptist hospital. Officers responded to a report of a shooting that happened at 4:13...
Pulaski County Sheriff: Man found dead inside vehicle after shooting
Pulaski County deputies said they found a man dead inside a vehicle after a shooting Monday night in Little Rock.
Benton police investigating Tuesday shooting at Tyndall Park
Benton police investigating a Tuesday night shooting at Tyndall Park.
THV11
Little Rock, AR
28K+
Followers
6K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Little Rock local newshttps://www.thv11.com/
Comments / 0