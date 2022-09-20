Read full article on original website
Teacher arrested after fight with student
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A Springfield teacher was arrested earlier this week after he became involved in a fight with a student. Adrian Akers, a teacher at Lanphier High School, was arrested on Monday and is now on paid administrative leave. The student involved in this fight with Akers was injured to the point that […]
WAND TV
Police: Student sent to hospital; Lanphier High School teacher arrested for aggravated battery
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Springfield Police arrested a Lanphier High School teacher after an altercation with a student on Monday. According to police, Adrian Akers, 44, was arrested for aggravated battery after an altercation sent a 15-year-old student to the hospital. Akers told police, a student was punching him...
newschannel20.com
Most asbestos cleared from Pillsbury Mills Plant, report shows
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The president of Moving Pillsbury Forward, Chris Richmond, provided an update this week on the environmental study at the Pillsbury Mills Plant. The study was completed in late August by Fehr Graham. The final report shows much of the asbestos in the abandoned facility was...
wmay.com
Semi Driver Dies After I-55 Collision
A semi driver is dead after crashing into another big rig in the construction zone on Interstate 55 south of Springfield Thursday. Illinois State Police say traffic was slowing down because of the road work, but one of the trucks failed to slow down in time and rear-ended the other semi. The driver of the truck that collided with the other semi was transported to HSHS St. John’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Coroner Jim Allmon identifies him as 67-year-old Frank Amendola of Somonauk.
newschannel20.com
Power restored to CWLP customers after pole on fire
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — UPDATE:. Power was restored to all customers by 11 a.m. More than 1,400 City Water, Light and Power (CWLP) customers were without power Tuesday morning after an equipment failure that left a pole on fire. CWLP says the failure happened at its Eastdale substation. The...
Road construction coming to Sangamon Co. village
JEROME, Ill. (WCIA) — Drivers in the Sangamon County village of Jerome will have to adjust their travels in the coming week as a road construction project begins on several streets. Leonard Street will be the first road to be closed for this project. Starting at 7 a.m. on Thursday, the road will close for […]
newschannel20.com
Stop the Bleed class offered at Springfield Memorial Hospital
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Memorial Health is offering a class to help people recognize life-threatening bleeding and to respond quickly and effectively using three methods of bleeding control. The class will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on October 1 in the Curtis Theatre Classroom of the Memorial...
WAND TV
Decatur Firefighters recognized for saving an unconscious woman from a house fire
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- The Decatur Fire Department presented two of their firefighters with commendations for rescuing an unconscious female from a house fire in July. Captain Mike Emmerd and Firefighter Lucas Melton were recognized for their life saving efforts on Thursday. According to the Fire Department the female involved in...
wgel.com
Fatal Crash In Montgomery County
Illinois State Police report a fatal accident in Montgomery County Thursday. Two semi trucks were approaching the construction zone on Interstate 55 northbound, near mile post 75.5, Thursday just after 1 PM. As one semi slowed with traffic, the second semi struck the first from behind. The driver of the semi in the rear, 67 year old Frank Amendola, from Somonauk, IL, was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The other driver, 46 year old Darin W. Hoener, of Canton, MO, was not injured.
newschannel20.com
Springfield man arrested in connection to multiple burglaries
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A Springfield man was arrested on Friday morning on a warrant for possession of a stolen vehicle and a recent commercial burglary in Springfield. Police say Russell Adams, 36, is suspected of several burglaries at local businesses that occurred over the last several weeks. We're...
Central Illinois Proud
Boil Order issued in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A water main break has caused a boil order to go into effect in Bloomington Wednesday. According to a Bloomington Public Works press release, the water main break occurred near Reinthaler Road and Benjamin Lane. Due to the break, the water that was supplied to the water main was shut down, which cut off the domestic water supply to that area.
advantagenews.com
Truck driver killed in central Illinois accident
Illinois State Police say a truck driver failing to slow down as he approached a construction zone was the cause of Thursday afternoon’s fatal crash on Interstate 55, south of Springfield. As a result, the northbound lanes of I-55 were closed for about five hours. Troopers say 67-year-old Frank...
WAND TV
Somonauk man killed in Montgomery Co. crash identified
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Sangamon County coroner has identified a man who died in a Montgomery County crash Thursday. The crash happened on Interstate 55 around 1 p.m. near mile marker 75. Frank Amendola, 67, of Somonauk, Illinois was pronounced dead just before 3 p.m. after being rushed...
newschannel20.com
District 186 outlines protocols for altercations
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Lanphier High School teacher is on paid leave after an altercation with a student. Adrian Akers was arrested Monday on charges of aggravated battery. He claims a 15-year-old student punched him multiple times before he picked the boy up and held him down until...
newschannel20.com
Springfield High School seniors start robotics club
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — What started as an exciting computer software class is now expanding into a robotics club at Springfield High School. Ryan Hingle, Ryne Crum, and Rohan Ramkumar needed more time to work on their engineering passion projects - so they incepted the brand new robotics club at SHS.
Additional Sunday bus routes coming to Decatur
Decatur, Ill., (WCIA) — One Central Illinois bus system is expanding, hoping to make getting to work and running errands easier for people. It’s all happening in Decatur. Lacie Elzy, the city’s transit administrator, said the five added hybrid routes on Sundays will help connect the city’s “Urban Core” to more shopping and medical care. […]
wmay.com
Riverton Truck Stop Nearing Completion
The long-awaited truck stop at Interstate 72 and the Riverton exit is nearing completion… and could be open in early October. Ground was broken on the site in August of 2021, with initial plans for an opening in the spring of this year. That was later pushed back to summer, then pushed back again. Ryan McCrady of the Springfield Sangamon Growth Alliance says supply chain issues have slowed construction. Riverton officials say there have also been delays in hiring and training staff for the TA Express, which includes a gas station, a convenience store, food from Little Caesar’s and Taco John’s, and a laundry facility.
25newsnow.com
Fulton County woman killed in southern Illinois traffic crash
ST. CLAIR COUNTY (25 News Now) - Illinois State Police are investigating after a Fulton County woman was killed after a traffic crash in St. Clair County. Illinois State Police say that Makenze Coulter, 23, of Table Grove, was standing through the sunroof of a vehicle in the front passenger seat when she fell out of the top of the vehicle as the driver went through a curve on the interstate.
wlds.com
Early Morning Blaze Marks 10th Suspicious Vacant Structure Fire Since 2021
No one was injured when a vacant house on Jacksonville’s northeast side caught fire early this morning. The Jacksonville Fire Department was called to the scene of a structure fire at 408 North Fayette Street at 5:00 am today. According to a report, firefighters witnessed a large amount of...
WAND TV
Police arrest man wanted for shooting death of Decatur father
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Police arrested 1 of 2 men wanted in connection to the shooting death of Arrion L. McClelland. According to Decatur Police Kyle Escoe was located and arrested on the outstanding warrant in Chicago, Illinois on Thursday by the Chicago Police Department. He is currently being...
