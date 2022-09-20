ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freehold Township, NJ

What Bruce Springsteen orders at his longtime favorite Jersey Freeze in Freehold Township

By Ilana Keller, Asbury Park Press
App.com | Asbury Park Press
App.com | Asbury Park Press
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OERrA_0i3QSFFO00

Jersey Freeze is renowned for its ice cream, but don't tell that to a young Bruce Springsteen. As a kid, the Boss used to visit the Freehold Township staple, but enjoyed munching on the cones more than the icy treats.

To this day, he comes by to satisfy his sweet tooth.

In fact, during the height of the COVID-19 shutdowns, he dreamed of a return.

“When this is over, I want to get an ice cream cone at the Jersey Freeze — to walk inside, step up to the counter and say, 'Soft vanilla dipped in chocolate, please,’” he told AARP magazine in 2020.

That seems to be his favorite.

“He's usually a vanilla cone with a chocolate dip, a chocolate hard shell, when he comes in. If somebody's with him, it's usually a milkshake," co-owner Matt Cangialosi told the Asbury Park Press at the time.

Jersey Freeze, 120 Manalapan Ave., off Route 9 in Freehold Township, was founded by the Blackmore family in 1952 as an ice cream shop.

Over the next few decades, fast food options were added.

In 1993, now-co-owner Katie DiNonno picked up a job working at Jersey Freeze in high school and quickly rose through the ranks.

Cangialosi and DiNonno purchased the restaurant from second-generation owner Bruce Blackmore upon his retirement, officially becoming co-owners in 2015.

The pair have expanded the menu in Freehold Township and opened a new ice cream-only location at Bell Works in Holmdel in early 2020.

Go : Jersey Freeze, 120 Manalapan Ave., Freehold Township, on the border with Freehold Borough; 732-462-3008, jerseyfreeze1952.com.

Where to next? Choose an icon on the map or from the list below. Or continue scrolling for a guided tour.

Special Subscription Offers

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: What Bruce Springsteen orders at his longtime favorite Jersey Freeze in Freehold Township

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Freehold Township, NJ
Entertainment
City
Holmdel, NJ
Freehold Township, NJ
Lifestyle
City
Freehold Township, NJ
Freehold Township, NJ
Food & Drinks
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Springsteen
PhillyBite

The Best Lobster Roll's & Bisque in New Jersey

Philadelphia, PA - If you are looking for the best lobster bisque in New Jersey, you've come to the right place. Numerous spots offer the delicacy in Jersey Shore restaurants. These include Bum Rogers Crabhouse in Seaside Heights, The Crab Trap in Somers Point, and the Point Lobster Company in Point Pleasant Beach. Each of these seafood restaurants has its own style of serving the dish.
SOMERS POINT, NJ
thedigestonline.com

Update on the Spotted Lanternfly in New Jersey

If you’ve spent the summer living anywhere in New Jersey, it’s almost certain that you’ve seen dozens, if not hundreds of spotted lanternflies huddled on the sidewalk or surrounding a tree. Sometimes, it seems impossible to go on a walk without encountering several of the spotted insects. Though their red hind wings are captivating to look at, they are also detrimental to the environment. So much so that almost everyone we know has taken up arms to stomp on these insects at first sight at the request of the NJDA.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Local Life#Ice Cream Cone#Havingfun#Performance Info#The Jersey#Food Drink Info#Fast Food#Food Drink#The Asbury Park Press#Bell Works
New Jersey 101.5

Iconic NJ pizzeria closes its doors

I know what you're thinking. One pizzeria closing in New Jersey is no big deal. You can get pizza on almost every street corner of New Jersey, but some places are just different. One of these places has always been Montclair’s Bivio Pizzeria, which has been serving authentic Neapolitan pizza...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
94.3 The Point

Ocean County, NJ State Lawmakers call on New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy to fund remainder of beach replenishment projects

There is several million dollars worth of combined bills that will need to be covered in order for beach replenishment projects to be completed in several Jersey Shore towns. In January of 2022, U.S. Congressman Chris Smith (R) -- who represents portions of Monmouth County and Ocean County -- was able to secure $30.2-million in federal funds through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act so that these projects could get underway.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
AARP
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Daily Voice

Poles Down In Route 9 Jersey Shore Crash

Route 9 was closed in both directions due to a crash that toppled utility poles on the Jersey Shore, authorities said. The crash occurred early Friday morning, Sept. 23, near Route 33 in Freehold Township, the New Jersey Department of Transporation said. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to follow Daily Voice...
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Man Charged With Murder In Ocean County Shooting

TOMS RIVER – A Monmouth County man has been charged with murder after shooting a man and injuring two others at a hookah lounge, officials said. Eric Manzanares, 22, of Asbury Park, has been charged with Murder in connection to the death of Nymere Tinsley, 25, of Brick Township. Additionally, Manzanares was charged with Attempted Murder, Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
App.com | Asbury Park Press

App.com | Asbury Park Press

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
844K+
Views
ABOUT

The home page for Monmouth County and Ocean County, NJ: breaking and in-depth local news, sports, obituaries, databases, events, classifieds and more.

 http://app.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy