What Bruce Springsteen orders at his longtime favorite Jersey Freeze in Freehold Township

Jersey Freeze is renowned for its ice cream, but don't tell that to a young Bruce Springsteen. As a kid, the Boss used to visit the Freehold Township staple, but enjoyed munching on the cones more than the icy treats.

To this day, he comes by to satisfy his sweet tooth.

In fact, during the height of the COVID-19 shutdowns, he dreamed of a return.

“When this is over, I want to get an ice cream cone at the Jersey Freeze — to walk inside, step up to the counter and say, 'Soft vanilla dipped in chocolate, please,’” he told AARP magazine in 2020.

That seems to be his favorite.

“He's usually a vanilla cone with a chocolate dip, a chocolate hard shell, when he comes in. If somebody's with him, it's usually a milkshake," co-owner Matt Cangialosi told the Asbury Park Press at the time.

Jersey Freeze, 120 Manalapan Ave., off Route 9 in Freehold Township, was founded by the Blackmore family in 1952 as an ice cream shop.

Over the next few decades, fast food options were added.

In 1993, now-co-owner Katie DiNonno picked up a job working at Jersey Freeze in high school and quickly rose through the ranks.

Cangialosi and DiNonno purchased the restaurant from second-generation owner Bruce Blackmore upon his retirement, officially becoming co-owners in 2015.

The pair have expanded the menu in Freehold Township and opened a new ice cream-only location at Bell Works in Holmdel in early 2020.

Go : Jersey Freeze, 120 Manalapan Ave., Freehold Township, on the border with Freehold Borough; 732-462-3008, jerseyfreeze1952.com.

