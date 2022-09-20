ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why The Boss loves Sandy Hook (and we can't say whether it's the nude beach)

By Chris Jordan, Asbury Park Press
 3 days ago

It's a little known fact, but there are more surfers in the E Street Band than in the Beach Boys. That's partly why Bruce Springsteen has been drawn to Sandy Hook on the tip of Monmouth County — the Boss loves the ocean.

Several videos and photo shoots have been shot at Sandy Hook, including 1987’s “Brilliant Disguise” in an abandoned officer’s house at the Hook’s Fort Hancock, and the long-form video for “Hunter of Invisible Game” at the Nine Gun Battery of Fort Hancock in 2014.

And yes, Sandy Hook is the place where the Boss was busted in November 2020 on driving while intoxicated and related charges. The DWI charge was dismissed . It went down next to the lighthouse, near Nine Gun Battery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cKv32_0i3QRxgD00

Sandy Hook lifeguards are on duty from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day on the ocean-side beaches. Surfers go to the Cove on Sandy Hook, especially in the springtime.

There is also nude swimming on Sandy Hook, at Gunnison Beach . The Boss is a fan of swimming naked at night in the ocean (he said that on his SiriusXM radio show, "From My Home to Yours"), although we're not sure if he ever took a dip at Gunnison.

While you're in the area, you can see the Purple Building at 78 Bay Ave. in Highlands, a short drive from the entrance of the park. It's where Springsteen and band members rehearsed and recorded, and it doubled as the home for the Challenger Eastern Surfboards company.

Go : Sandy Hook, 128 S. Hartshorne Drive, Highlands; nps.gov/gate/planyourvisit/sandy-hook.htm .

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Why The Boss loves Sandy Hook (and we can't say whether it's the nude beach)

The home page for Monmouth County and Ocean County, NJ: breaking and in-depth local news, sports, obituaries, databases, events, classifieds and more.

