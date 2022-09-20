Read full article on original website
2022 Incredible ECU Women Awards being held
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An event is planned on Friday to honor incredible ECU women. This year’s ten honorees will be recognized at a luncheon event that celebrates women’s leadership, service and philanthropy. The Incredible ECU Women Luncheon is held every three years and celebrates ECU’s legacy of...
Pitt County Fair using volunteers after security firm fired
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Fair is down to a volunteer security force after firing a company it hired. The fair confirmed to WITN News that Dem Boyz Security is no longer working at the fair. WITN first reported the private company was providing security on Tuesday. Ken...
Chamber Connection: Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations prepped in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Home to Camp Lejeune, the largest Marine Corps base in the eastern U.S., and countless veterans with their families, Jacksonville is a place to swim, fish, play, and work. From Jazz in the City to the New River Splash and every patriotic event in between, Jacksonville,...
Teacher of the Week: Latoya Green
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -WITN’s Teacher of the Week for September 21 is Latoya Green. Green teaches first grade at W.H. Robinson Elementary School. She graduated from North Pitt High School in 2002 and got her bachelor’s degree in 2018 from The University of Mount Olive. Green said...
ECU hosting two career fairs next week
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University is hosting a pair of job fairs for alumni and students later this month. ECU Career Services is hosting two career fairs on Wednesday, Sept. 28 in the Greenville Convention Center. The first event will be a Job and Internship Fair from 8:30-11:30 a.m. then followed by a Science, Engineering, and Technology Fair from 1-4 p.m. WITN is told that these events are open to current students and alumni.
School lunches no longer free in public school districts
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - After two school years of free lunch, students will now have to pay for school lunches again in their respective cafeterias. However, school officials say it’ll still be cheaper than packing your lunch at home. Federal and state government funding programs provided free lunches...
City of Greenville breaks ground on new Wildwood Park amenities
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Members of the Greenville community came out on Thursday to the groundbreaking ceremony at Wildwood Park for a new welcome center and play area. The expansion comes almost a year after the park opened in October 2021 but Greenville Recreation and Parks director Don Octigan says he’s excited for the community because the development has been in the works for quite some time.
PCC offering free high school equivalency & ELA courses
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt Community College is offering students a chance to enroll in its High School Equivalency and English Language Acquisition programs for free. Melissa Morlock, the PCC Transitional Studies director, tells WITN that classes to prepare students for GED and other equivalency exam, along with courses that help adult students learn English will be launching in October.
Saving Graces for Felines: Molly & Maggie
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -WITN’s Saving Graces for Felines kittens of the week for September 23 is Molly and Maggie. The two were adopted by Saving Graces when they were very young kittens, but have recently been returned. They were returned because their owner had a devastating house fire and had to quickly find a place to live. Even though their former owner loved them so much, she wasn’t able to take them with her.
Annual Pitt County Fair provides increased security presence
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -As people enjoy the rides and the animals at the Pitt County Fair, there’s also something else they’ll notice on the fairgrounds. Private security walking around. It’s taken any safety concerns away for parent Mandi Civils. “We were definitely not sure until I...
Mac “Bear” Hodges Music Festival comes to Washington
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - The first annual Mac “Bear” Hodges Music Festival will be held tomorrow. Hodges was the former mayor of Washington who died of COVID-19 in 2020. The city renamed its waterfront festival park to honor him- and that’s where this weekend’s festival will take place.
Schools in the east to get new buildings
PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Several counties across the state including Greene, Hyde, and Pamlico County Schools have received millions in state education lottery funding to make improvements within their respective school systems. Pamlico County and Greene County are both slated to get $50 million in funding. In Pamlico County,...
‘Our duty to answer the call’: Greenville business supports those impacted by Hurricane Fiona
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Hurricane Fiona has left destruction in its wake throughout the Caribbean with heavy winds and rain. One Greenville business is ready to step in after their loved ones have experienced the devastation of the storm. Jay Bastardo, Villa Verde’s owner, says, “The little things that we...
Fur Baby Feature: Meet Flannel
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We are wishing you a Happy Friday in the best way we know how, another Fur Baby Feature!. 2-year-old Flannel joined Maddie Kerth out on the patio on ENC at Three. He recently took a weekend away from the shelter with a foster family and he...
Beaufort County register of deeds announces retirement
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Beaufort County register of deeds has announced she will retire after over 25 years of service. Jennifer Leggett Whitehurst will retire effective Dec. 30, after 26 years of county service. Whitehurst was elected as Beaufort County Register of Deeds in November of 1996. Before...
MumFest returning to historic Downtown New Bern
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The annual MumFest is returning to New Bern kicking off a month-long celebration. MumFest is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, Oct. 8 in the streets of downtown New Bern. The festival will include food, amusement rides, as well as performances by BMX riders, trampoline and ariel performers, musical guests, and more.
Pets in the Park aims to help furry friends find forever homes
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An adopt-a-thon event is scheduled to help furry friends in Eastern Carolina find their forever homes. Pets in the Park will be held on Oct. 8 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Greenville Town Common Park. This is a free event. You can bring...
Onslow County Register of Deeds extending office hours
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina county is extending hours for its Register of Deeds office. The Onslow County Board of Commissioners is extending the hours of service starting October 3, 2022. The office will offer services until 5:30 p.m. on regular work days, extending it by an hour.
Tickets on sale for 6th annual Roast at the Rock
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The annual Roast at the Rock is back and you can get your tickets now. The 6th annual event includes food, drinks, and live music. The tickets include all-you-can-eat oysters and bottomless beverages. If you are not a fan of oysters, there will also be BBQ...
Meet Chase! Greenville Police announce name for new K9
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Chase is on the case! The Greenville Police Department has released the name of its newest K9. The Greenville Police Department says Animal Protective Services found the dog abandoned on the side of the road a couple of weeks ago. As no one has claimed him, the department decided to make Chase its own.
