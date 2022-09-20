Read full article on original website
21-Year-Old Porsche 911 Turbo With 72,000 Miles Costs Nearly As Much As Brand New Carrera
Here's a wonderful dilemma to be faced with: you have around $100,000 to spend on a Porsche 911 but can't decide whether to buy a box-fresh base 911 Carrera or a lovingly restored 911 Turbo with far more power but older tech. The 911 Turbo in question is a 2002...
Porsche 911 GT3 Screams At 9,000 RPM During 198-MPH Autobahn Blast
The hot Porsche 911 GT3 RS debuted less than a month ago, putting it a step above the regular GT3 that broke cover in early 2021. All the attention is on the GT3 RS right now, but the regular GT3 shouldn’t be forgotten about. A new video from AutoTopNL shows the new 911 GT3 rocketing down the German Autobahn for another top-speed test run.
An Ultra-Rare, Air-Cooled ’95 Porsche 911 Carrera RS Just Went up for Sale
There are Porsche 911s and then there are air-cooled 911s. And an exceedingly rare example of the latter just went up for sale. A 1995 911 Carrera RS was recently listed for sale by Graham Rahal Performance in Brownsburg, Indiana. Just over 1,000 examples of the model were ever built, none of which were directly exported to the US. Every 911 that rolled off the line from its introduction in 1964 until 1998 was equipped with an air-cooled engine. Since then, the iconic sports car has been powered by water-cooled mills that are cleaner and more fuel efficient. While these are both...
Prior Design's McLaren 720S Is An Aerodynamic Masterpiece
The golden rule of supercar ownership is that once you own one, you leave it the hell alone. Ferrari even prohibits people from modifying their cars in an unfitting fashion after ownership lest they lose out on special edition models further down the line. But that hasn't stopped rich folks and celebrities. Even sought-after cars such as McLarens and up are being modified with garish body kits and engine upgrade kits. Personal taste does come into it, but Prior Design's latest effort - the vivid lime green McLaren 720S before your eyes - is a stylish take on the British supercar, despite not being as wild as some of the tuner's previous efforts.
This Porsche inspired speedboat is an amphibious 911 for automotive collectors
The Porsche 911 has stamped its authority on the roads all these years with the unique design and power to keep fans interested. So, what more could that Porsche 911 cabriolet be? A speedboat riding the waters in that sublime Porsche style, perhaps!. This Amphibious 911 is a Craig Craft...
Porsche Vision GT Spyder Is A 1,300-HP Hypercar With One Seat And No Roof
Car manufacturers building cool concepts and never putting them into production has to be one of the biggest frustrations of car lovers the world over. But sometimes, there's a caveat to that notion, and it's usually in the form of the Vision Gran Turismo series of concepts that have resulted from the partnership between Polyphony Digital - the maker of the Gran Turismo gaming series - and various manufacturers.
MotorAuthority
1928 Isotta Fraschini brings prewar Italian luxury to Jay Leno's Garage
Ferrari and Lamborghini are among the most recognizable Italian automakers today, but before either existed another firm set standards for Italian engineering excellence. Now part of California's Nethercutt Collection, this 1928 Isotta Fraschini Type 8A Landaulet is a testament to that bygone automaker. Nethercutt Vice President Cameron Richards presents the car here.
Meet The Most Aerodynamic Car Ever Built
0.175. That just sounds like a few numbers to most of us. To the folks a Lightyear, it's a very important, very small number. As of now, that figure represents the lowest drag coefficient a car has ever achieved. More specifically, it's a record that now belongs to Lightyear. For reference, the previous record was 0.200, held by the Mercedes EQS.
TEASED: New Mercedes-AMG C63 Coming Today
Later today, Mercedes-AMG will unveil one of its most contentious models in recent memory: the all-new AMG C63 based on the latest generation of the C-Class sedan. The contentiousness we refer to revolves almost entirely around the replacement of the much-loved V8 in the previous C63 with a new four-cylinder unit boosted with electrification.
The BAC Mono Adds Weight With New Turbocharged Engine
The BAC Mono is faster to 60 mph than a Porsche 911 GT3 RS while using just 332 hp and295 lb-ft of torque. How? As Chapman put it, by simplifying and adding lightness. On top of that, this new Mono uses a totally new turbocharged engine courtesy of Ford. The Briggs Automotive Compay is no stranger to a Ford motor.
This Tuned Renntech S76R S-Class Mercedes Makes 615 HP From a 7.6-Liter V12
RENNtechAMG tuning company Renntech might just have built the perfect W140.
Nissan Is Bringing Back One Of Its Most Famous Sports Car Engines
Japanese manufacturers were on a serious roll in the late 1980s to 1990s. Manufacturers like Nissan, Toyota, Honda, and Mitsubishi were building some of the best four-cylinder engines known to man, and their legacy lives on to this day. Nissan, in particular, was building an especially good range of engines, one of which went by the name SR20.
The fastest street-legal supercar promises the closest feeling to driving an F1 car
Delage, a French automaker, has declared that their hybrid supercar D12 will be the world's fastest vehicle for public roads. The company earlier declared that the D12 hybrid supercar would revive the brand, which was founded in 1905 and ceased operation in 1953, back in 2019. The car, which will...
Off-Road In Mercedes Luxury In This G500 Cabriolet on Bring A Trailer
This incredible mashup of German Luxury design and performance might just be right for you. The G-Wagon has been a staple of German automotive design for decades because of the wide variety of utility and style, enough to please many automotive enthusiasts of different backgrounds. On the outside, you got a great looking exterior which is made to reflect the best of military, off-roading, and on-road application. Then, if you’ll turn your attention to the inside, there is an interior which combines luxury and utility for those enthusiasts who want to relax while they traverse rough terrain.
1970 Ford F-250 Restomod Packs Coyote V8 Power And $285,000 Price Tag
More than most other automakers, Ford likes to pander to the nostalgic sensibilities of its fans with heritage-inspired editions of its vehicles. This year alone, we've already been introduced to the Ford GT Alan Mann Heritage Edition that is a tribute to the AM GT-1 prototype, as well as the F-150 Heritage Edition that celebrates 75 years of the F-Series with its classic paint job.
New Electric Luxury SUV With Crazy Doors Emerges From Italy
It's much easier to build an electric car from scratch than a gas-powered car because there are far fewer moving parts. That's why we keep seeing new EV startups emerge seemingly overnight. The latest of these companies is called Aehra, a new ultra-premium EV brand from Italy. Aehra has just teased the first images of its upcoming SUV, which does not have a name yet. Unlike the latest luxury SUV from Italy, the 2023 Ferrari Purosangue, Aehra's will be all-electric.
BMW Says Electric M Hypercars Could Have More Than 1,300 HP
Even if you haven't been won over by fully electric vehicles yet, it's impossible to deny that they've dramatically shifted the performance benchmarks that once appeared out of reach. The horsepower outputs and acceleration records that are now being achieved are frankly ludicrous, and they wouldn't have been possible without electrification.
New BMW M3 CS Will Show Mercedes-AMG Who's Boss
For all the talk about cylinder counts and the sonic superiority of six over four, BMW has got to be at least mildly concerned about the all-new Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance. Even the most powerful BMW M3, the M3 Competition, is 168 horsepower down compared to its new rival from Stuttgart.
Ferrari SF90 Drag Races LaFerrari, Bugatti Chiron In Hypercar Battle
The Ferrari SF90 is one of the fastest production cars currently on the market. The Bugatti Chiron is one of the most powerful. And the LaFerrari is an exceedingly rare exotic that needs no introduction. Seeing all three in one place is special enough, but seeing them racing? That's a very special treat.
BMW Reveals New M Hybrid V8 Le Mans Racer
Along with the likes of Cadillac, Acura, Porsche, Ferrari, and Lamborghini, to mention but a few, BMW will be entering the FIA World Endurance Championship with a hybridized race car. We got out first teasers of the car last year, and in the second half of 2022, BMW has been giving us regular updates on the state of its entrant. We've seen it testing on track with colorful camouflage and taken a closer look at the specially-developed twin-turbocharged V8 engine, and now the completed design has been revealed in America at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles. Decked in M branding, this is the look the car will wear in the GTP class of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship next year.
