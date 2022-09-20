Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Chicago Receives 74 Migrants From Texas - A Total of 801 Migrants Have ArrivedTom HandyChicago, IL
"UPDATE" - New Information on if Gene and Jude's Hotdogs is closing or Moving out of IllinoisChicago Food KingChicago, IL
Chicago Alderwoman States at least 21 or 22 City Council Members Have Resigned Not Just 12Natalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Many Chicago residents to receive up to $400Jake WellsChicago, IL
Related
blockclubchicago.org
$5 Million Chatham Car Wash Approved By City A Day After Neighbors Protest Plan: ‘We’re Not Being Heard’
CHATHAM — A $5 million car wash on the South Side was approved by the city Wednesday, less than a day after neighbors demanded officials go back to the drawing board and introduce a development that better fits the community’s needs. Neighbors said the fight against the Buddy...
blockclubchicago.org
New Cold Storage Facility That Would Replace McKinley Park Building Would Be ‘Another Blank Wall On Ashland,’ Neighbors Say
MCKINLEY PARK — Developers plans to replace a large industrial building in McKinley Park with a cold storage facility, but neighbors are concerned about potential pollution and preserving the building’s historical architecture. Developers with Karis Cold presented their plans at a community meeting Wednesday night. The group has...
blockclubchicago.org
Affordable Lofts In Bronzeville, Black-Owned Dispensary And More South Lakefront Projects Get City Council Approval
BRONZEVILLE — Wednesday was a big day for the south lakefront in City Council, with a slew of new developments approved in the South Loop and Bronzeville. Northwestern Medicine’s Bronzeville Clinic, a data center, affordable lofts and a controversial South Loop dispensary were all approved by alderpeople. Northwestern...
Former Immaculata High School And American Islamic Campus To Be Turned Into Apartments, Senior Living High-Rise
UPTOWN — A senior living high-rise is coming to Uptown after plans to redevelop a historical college campus in the neighborhood were approved by the city. The City Council on Wednesday voted to approve a developer’s plan to turn the American Islamic College at Irving Park Road and Marine Drive into apartments, including a 22-story senior-living building.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin’s Iconic Pink House Isn’t Being Demolished — But It Won’t Be Pink Much Longer
AUSTIN — The iconic “Pink House” on Chicago’s West Side is not being demolished, but it also won’t be pink for long, as its new owners have begun a full interior remodel to restore the dilapidated property — and give it a new paint job.
blockclubchicago.org
Freshly Appointed Ald. Timmy Knudsen To Install Security Cameras Across Ward As One Of His First Moves
LINCOLN PARK — Newly appointed Ald. Timmy Knudsen (43rd) said he will install new cameras throughout Lincoln Park, Old Town and the Gold Coast as one of his first initiatives. Knudsen, who was sworn in Wednesday, told Block Club he’s looking into how other lakefront aldermen have used their...
fox32chicago.com
Cook County eliminates 'Wheel Tax' to help working families
COOK COUNTY - Cook County's Wheel Tax is no longer, beginning next year. The Board of Commissioners unanimously passed an elimination ordinance ending the county's vehicle registration fines and fees. Commissioners say the move will create new savings for working families by reducing the costs of owning and operating a...
New 43rd Ward alderman welcomed to Chicago City Council: ‘Kiss your family goodbye'
The Chicago City Council has welcomed its newest member, Timothy Knudsen, who replaces the retired Ald. Michele Smith (43rd). Ald. James Cappleman (46th) was among the welcomers and noted that Knudsen increases the number of LGBTQ Alders.
IN THIS ARTICLE
bhhschicago.com
2345 W Cortez Street #1
All fresh , like new in 4 bedroom 3 bath condo duplex in Ukrainian Village area. Everything nice in this unit , complete rebuild in 2014 with new Stainless Steel appliances, heated floor in master bathroom , quartz countertops, hardwood floors, new bathroom ,high ceilings and in-unit laundry washer/dryer. Central A/C. Privet back porch for outdoor enjoyment . Two parking tandem spaces included. Located in historical Ukrainian Village area. Walkable distance to CTA blue line and Metra staion.
Courthouse News Service
Chicago’s decadeslong parking privatization contract goes before Seventh Circuit
CHICAGO (CN) — The Seventh Circuit heard oral arguments Thursday challenging Chicago's infamous parking meter privatization deal, in the latest of several legal attempts to oust a billion-dollar corporation that has made street parking spots in the Windy City some of the most expensive in the country. In some...
uptownupdate.com
Left Turn Traffic Calming Measures Being Installed On Ashland
While this isn't technically part of Uptown, it will affect both drivers and pedestrians coming to our community. In his latest newsletter, Ald. Martin writes:. "The Chicago Department of Transportation will begin installing left turn traffic calming improvements (LTTC) on Ashland between Wilson and Cullom next week. The intersections receiving...
Is Johnnie's Beef in Arlington Heights as Good as The Original Location in Elmwood Park?
One of my favorite Italian beef’s in all of the Chicagoland area is hands-down Johnnies beef in Elmwood Park. I always drove by johnny’s second location in Arlington Heights. I always wondered if the taste was the same. I always noticed that it wasn’t as busy as the Elmwood Park location. This automatically made me think it was not as good as the original and Elmwood Park.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kane County residents speak out about problematic intersection
Community members addressed the Kane County Transportation Committee Tuesday morning, calling for safety improvements at the corners of Randall and Red Gate Roads.
Ald. Pat Dowell asks council to declare October 11 as official Chicago Day of the Girl
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mark the calendar. Ald. Pat Dowell (3rd) is asking the council to declare October 11 as the official Chicago Day of the Girl.The proposal says we should celebrate the inherent potential of all girls in the city and support, protect, and direct resources to girls so they can pursue their dreams.Dowell plans to present the proclamation to the "Girl Like Me" project.
Chicago Alderwoman States at least 21 or 22 City Council Members Have Resigned Not Just 12
Chicago's "Great Resignation" continues showing a vote of no confidence in Mayor Lightfoot. Leslie Hairston, one of the more than 20 Chicago aldermen who have resignedWikipedia.
LaGrange School District, Pilsen art gallery welcome migrant children: ‘We wrap our arms and hearts around the families’
LAGRANGE, Ill. — As migrants arrived in Chicago after being bused from Texas, they have typically stayed at the Salvation Army for several days before being moved into hotels in the surrounding suburbs. Delilah Martinez — owner of Vault Gallerie in Pilsen — has been working to meet up with migrants and bring donations to […]
Cook County finance committee to vote on $31 million settlement for female employees at county jail
The Cook County Finance Committee will vote later today on a pricey settlement with hundreds of female workers of the county jail. At the beginning of the month, the number of women involved in the lawsuit against the Cook County jail was over 560.
Cooper Roberts, boy paralyzed in Highland Park shooting, finally reunites with family at home
"Since the very start, Cooper has inspired us. He is brave and kind. He is tough as nails yet incredibly tender-hearted."
Why is the concrete still decaying on the still-new CTA Brown Line flyover?
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The CTA Brown Line flyover north of the Belmont Avenue stop is less than a year old – but for months, we have been documenting chunks of concrete falling from it.As CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reported Thursday, the flyover still hasn't been fixed. And Franza has also learned what has been causing it to fall apart.We first told you about the problem with the concrete on the overpass six months ago. The Chicago Transit Authority told us it would be fixed by the end of the summer, but that has not happened.The physics lesson goes what goes...
City Council Approves Ordinance Prohibiting Local Officials From Cooperating With Investigations From Anti-Abortion States
An ordinance aimed at prohibiting local officials from cooperating in any investigation from another state regarding abortion access or gender-affirming care passed the City Council on Wednesday. The "Bodily Autonomy Ordinance," introduced by Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa, Ald. Rossana Rodriguez-Sanchez and Ald. Matt Martin, codifies prohibitions originally introduced by Mayor Lori...
Comments / 0