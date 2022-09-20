ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forest Park, IL

blockclubchicago.org

New Cold Storage Facility That Would Replace McKinley Park Building Would Be ‘Another Blank Wall On Ashland,’ Neighbors Say

MCKINLEY PARK — Developers plans to replace a large industrial building in McKinley Park with a cold storage facility, but neighbors are concerned about potential pollution and preserving the building’s historical architecture. Developers with Karis Cold presented their plans at a community meeting Wednesday night. The group has...
Block Club Chicago

Former Immaculata High School And American Islamic Campus To Be Turned Into Apartments, Senior Living High-Rise

UPTOWN — A senior living high-rise is coming to Uptown after plans to redevelop a historical college campus in the neighborhood were approved by the city. The City Council on Wednesday voted to approve a developer’s plan to turn the American Islamic College at Irving Park Road and Marine Drive into apartments, including a 22-story senior-living building.
fox32chicago.com

Cook County eliminates 'Wheel Tax' to help working families

COOK COUNTY - Cook County's Wheel Tax is no longer, beginning next year. The Board of Commissioners unanimously passed an elimination ordinance ending the county's vehicle registration fines and fees. Commissioners say the move will create new savings for working families by reducing the costs of owning and operating a...
#Park District#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#American Demolition#Pines#The Oak Leaf Lounge
bhhschicago.com

2345 W Cortez Street #1

All fresh , like new in 4 bedroom 3 bath condo duplex in Ukrainian Village area. Everything nice in this unit , complete rebuild in 2014 with new Stainless Steel appliances, heated floor in master bathroom , quartz countertops, hardwood floors, new bathroom ,high ceilings and in-unit laundry washer/dryer. Central A/C. Privet back porch for outdoor enjoyment . Two parking tandem spaces included. Located in historical Ukrainian Village area. Walkable distance to CTA blue line and Metra staion.
uptownupdate.com

Left Turn Traffic Calming Measures Being Installed On Ashland

While this isn't technically part of Uptown, it will affect both drivers and pedestrians coming to our community. In his latest newsletter, Ald. Martin writes:. "The Chicago Department of Transportation will begin installing left turn traffic calming improvements (LTTC) on Ashland between Wilson and Cullom next week. The intersections receiving...
Chicago Food King

Is Johnnie's Beef in Arlington Heights as Good as The Original Location in Elmwood Park?

One of my favorite Italian beef’s in all of the Chicagoland area is hands-down Johnnies beef in Elmwood Park. I always drove by johnny’s second location in Arlington Heights. I always wondered if the taste was the same. I always noticed that it wasn’t as busy as the Elmwood Park location. This automatically made me think it was not as good as the original and Elmwood Park.
CBS Chicago

Ald. Pat Dowell asks council to declare October 11 as official Chicago Day of the Girl

CHICAGO (CBS) --  Mark the calendar. Ald. Pat Dowell (3rd) is asking the council to declare October 11 as the official Chicago Day of the Girl.The proposal says we should celebrate the inherent potential of all girls in the city and support, protect, and direct resources to girls so they can pursue their dreams.Dowell plans to present the proclamation to the "Girl Like Me" project.
WGN News

LaGrange School District, Pilsen art gallery welcome migrant children: ‘We wrap our arms and hearts around the families’

LAGRANGE, Ill. — As migrants arrived in Chicago after being bused from Texas, they have typically stayed at the Salvation Army for several days before being moved into hotels in the surrounding suburbs. Delilah Martinez — owner of Vault Gallerie in Pilsen — has been working to meet up with migrants and bring donations to […]
CBS Chicago

Why is the concrete still decaying on the still-new CTA Brown Line flyover?

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The CTA Brown Line flyover north of the Belmont Avenue stop is less than a year old – but for months, we have been documenting chunks of concrete falling from it.As CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reported Thursday, the flyover still hasn't been fixed. And Franza has also learned what has been causing it to fall apart.We first told you about the problem with the concrete on the overpass six months ago. The Chicago Transit Authority told us it would be fixed by the end of the summer, but that has not happened.The physics lesson goes what goes...
NBC Chicago

City Council Approves Ordinance Prohibiting Local Officials From Cooperating With Investigations From Anti-Abortion States

An ordinance aimed at prohibiting local officials from cooperating in any investigation from another state regarding abortion access or gender-affirming care passed the City Council on Wednesday. The "Bodily Autonomy Ordinance," introduced by Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa, Ald. Rossana Rodriguez-Sanchez and Ald. Matt Martin, codifies prohibitions originally introduced by Mayor Lori...
