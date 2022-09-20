Read full article on original website
Five takeaways from Trump’s rally in North Carolina
Former president Donald Trump held a rally in Wilmington on Friday, his first since New York attorney general Letitia James announced her civil lawsuit against him, his three eldest children, his business associates, and the Trump organisation this week.Not surprisingly, his complaints about that lawsuit occupied the majority of his speech, followed immediately by the FBI executing the raid on his Mar-a-Lago home. But the rally was also the former president’s chance to return a conquering hero, since most of the candidates he endorsed in the state won their primaries. In addition, Mr Trump continued the practice that caught...
January 6 committee adviser says White House called rioter during Capitol insurrection
The White House switchboard connected a phone call to a Capitol rioter while the attack on Congress was underway, a former adviser to the January 6 committee claims."I only know one end of that call," Denver Riggleman, a technical adviser who worked with the congressional, told 60 Minutes. "I don’t know the White House end, which I believe is more important. But the thing is the American people need to know that there are link connections that need to be explored more."Mr Riggleman, a former military intelligence officer and Republican congressman from Virginia, is the author of a forthcoming...
After declaring that he's 'not a terrorist' Trump uses North Carolina rally to vilify New York Attorney General Letitia James
New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a massive fraud lawsuit against Trump, his business, and his three eldest children.
Blinken urges calm on Taiwan in talks with China
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called Friday for calm over Taiwan as he met his Chinese counterpart, as soaring tensions showed signs of easing a notch. - Taiwan the 'biggest risk' - In a sign that tensions have eased, Wang also met in New York with US climate envoy John Kerry, despite China's announcement after Pelosi's visit that it was curbing cooperation on the issue, a key priority for Biden.
