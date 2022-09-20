Man admits to sex abuse of teenager in 9 different states in 3-week period

LUBBOCK, Texas — A 29-year-old man admitted he sexually abused a 15-year-old girl in 9 different states during a 3-week period in 2021. The admission was part of a plea agreement.

Eric Alexander Darcy, who was 27 or 28 in July 2021, said he was a truck driver for a period of time, and that the underaged victim, who was originally from Oklahoma, went with him.

Darcy admitted in court documents he and the victim began having sex at his house in Lubbock.

He admitted he and the victim had sex “at or near” five Texas cities: Lubbock, Amarillo, Abilene, Mount Vernon and Alvarado.

He also said he had sex with the victim in Elk City, Oklahoma, Kansas City, Missouri, Des Moines, Iowa, Rockford, Illinois, Lebanon, Indiana, Cincinnati, Ohio, Olive Branch, Mississippi and Texarkana, Arkansas, according to court documents.

In August, Darcy was indicted on several charges related to child pornography and enticing minors into sex. As part of the plea agreement, after sentencing, all other charges against Darcy will be dropped, court documents said.

If a judge accepts the plea deal, Darcy faces a minimum of 10 years and a maximum of life in prison.

