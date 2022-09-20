Read full article on original website
Bangor to See the Arrival of 20 Refugees by Mid-OctoberThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
Things to do this weekend 9/17 and 9/18The Maine WriterBangor, ME
Money Saving New Small Business Opens in MaineThe Maine WriterNewport, ME
Meet Baxter and Hero PupsThe Maine WriterHoulton, ME
Things to do in Maine on 9/3, 9/4, and 9/5The Maine WriterMaine State
wabi.tv
UCP of Maine will be celebrating its 20th anniversary
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Pumpkins in the Park is returning to Bangor next month as a live event. The annual fundraiser for UCP of Maine is celebrating its 20th anniversary. This is also the first in person celebration in two years. In honor of both milestones, UCP of Maine has...
WMTW
Chronic staffing shortages forces closure of Maine dental offices
RUMFORD, Maine — Community Dental leaders announced Friday that they will close their offices in Rumford and Monson. The offices in Portland, Biddeford, Lewiston and Farmington will remain open. The Board of Directors for Community Dental blamed chronic workforce shortages for both dentists and dental hygienists. They said the...
wabi.tv
An Old Town tradition is back this year
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An Old Town tradition is back for the first time in three years. Riverfest kicks off Friday night and lasts through the weekend!. There will be live music, fireworks, a 5K race, parade, car show, craft fair, and tons of high school sports events. Friday nights...
wabi.tv
Bangor’s Thomas Hill House reopens for events
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Thomas A. Hill House on Union Street looked back and looked ahead at tonight’s “Night at the Museum” promotion. “If Portraits Could Talk” served as a mystery puzzle hunt with prizes up for grabs. The house, built in 1836, features several...
wabi.tv
Stevie Nicks closes out Bangor waterfront concert season
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The stage is set for the last concert of the 2022 summer season on the Bangor waterfront. Stevie Nicks from Fleetwood Mac will be closing out the season with a sold out performance Thursday night. Alex Gray with Waterfront Concerts says it’s a great way to...
Paddle Your Way Through an Incredible Shipwreck Off the Coast of Maine
The Maine coastline can offer any traveler a host of amazing sights. And while lighthouses, beaches, and wildlife offer incredible amounts of adventure, there's something truly mysterious and intriguing about shipwrecks. That includes the one that sits on the coast of Castine, Maine, that looks it could be straight out of a Pirates of the Caribbean movie.
wabi.tv
All nine flags are up at the Bucksport Veterans Memorial
BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) - You may notice something is back where it belongs in Bucksport. All nine flags are flying once again at the Veterans’ Memorial. The flag that represents the U-S Coast Guard was unable to fly after a flagpole malfunction. They say thanks to Nor’East Flag for...
wabi.tv
Mainers voice concerns over possible 200% price hike for natural gas
CUMBERLAND, Maine (WMTW) - A public hearing was held in Cumberland Thursday night to discuss a proposed 200 percent distribution rate increase for Summit Natural Gas. Only a handful of people got up to speak during the public comment period, but their tone was clear: they can’t afford this.
wabi.tv
Hampden Academy principal to sleep in press box, raising money for music program
HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - The principal at Hampden Academy is once again gearing up to sleep in the press box for a good cause. Starting Wednesday night, Bill Tracy will be escorted to his sleeping quarters during the powder puff football game. The goal is to raise $2,200 by the...
Baxter, Maine's first comfort dog, prepares for duty
AUGUSTA, Maine — Baxter is an energetic five-month-old chocolate lab that loves people. He's also preparing for a long career as a comfort dog for the Maine Department of Public Safety's dispatch centers in Augusta, Bangor, and Houlton. As Maine's first comfort dog, he'll spend his days on the...
wabi.tv
Treworgy Family Orchards’ corn maze wins national contest
LEVANT, Maine (WABI) - Exciting news for Treworgy Family Orchards in Levant!. The Winnie-the-Pooh themed corn maze was voted best in the country by USA Today’s 10BEST Readers’ Choice Awards. We visited the maze a few months back and have been following the contest. They say this is...
3 Great Pizza Places in Maine
What is one food that you would never get tired of eating? If the answer is a delicious pizza then keep on reading to find out about three amazing pizza spots in Maine that you should visit if you've never tried their food. No matter how you prefer your pizza, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these places.
foxbangor.com
Neighbors reject proposed subdivision in Bangor
BANGOR — Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices developer Emily Ellis was given the green light from the city of Bangor for the subdivision at Lancaster Avenue and Essex Street. “We actually after four meetings meeting with the planning board, were approved on Tuesday night,” said Ellis. Consisting of 30 duplexes,...
wabi.tv
The world’s first hybrid ship was in Rockland Thursday
ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - Cruise ships anchored along the coast of Maine in the fall are nothing new, but this week, there’s been a new kind of cruise ship making its debut on Maine’s coast. The M-S Roald Amundsen, the world’s first hybrid cruise ship, was in Rockland...
Family-Owned Maine Energy Transfers Ownership To Dead River Company
A greater Bangor-based fuel company, that's been in operation since 1932, has changed hands. For 88 years, Maine Energy has not only been delivering fuel to local residents and businesses but also installing and maintaining the heating and cooling equipment used to keep these buildings comfortable. Maine Energy Inc.'s President,...
Maine Resident Shoots at Maine Man Trying to Enter Their Residence
According to WGME 13, a Maine man is in custody following multiple attempted break-ins in Greenbush, Maine. The news article reports that 33-year-old, Justin Masters, of Greenbush, was arrested on Monday evening after 911 calls came into area dispatchers about a man trying to break into at least two homes on Greenfield Road.
3 Great Steakhouses in Maine
If you happen to live in Maine or you travel there often, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Maine that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them have excellent online reviews and are known for serving absolutely delicious food. However, you don't have to take my word for it, so make sure to add these places to your list and visit them next time you are in the area. I promise you won't regret it. Here are the three famous steakhouses:
wabi.tv
Holden Police hosting charity yard sale Saturday
HOLDEN, Maine (WABI) - The Holden Police Department is hosting a charity yard sale on Saturday, September 24th. It runs from 9 a.n. until noon right at the Holden police station. Holden’s police chief, Chris Greeley, says most of the items up for sale are brand new including clothes, sneakers...
wabi.tv
Two Broadway-area Bangor subdivisions, combined 120 units, approved
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Permits and revisions were issued for three incoming Bangor subdivisions at Tuesday’s planning board meeting. The first, and most contentious, is a set of 30 duplexes to be built on 12 acres of land off Lancaster Avenue, near Broadway. This was the fourth meeting regarding...
wabi.tv
A small equipment malfunction sparked fire in a Bangor business
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Crews from all three fire stations in Bangor responded to a fire at a business on Godsoe Road Thursday. Calls came in around 12 p.m. for a fire at Fox and Ginn movers and warehousing. An official from the business tells us there was a small...
