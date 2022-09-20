ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

2 Nashville eateries make New York Times’ best restaurants in US list for 2022

By Sebastian Posey
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Audrey and Locust, both located in Nashville have been named among the 50 best restaurants in the country by the New York Times .

The Restaurant List is an annual collection of NYT’s favorite restaurants in America. Each entry on the list of restaurants they “love most in 2022,” breaks down why the location stands out.

NASHVILLE 2022: Looking at Music City's historic growth and the growing pains that come with it

Up first for Music City on the alphabetically ranked list is Audrey .

In her summation of Audrey , Kim Severson praised Chef Sean Brock’s flagship restaurant, writing that he, “brings every bit of his culinary, intellectual and history-loving self to this restaurant, which was named for his grandmother and is dedicated to interpreting and honoring Appalachian food.”

Audrey opened in October 2021. You can learn more about the restaurant here .

RELATED: This restaurant has the 'absolute best' ribs in TN, according to one ranking

Nashville’s other eatery on the list, Locust , is described as the “deceptively unassuming restaurant run by Trevor Moran…”

Locust is more than a meal, it’s an experience. “Mr. Moran or one of his merry band of chefs will coax you past the small menu and onto an exhilarating (and expensive) ride,” Severson wrote.

Locust opened in October 2020. You can learn more about the restaurant here .

| Check out more lists and rankings from across Tennessee

New York Times Best Restaurants in America 2022 list features a mix of brand-new locations and places that have been around for decades. You can see the full list of 50 restaurants here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

