Jasper County, SC

Human remains wash ashore on Jones Island, S.C.

By Emily Dietrich
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 3 days ago

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office says that human remains have been found on Jones Island in South Carolina this morning.

According to police, detectives responded to a report of human remains that had washed ashore on Jones Island on Tuesday, September 20 at about 8:00 a.m.

Jones Island is located at the mouth of the Savannah River on the South Carolina side of the waterway. The area where the body was found is only accessible by boat. The remains were recovered by the Jasper County Coroner’s Office and will be sent for an autopsy and potential identification.

