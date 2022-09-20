Read full article on original website
manchesterinklink.com
Police seeking alleged wheelchair thief
The suspect, 22-year-old Devyn Smith-Gutierrez, is believed to have taken the motorized wheelchair from the area of Cedar and Pine Streets on Sept. 4. The victim told police that the chair was worth $8,000. Anyone with information is asked to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711. Anyone accused of a crime...
nbcboston.com
Police Increase Patrols at NH Park After Reports of Man Exposing Himself to Teen Girls
Police say they are increasing patrols at a park in Nashua, New Hampshire, after receiving multiple reports of a male subject who has been exposing himself to female teenagers. Nashua police said they are seeking the public's help in identifying the person, who has been approaching teen girls in the...
nbcboston.com
One Charged in Shooting at Lawrence Park; More Arrests Expected
A man has been charged in connection with a shooting that left two people wounded at a park in Lawrence, Massachusetts, on Thursday morning, police said. Luis Santana, 46, is accused in the shooting, which happened in a wooded area behind the Manchester Street Park near the Methuen line. The...
manchesterinklink.com
MPD arrests U.S. Marshalls’ “Fugitive of the Week” at Veterans’ Park
The man, 30-year-old Justin Hayes of Manchester, is a Tier 3 sex offender and had an active arrest warrant for failing to register. Hayes attempted to leave Veterans’ Park where he was spotted, but was ordered to stop. He did so and was taken into custody without incident in an alley off Chestnut Street.
mynbc5.com
Lebanon police searching for Vermont man previously arrested on kidnapping charges
LEBANON, N.H. — Lebanon Police are asking the public for help in locating a Vermont man who waspreviously arrested on kidnapping charges. Police said Adam Adolph, 32, of Thetford, was released earlier this month as part of a pre-trial services program following his arrest on July 27 for charges related to the kidnapping of a woman at the Lebanon Airport.
manchesterinklink.com
MPD Under the Radar: Woman claims employee randomly attacked her at gas pump
Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed. In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on...
thelocalne.ws
Boxford town administrator charged after crash
IPSWICH — An Ipswich man has been charged with operating under the influence (OUI) of liquor, negligent operation and driving without a license after a midnight crash Sept. 2. The charges were filed against Matthew Coogan, 39, of Nabby’s Point Road and became public this week in Ipswich District...
Man pleads guilty to dousing 'Bewitched' statue in red paint
SALEM, Mass. — (AP) — A man will be sentenced to 18 months of probation after pleading guilty to vandalizing the "Bewitched" statue by dousing the Salem, Massachusetts tourist attraction with red paint over the summer. The 32-year-old resident was originally sentenced to a year in jail, but...
manchesterinklink.com
Manchester man indicted for alleged unemployment fraud
Concord, NH — Attorney General John M. Formella and Department of Employment Security Commissioner George Copadis announce that Luis J. Avendano of Manchester, New Hampshire was indicted on September 19, 2022, in Hillsborough County Superior Court – Northern District, on two counts of unemployment compensation fraud, a class A felony.
Man accused of exposing himself to children at park in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A man was arrested after police say he exposed himself to children at a park in New Hampshire on Monday. Jason Keno, 38, of Manchester, is facing charges including indecent exposure, possession of a controlled drug, falsifying evidence, and resisting arrest, according to the Manchester Police Department.
NECN
Charges Filed Against Hunter Who Mistook Another Man for a Bear, Officials Say
A man who shot and critically injured a fellow hunter this month in Vermont after mistaking him for a bear is now facing charges, authorities said. Alex Gaudette, a 25-year-old from Bolton, was charged Tuesday with aggravated assault, negligent use of a gun and reckless endangerment, the Vermont Warden Service said.
Authorities investigating triple shooting in Lawrence
LAWRENCE, Mass. — Authorities are investigating a triple shooting in Lawrence on Thursday morning. Emergency crews responding to a report of a shooting in the area of Manchester Street just after 7 a.m. found three people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Lawrence Fire Department. All three...
nbcboston.com
Ex-Brockton Police Chief Appears in Court to Face Charge of Negligent Driving
Brockton’s former top cop faced a judge in Worcester District Court on Wednesday, arraigned on a negligent driving charge stemming from a three-vehicle wreck he caused in his department vehicle. Emanuel Gomes entered a not guilty plea and was released on his own recognizance. According to the Massachusetts State...
Vermont trooper tickets teen for driving 111 mph
Police said Sean Kelly, 17, was clocked driving 46 MPH over the speed limit on I-89.
NH State Police Commander: Helmets Help Save Motorcyclists Lives
Over two dozen motorcyclsts have died on New Hampshire roads in 2022, but a helmet law could help bring that number down, according to State Police Capt. Christopher Vetter, commander of the state Office of Highway Safety. That's a 66% increase over 2021, according to Vetter. The most recent death...
Seal finally leaves Beverly pond, crawls to police station in middle of night
BEVERLY - A seal that's been hanging out in a pond in Beverly took a trip to the police station overnight and turned himself in."Shoebert," as he's been nicknamed, had been in Shoe Pond for the last week. Authorities hoped he would swim back to the ocean on his own.Instead, he crawled out of the pond early Friday morning and went to the police station - all on his own.In a Facebook post, police said he "traveled through the Cummings Center parking lot and came to the side door of the police station for some help" at 2:30 a.m."Within a...
whdh.com
Just One Station: Alleged racial remarks at middle school-age football game prompts response in Woburn, Wilmington
WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Two school districts are responding after racist remarks were allegedly made during a non-school football game between students from Wilmington and Woburn. During the game between Woburn and Wilmington middle schoolers on Wednesday, fans said racial slurs were tossed around during the match. “I was at...
manchesterinklink.com
Police surround apartment, deploy SWAT, after wanted man flees during pursuit
MANCHESTER, NH – On September 21, 2022, at approximately 5:30 p.m., members of the Manchester Police Special Enforcement Division observed a wanted man inside a vehicle in the area of Pine and Central streets. Police attempted to stop the vehicle, but the individual, identified by police as Khamin Todd, 36, of Manchester, got out of the vehicle and ran from police, and entered a building on Central Street.
Police say incarcerated person in Springfield threatened to slit cellmate’s throat, faces additional charges
Aaron Hornbeck-Fielder, 26, “made a small edged weapon,” which he used to briefly hold hostage his cellmate, authorities said. Read the story on VTDigger here: Police say incarcerated person in Springfield threatened to slit cellmate’s throat, faces additional charges.
WMTW
New Englander pleads guilty in violent rape, beating of 74-year-old woman
A Massachusetts man accused of raping and kidnapping a 74-year-old woman has pleaded guilty. The Essex County District Attorney’s Office said William Raia admitted to breaking into a woman's home last July and raping her repeatedly. Raia pleaded guilty to aggravated kidnapping, armed assault in a dwelling, three counts...
