Weare, NH

manchesterinklink.com

Police seeking alleged wheelchair thief

The suspect, 22-year-old Devyn Smith-Gutierrez, is believed to have taken the motorized wheelchair from the area of Cedar and Pine Streets on Sept. 4. The victim told police that the chair was worth $8,000. Anyone with information is asked to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711. Anyone accused of a crime...
MANCHESTER, NH
nbcboston.com

One Charged in Shooting at Lawrence Park; More Arrests Expected

A man has been charged in connection with a shooting that left two people wounded at a park in Lawrence, Massachusetts, on Thursday morning, police said. Luis Santana, 46, is accused in the shooting, which happened in a wooded area behind the Manchester Street Park near the Methuen line. The...
LAWRENCE, MA
mynbc5.com

Lebanon police searching for Vermont man previously arrested on kidnapping charges

LEBANON, N.H. — Lebanon Police are asking the public for help in locating a Vermont man who waspreviously arrested on kidnapping charges. Police said Adam Adolph, 32, of Thetford, was released earlier this month as part of a pre-trial services program following his arrest on July 27 for charges related to the kidnapping of a woman at the Lebanon Airport.
LEBANON, NH
thelocalne.ws

Boxford town administrator charged after crash

IPSWICH — An Ipswich man has been charged with operating under the influence (OUI) of liquor, negligent operation and driving without a license after a midnight crash Sept. 2. The charges were filed against Matthew Coogan, 39, of Nabby’s Point Road and became public this week in Ipswich District...
IPSWICH, MA
WGAU

Man pleads guilty to dousing 'Bewitched' statue in red paint

SALEM, Mass. — (AP) — A man will be sentenced to 18 months of probation after pleading guilty to vandalizing the "Bewitched" statue by dousing the Salem, Massachusetts tourist attraction with red paint over the summer. The 32-year-old resident was originally sentenced to a year in jail, but...
SALEM, MA
manchesterinklink.com

Manchester man indicted for alleged unemployment fraud

Concord, NH — Attorney General John M. Formella and Department of Employment Security Commissioner George Copadis announce that Luis J. Avendano of Manchester, New Hampshire was indicted on September 19, 2022, in Hillsborough County Superior Court – Northern District, on two counts of unemployment compensation fraud, a class A felony.
MANCHESTER, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Authorities investigating triple shooting in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Mass. — Authorities are investigating a triple shooting in Lawrence on Thursday morning. Emergency crews responding to a report of a shooting in the area of Manchester Street just after 7 a.m. found three people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Lawrence Fire Department. All three...
LAWRENCE, MA
CBS Boston

Seal finally leaves Beverly pond, crawls to police station in middle of night

BEVERLY - A seal that's been hanging out in a pond in Beverly took a trip to the police station overnight and turned himself in."Shoebert," as he's been nicknamed, had been in Shoe Pond for the last week. Authorities hoped he would swim back to the ocean on his own.Instead, he crawled out of the pond early Friday morning and went to the police station - all on his own.In a Facebook post, police said he "traveled through the Cummings Center parking lot and came to the side door of the police station for some help" at 2:30 a.m."Within a...
BEVERLY, MA
manchesterinklink.com

Police surround apartment, deploy SWAT, after wanted man flees during pursuit

MANCHESTER, NH – On September 21, 2022, at approximately 5:30 p.m., members of the Manchester Police Special Enforcement Division observed a wanted man inside a vehicle in the area of Pine and Central streets. Police attempted to stop the vehicle, but the individual, identified by police as Khamin Todd, 36, of Manchester, got out of the vehicle and ran from police, and entered a building on Central Street.
MANCHESTER, NH
WMTW

New Englander pleads guilty in violent rape, beating of 74-year-old woman

A Massachusetts man accused of raping and kidnapping a 74-year-old woman has pleaded guilty. The Essex County District Attorney’s Office said William Raia admitted to breaking into a woman's home last July and raping her repeatedly. Raia pleaded guilty to aggravated kidnapping, armed assault in a dwelling, three counts...

