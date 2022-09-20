Read full article on original website
Related
Kearney Hub
Grand Island runaway wrecks stolen pickup in Minden
MINDEN — A 14-year-old Grand Island male faces possible juvenile charges in Kearney County following a pursuit Tuesday. At about 8:40 a.m. Tuesday, the Minden Police Department received a report of a possible runaway juvenile from Grand Island being at a residence in Minden, according to a press release from MPD. Officers checked the residence and did not locate anyone at the residence.
KSNB Local4
Meat trailer thefts continue: 37,000 lbs of meat stolen from semi-trailer in York
YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - York Police are investigating the theft of thousands of pounds of meat from a semi trailer. According to the York Police Department, the suspects stole a semi tractor and refrigerated Great Dane trailer on Sept. 17 between 5 a.m. - 6:30 a.m. The suspects unloaded 37,000...
KSNB Local4
Seward man killed in head-on crash Friday morning
YORK COUNTY, Neb. (KOLN) - One person was killed and another is fighting for their life after a crash on Highway 34 near the York/Seward County line Friday morning. Several emergency crews responded to a head-on collision involving two pick-up trucks on Highway 34 near MM 286 on Friday at 6:22 a.m.
KSNB Local4
Cozad man heads to trial court after shooting at gentlemen’s club
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Cozad man may face trial on two weapons charges in connection with a fight between motorcycle gangs at a gentleman’s club near Elm Creek in July. According to officials, 24-year-old Corey Brestel is charged with felony possession of a defaced firearm and misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon. Brestel was connected to a shooting and assault that happened July 31 at the Paradise City club south of Elm Creek.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
klkntv.com
Sheriff’s office identifies man killed in crash near Central City
LINCOLN, Neb (KLKN) — Authorities have identified the man the who died in a Tuesday crash south of Central City. Roger W. Campbell, 80, of Stromsburg was killed in a crash at the intersection of Highway 14 and L Road, according to the Merrick County Sheriff’s Office. The...
York News-Times
Police say 18 ½ tons of meat were stolen in York
YORK – The York Police Department is currently investigating the theft of a very large amount of meat from a semi-trailer at the York interchange. The police department says the semi-trailer was in the 3500 Block of South Lincoln Avenue when the crime occurred. Approximately 37,000 pounds of meat...
klkntv.com
37,000 pounds of missing meat in York leaves investigators craving answers
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — York County Crime Stoppers says whoever helps solve a major meat mystery may be eligible for a cash reward. A refrigerated Great Dane trailer was stolen on Saturday, according to the York Police Department. Police say the thieves transferred the 37,000 pounds of meat it...
News Channel Nebraska
Grand Island man sentenced to 10 years in prison for drug charges
OMAHA, Neb. -- It was announced Friday that 43-year-old Nicholas Holder, of Grand Island, was sentenced to 10 years in prison. In the federal court, Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell said Holder was sentenced for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. The Chief U.S. District Court Judge sentenced Holder...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSNB Local4
Demolition to continue on the Hastings 16th Street Viaduct
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The demolition of the 16th Street Viaduct in Hastings has resumed, after a brief pause. According to City of Hastings Spokesperson LeAnne Doose, the work got back underway on Monday, after the project came to a brief stop. During the stop, Union Pacific was doing some work to streamline the process to protect the tracks for when a train comes, during the time they are removing the remaining structure.
foxnebraska.com
Cozad man heading to district court for involvement in Paradise City shooting
BUFFALO COUNTY, Neb. — A Cozad man charged in a shooting at a strip club in July is heading to district court. Buffalo County Court records say Corey Brestel, 24, is charged with possession of a defaced firearm. On July 31, two men who are a part of the...
News Channel Nebraska
St. Paul man facing federal firearm charges related to alleged domestic incident
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A St. Paul man is facing federal charges related to a reported domestic incident in August, court officials announced Thursday. 44-year-old Robert Jaeger is charged in a two-count indictment that was unsealed Thursday morning. The first count charges Jaeger as a felon in possession of a firearm. The second count charges Jaeger with receipt or possession of an unregistered firearm. Each charge carries up to 10 years in prison. He could also face up to $260,000 in fines.
NebraskaTV
Hastings man sentenced for meth charges
HASTINGS, Neb. — A Hastings man will spend time in prison on drug charges. Federal officials said Zachary Ellis, 28, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for distribution of 50 grams or more of actual meth and 50 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture. According to authorities, on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSNB Local4
Traffic plans for Second Ave Overpass project in Kearney
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Drivers should be aware of some continued work happening on the 2nd Avenue overpass in Kearney. The City of Kearney Public Works Department and Wilke Contracting Corp. said that both directions of traffic on the 2nd Avenue overpass will be switched from the outside lanes to the inside lanes on Friday, September 23, weather permitting. Oversized and wide loads are required to use an alternate route.
KSNB Local4
G.I. teen wants Walmart shooting case moved to juvenile court
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island teen wants to move his criminal case to juvenile court. A hearing is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 22 at 1:30 p.m. where a Hall County District Court judge will hear the case against 17-year-old Yahir Cardenas. He is charged in Hall County...
KSNB Local4
Brick removal bringing safety to downtown Hastings
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - After Bert’s Pharmacy burned down back in March, the building next door was made structurally unsound. Bricks in the building’s facade had pushed outward over the sidewalk, making it unsafe for people in downtown. Crews are removing the bricks one by one to bring...
KSNB Local4
Hastings man sentenced to federal prison for meth
OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - A Hastings man was sentenced to federal prison for meth on Tuesday. Officials announced that 28-year-old Zachary D. Ellis of Hastings was sentenced in federal court in Lincoln. Ellis was sentenced to 120 months in prison for distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine (actual)...
unkantelope.com
SafeRide program ends with Kearney Cab Company
SafeRide program for UNK students no longer exists. The Kearney Cab Company that provided the service went out of business in August. Wendy Schardt, director of Student Health and Counseling, explained that there isn’t a replacement. “Right now, we don’t really have anything in place,” Schardt said. “So, it’s...
News Channel Nebraska
World’s Largest Truck Convoy returns to central Nebraska
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- The World's Largest Truck Convoy made its trek through Hastings and into Grand Island Saturday. Forty-four truckers departed from the Adams County Fairgrounds Saturday morning, man of them with Nebraska Special Olympic athletes along for the ride to the Bosselman Travel Center. The convoy has been...
KSNB Local4
IdeaBank celebrates 40th anniversary with block party
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - IdeaBank Marketing has called Hastings home for the last 40 years. To celebrate their anniversary, they’re holding an 80′s themed block party Thursday night, in order to thank the community for their support. “It all started in Hastings, and we have a lot of...
Comments / 0