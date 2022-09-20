Read full article on original website
Nancy Wilson, 76, of Evans Mills
EVANS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - Nancy Wilson, 76, Evans Mills, widow of Dennis Wilson, passed away Friday, September 23rd, 2022 at Upstate Medical Center, Syracuse. A complete obituary with dates and times of services will follow. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time with the Reed & Benoit Funeral...
Frederick F. “Fred” Rycroft, 77, of Canton
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Frederick F. “Fred” Rycroft, 77, of County Route 21, Canton died at his home while under the loving care of his family on Saturday, September 24, 2002. Arrangements are incomplete with Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Canton. Among his survivors are his...
Katherine S. “Kay” Benedetto, 93, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Katherine S. “Kay” Benedetto, 93, of Elm Street, passed away September 21, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Hospital. Kay was born July 23, 1929, in Watertown, daughter of Vincenzo and Marianna (Agnesina) Scordo. She graduated from Watertown High School. On September 17, 1949, she married Frederick C. Benedetto at St. Anthony’s Church with Msgr. Claude Sechi officiating.
Dr. George W. Forbes, 95, of Clayton
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Dr. George W. Forbes, 95, educator, world traveler, and well known figure in Clayton’s community life for 60 years, passed away peacefully at his home in Clayton on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. A funeral service will be held at the Clayton United Methodist Church...
Linda Marie Bard, 74, of Potsdam
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Linda Marie Bard, 74, passed away September 22, 2022 surrounded by her family. Linda was born on June 29, 1948 in Potsdam, the oldest child of Leonard and Marion (Shatraw) Crump and attended Potsdam Central Schools. On May 12, 1979, she married John T. Bard. She was a full time mom, grandmother, greatly enjoyed caring for her family.
Ogdensburg water advisory lifted
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A boil water advisory for some parts of Ogdensburg has been lifted. The advisory was put in effect on Wednesday, September 21st for:. Crews were replacing a water valve, so there was little or no pressure. Officials said they expected the work to take two...
Ogdensburg’s ACCO building sold to trio of businessmen for $7M
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg’s ACCO building near the bridge to Canada has been sold to a trio of businessmen for $7 million. Watertown’s Jake Johnson, Alex Morgia of Sackets Harbor, and Toronto businessman Mark Hebert will invest in the building which sits in a foreign trade zone.
Athlete of the Week: Delaney Callahan
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week, we honor a soccer player from Watertown who got off to a fast start. Her Midas touch around the goal earning her this week’s title. Delaney Callahan is a super sophomore leading local players with 13 goals and 4 assists so far this season. Among her high games, 5 goals in a win over General Brown, 3 goals and 1 assist in a victory over Carthage, and 3 goals and 1 assist in a win over Beekmantown.
Friday Sports: Watertown football falls to New Hartford
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s another Football Friday Night around the North Country with plenty of gridiron action. In Section 3 Football at Watertown High School, the Cyclones met New Hartford. In the 1st quarter, Dominic Ambrose hits a wide open man in the endzone for the touchdown.
Saturday Sports: Red & Black dominate Auburn on their home turf
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Red & Black look to earn a championship game berth and a chance to defend their title with a win. American Football Association Hall of Famer Pat Britton took part in the coin toss. On the first play of the game, it was Jason...
Men plan to turn old Canton barn into new brewery
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Bringing people together and making high-quality beer. That’s the goal for two men in St. Lawrence County as they begin the first stages of building a new brewery in Canton. “I’ve been fortunate that I’ve been able to travel a lot for my job....
People walk & run for recovery in twin villages
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Dozens of people turned out in the twin villages of Carthage and West Carthage to raise awareness for drug abuse and recovery Thursday night. Amber Yancey lost her son Keegan to an overdose exactly three years ago. She began organizing a 5K walk and run...
Crane Concert
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) The Potsdam Brass Quintet will perform in concert on Monday, Sept. 26 at 7:30 p.m., in Snell Theater. The quintet features faculty members Brianne Borden (trumpet), Luke Spence (trumpet), Anna Marshall (horn), Christopher Hernacki (trombone) and Charles Guy (tuba). The ensemble will present “Le Rejouissance” by George Frideric Handel, “Let Us Pray” by Quinn Mason and “Four Sketches” by Anthony Plog ahead of an intermission. Contemporary pieces including Alonzo Malik Pirio’s “Variations on Summer Sun,” Joe Sferra’s “ANIMA” and Zoe Cutler’s “Personality Test.”
Suicide Awareness Walk shows support to veterans in Carthage Saturday
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - In Carthage Saturday, veterans and their families hosted “Stop 22″. The walk, named after the number of veterans that commit suicide every day, was meant to both honor the dead and raise awareness. Attendees trekked roughly two miles throughout Carthage, starting and ending...
Lewis County clerk reminds veterans they can get discharge papers for free
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - The Lewis County clerk wants to let veterans know: While there are websites out there to get you your discharge papers for a fee, you can get them from your county for free. County Clerk Jake Moser says an Arizona company called D-D 214 Direct...
12 hours in the dark: How Philadelphia and Theresa residents handle the power outage
PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - Around 8:45 AM Saturday, the village of Philadelphia pulled the plug, cutting off power to itself and the neighboring village of Theresa. This scheduled maintenance caused many business owners to close their doors, but others just got craftier. “When there’s no power like this it’s...
No lawyers this time: Watertown and fire union resume contract talks
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The city of Watertown and its fire department are talking contracts once again. This time, though, without the lawyers. The two sides have battled before during contract negotiations. Lack of promotions, equipment usage, and the number of firefighters on duty have stalled conversations in the past.
Plug to be pulled Saturday on power for Philadelphia & Theresa
PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - Work on the village of Philadelphia’s electrical grid means power will be out for all customers for most of Saturday. Power will be out from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. The village’s substation on Church Street is getting an upgrade and there will also...
Pumpkin Festival returns to Gouverneur for its 11th year
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - With the fall season now officially here, Gouverneur is getting ready to celebrate the cool weather with a pumpkin fest. The Chamber of Commerce and the Gouverneur- St Lawrence County fairgrounds will host the 11th annual Pumpkin Festival this Sunday, September 25th. The festival features...
New Scenic Rotary cash calendars available
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Local student photographers are showcased in a fundraiser for Watertown Noon Rotary. Rotary club member Carl McLaughlin told us about the 2023 Rotary Cash Calendar. Its theme is “Seasons of the Scenic North Country.”. Watch the video for his interview on 7 News At...
