WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week, we honor a soccer player from Watertown who got off to a fast start. Her Midas touch around the goal earning her this week’s title. Delaney Callahan is a super sophomore leading local players with 13 goals and 4 assists so far this season. Among her high games, 5 goals in a win over General Brown, 3 goals and 1 assist in a victory over Carthage, and 3 goals and 1 assist in a win over Beekmantown.

WATERTOWN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO