The Wyoming Cowboys have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the BYU Cougars at 10:15 p.m. ET on Saturday at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Wyoming isn't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

LARAMIE, WY ・ 4 HOURS AGO