Oklahoma vs. Kansas State: Prediction, pick, spread, football game odds, live stream, watch online, TV channel

No. 6 Oklahoma starts Big 12 play by playing host tp Kansas State on Saturday night in what has been considered somewhat of a trap game for the Sooners in recent seasons. The Brent Venables era is off to a solid start in Norman, Oklahoma, however, following blowout victories over UTEP, Kent State and Nebraska. The Sooners dominated the Cornhuskers 49-14 on the road behind 312 yards rushing on nearly six yards per carry.
How to watch Florida State vs. Boston College: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time

Current Records: Boston College 1-2; Florida State 3-0 The Boston College Eagles are 1-4 against the Florida State Seminoles since November of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The Eagles and FSU will face off in an ACC battle at 8 p.m. ET at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
Minnesota vs. Michigan State odds, line: 2022 college football picks, Week 4 predictions from proven model

The Minnesota Golden Gophers will be on the road for the first time this season when they face the Michigan State Spartans on Saturday. Minnesota took care of business at home to open its campaign, blowing out New Mexico State, Western Illinois and Colorado. Michigan State, meanwhile, picked up wins over Western Michigan and Akron before losing to Washington on the road last week.
BYU vs. Wyoming: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

The Wyoming Cowboys have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the BYU Cougars at 10:15 p.m. ET on Saturday at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Wyoming isn't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.
St. Frances Academy vs. Dutch Fork preview, game tracker: Get high school football scores at MaxPreps

The reward for No. 25 Dutch Fork (Irmo, S.C.) landing on the MaxPreps Top 25 national football rankings for the first time in school history is a high-profile matchup against another nationally ranked team in No. 3 St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, Md.). The mid-Atlantic program has no shortage of highly ranked senior and junior recruits, while the powerhouse program in the south just wins games. Since 2016, Dutch Fork is 87-2-1 overall, and will put its undefeated season on the line at home against the 3-0 Panthers.
Chargers' Justin Herbert listed as questionable but Vegas betting markets suggest he may miss Week 3

The Los Angeles Chargers are holding out hope that Justin Herbert will be able to play on Sunday when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars. The team officially listed him as questionable despite being limited on Wednesday and Thursday, and not participating in practice at all on Friday. The quarterback suffered a fracture to his rib cartilage late in Los Angeles' Week 2 loss to the Chiefs in Kansas City.
