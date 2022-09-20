Read full article on original website
Related
Police: Father shot while driving in east Columbus with 4-year-old daughter inside car
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 22-year-old man was shot in east Columbus Thursday evening while his 4-year-old daughter was inside the car, police said. The Columbus Division of Police was called to the 6600 block of Tussing Road near Reynoldsburg at 7:55 p.m. Officers found the man who was shot in the hip.
WSYX ABC6
Hocking County dad says son 'not in a cage'
LOGAN, Ohio (WSYX) — A toddler was found in what authorities are calling a makeshift cage. Another toddler was found walking around the home with a meth pipe. And the three people who should be taking care of them all appeared before a Hocking County Municipal Court Judge today.
Man driving with daughter in car hit by bullets
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A person opened fire on a man driving with his four-year-old daughter, injuring him on Thursday night. The shots likely came from a truck while the man was driving in the 6600 block of Tussing Road at about 8:00 p.m., according to a police media release. A bullet hit the 22-year-old […]
Ohio Pastor assaulted while trying to stop students’ fight
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A pastor was assaulted Thursday evening as he tried to break up a group of fighting teens in the Hilltop neighborhood. Several West High School students reportedly attacked the local pastor on Hague Avenue near Olive and Broad streets, prompting the school’s principal Daniel Roberts to deliver a scornful letter warning […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man found in vacant home died of gunshot wound
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Officers identified a man who was found inside a vacant home in the 1300 block of East Hudson Street on Sept 19. Lance T. Thompson, 30, died from a gunshot wound according to the Franklin County Coroner. Officers originally went to the home after someone reported a body inside of it. […]
WSYX ABC6
Parents and grandmother appear in court, charged with child endangerment
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A mother, father and grandmother appeared before a judge Wednesday morning on child endangering charges. Earlier this week, a toddler was found locked up in a cage at a rural Hocking County home and a little girl was running around holding a methamphetamine pipe. Ella...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus police officer bringing pride and hope to his beat
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police officer Wendell Tolber has been on the force for the last 25 years, and now he's making it his mission to help neighborhoods clean up and get the resources they need. "The city has a plethora of resources and not just the city,...
27-year-old convicted in fatal western Franklin County shooting of man
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A man convicted of fatally shooting another man in western Franklin County in late April was sentenced to at least 18 years in prison. A Franklin County Common Pleas judge on Wednesday sentenced 27-year-old Mario Sanchez to 15 years to life for murder and three years for discharging a firearm near prohibited premises in connection with the fatal shooting on April 30. Sanchez pleaded guilty to both charges.
RELATED PEOPLE
WSYX ABC6
Licking Valley Schools incident deemed hoax by police
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a swatting incident at Licking Valley High School on Friday. Newark Police Sgt. Clint Eskins said no shots were fired and there were no injuries. Licking County Sheriff Randy Thorp said his deputies and multiple law enforcement units responded...
WSYX ABC6
38-year-old man killed in Linden shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said a 38-year-old man died after he was shot multiple times Friday afternoon in Linden. Police said the shooting happened just after 1 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of East Hudson Street. When officers arrived, they found Marion Copeland, 38, suffering from...
Law enforcement on scene of 'situation' at Licking Valley schools; no injuries or shots fired
NEWARK, Ohio — The Licking County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies are responding to a "situation" at Licking Valley schools Friday morning. Deputies with the sheriff's office are on the scene as well as troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol and officers with the Newark Police Department.
Ohio man shot and killed in front of his family over a ‘parking spot’
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Homicides crossed the 100 mark after a person died in north Columbus Wednesday night. According to Columbus police, the shooting happened on the 100 block of Highfield Drive. The victim was taken to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition but was pronounced dead at 11:11 p.m. An officer at the […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSYX ABC6
Fur Baby Friday: Meet Oscar and Sawyer from Franklin County Dog Shelter & Adoption Center
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Meet Oscar and Sawyer from the Franklin County Dog Shelter & Adoption Center!. Both young pups are looking for their fur-ever homes. Sawyer is a one-year-old mixed breed. He came to the shelter as a stray and no one ever claimed him. This pup loves...
WSYX ABC6
1 person injured in east Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said one person was hospitalized after a shooting Friday in the Olde Towne East neighborhood. Police said the shooting happened at 17th Street and Main Street Friday afternoon. Police said the 38-year-old victim said he was approached by an unknown person who had...
Family of Columbus man killed in February is demanding answers
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Lee Mardis Jr. should be turning 25 on Oct. 16. He should be able to hold his now, 5-month-old baby girl. He should still be here. On the cold night of Feb. 5 this year, Lee Mardis Jr. and his pregnant girlfriend were attacked on Gilbert Street.
sciotopost.com
MURDERER – White Stabbed Victim Over 40 Times Found Guilty of Murder in Pickaway County
PICKAWAY – A second trial was held this week concerning the murder of Douglas Buechler on Christmas Day of 2019. The first trial was held in November of 2020. At that trial, the jury found Defendant Bobby L.B. White guilty of aggravated possession of drugs but failed to come to a decision on the murder charge.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTAP
Madison Wine sentenced to life in prison for the death of her adoptive parents
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Madison Wine was sentenced to life in prison for the deaths of her adoptive parents, Rob and Charlotte Taylor. Wine was convicted of the murders of her adoptive parents, attempted murder of her stepsister, animal cruelty, and arson, for a house fire she started in 2019.
WSYX ABC6
Police searching for 4 teens that damaged parked cars in 2 separate incidents
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police are searching for two different groups of teens that were caught on camera damaging parked cars in Columbus. One incident occurred on April 8, 2022, and involved two teens and a car parked in a lot near the 500 block of South Hague Avenue.
Man in serious condition after Franklinton shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man is in serious condition after being shot in Franklinton on Thursday. Police responded to the 800 block of W. Town Street around 8:15 p.m. on Thursday after reports of a person shot, according to the Columbus Division of Police. The 41-year-old man had gunshot wounds to the arm […]
WHIZ
75 Marijuana Plants Recovered in Eradication Effort
A wide marijuana eradication effort took place in Perry County this week. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Butler County Sheriff’s Office and the Perry County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit took part in the event. As a result of the effort 75 marijuana plants were recovered. The...
Comments / 0