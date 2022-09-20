The primary care physicians market value is projected to grow to $850 billion by 2030, according to a Sept. 22 analysis from Global Market Insights. Key factors of the projected growth will develop as governments seek to expand their healthcare sector, initiatives focused on enacting healthcare infrastructure and increasing services. Furthermore, the emergence of novel disease outbreaks and infections accelerated the need for specialized healthcare professionals. Additionally, several governments may act to expand their healthcare sector to improve primary care services for patients considered critical, according to the release.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 1 DAY AGO