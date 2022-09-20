Read full article on original website
Physician assistant burnout, by specialty
Last year, 30.6 percent of certified physician assistants reported experiencing burnout, according to a new report from the National Commission of Certification on Physician Assistants published Sept. 20. At the same time, 70.5 percent of physician assistants said they are completely or mostly satisfied with their job, according to the...
How To Scale Your Hospital’s Physician Relations Program: Using Data To Reach More Doctors And Grow Referrals
For decades, hospitals and health systems have relied on physician relations programs to generate referrals and build their hospital’s reputation. However, today’s hospital market is more competitive, and physicians’ migration from private practice to employed models has further complicated how hospitals market to doctors. So, how can hospitals and health systems conduct physician relations programs in today’s world?
The 10 medical specialties that are least satisfied with their EHR
Here are the 10 medical specialties that are least satisfied with their EHRs, according to recent rankings from KLAS Research. The Sept. 16 study used responses from the research firm's Arch Collaborative that includes more than 275 healthcare organizations that have surveyed more than 300,000 clinicians to date. The specialties...
Why patient falls are so hard to get ahead of
From shock-absorbing flooring to wearable technologies, hospitals have tried a litany of interventions to get to zero patient falls. But for years, falls have consistently landed on The Joint Commission's list of most common sentinel events. Oftentimes, patient falls take the top spot on the accrediting body's annual list of...
Only 68% of young physicians would choose medicine again
Nearly one-third of young physicians say they would not choose a career in medicine again, according to Medscape's 2022 Young Physician Compensation Report. The report is based on survey responses from 13,064 physicians in 29 specialties polled between Oct. 5, 2021 and Jan. 19, 2022. Four findings:. 1. Sixty-eight percent...
Mayo Clinic expands partnership with AI firm on disease diagnosis, treatment discovery
Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic has expanded its relationship with artificial intelligence-driven health tech company Nference to use deidentified patient data to help research and discover disease diagnoses and treatments. As part of the project, the academic health system's data analytics hub, Mayo Clinic Platform, has launched its own version of...
As new vaccines emerge, some health systems are re-evaluating worker requirements
Throughout the pandemic, hospitals and health systems have implemented COVID-19 vaccination requirements for employees, citing a need to protect patients, workers and the communities they serve. The list continued to grow once CMS announced its vaccination mandate covering healthcare facilities participating in Medicare and Medicaid. Now, health systems continue to update their policies as the virus situation changes and additional vaccines become available.
Every person has a unique story: How Human UnderstandingTM is transforming patients’ and consumers’ healthcare experiences
Research published by NRC Health indicates that, when compared to other services, twice as many people say being treated as a unique person is important in healthcare. Yet only 38 percent say that the personalized healthcare experience they want actually occurs. To learn how hospitals and health systems are reinventing...
5 health systems on how they're making sure diagnoses aren't missed virtually
With the shift to digital and telehealth that accelerated during the pandemic, providers have to accurately diagnose and treat diseases in patients who they may only see over a computer screen. A recent Mayo Clinic study published in JAMA Network Open found telemedicine can be just as accurate as in-person...
What revenue leakage is, why it’s a problem and how to fix it — 5 insights
Hospitals lose tens of billions of dollars each year due to revenue leakage. This is a huge problem that hospitals often fail to act upon. But real-time insights from PointClickCare can help healthcare organizations decrease revenue leakage while improving patient outcomes. During a recent podcast from Becker’s Healthcare, Anthony Laflen,...
Primary care physicians market to hit $850B by 2030
The primary care physicians market value is projected to grow to $850 billion by 2030, according to a Sept. 22 analysis from Global Market Insights. Key factors of the projected growth will develop as governments seek to expand their healthcare sector, initiatives focused on enacting healthcare infrastructure and increasing services. Furthermore, the emergence of novel disease outbreaks and infections accelerated the need for specialized healthcare professionals. Additionally, several governments may act to expand their healthcare sector to improve primary care services for patients considered critical, according to the release.
Oracle to 'rewrite' VA's Cerner EHR system amid outages
An Oracle executive in charge of the VA EHR modernization project said the company intends to rewrite the Cerner system as a new, cloud-based application for the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Spokesman-Review reported Sept. 21. At a House hearing Sept. 20, Oracle Executive Vice President Mike Sicilia said Oracle...
12 recent patient safety study findings
Here are 12 patient safety studies Becker's has covered since July 1:. 1. More than 80 percent of maternal deaths between 2017 and 2019 were due to preventable causes, a report from the CDC found. 2. Nearly 20 percent of COVID-19 survivors may experience lingering, worsening or new-onset symptoms two...
CMS changes successfully reduced outpatient overpayments, OIG audit finds
Oversight changes CMS made in its system to identify patients in inpatient services successfully reduced overpayments made for outpatient services these beneficiaries received, the HHS Office of Inspector General said in an audit. From 2016 to 2021, the OIG said, Medicare inappropriately paid $39.3 million to post-acute hospitals for beneficiaries...
Nursing home understaffing hurt patient safety, House panel finds
The Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis released a report Sept. 21 on for-profit nursing home chains during the first months of the COVID-19 pandemic, finding most were understaffed, leading to dangerous situations for patients. The Select Subcommittee, chaired by Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., investigated how large, for-profit nursing home...
Innovation
General Catalyst, the venture capital firm that has been collaborating with hospitals on digital innovation, is partnering with its first health system outside the U.S., according to a news release shared with Becker's. The company's latest "health assurance" partner will be Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust, the U.K.'s...
Yale New Haven Health cuts 155 jobs
Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health has eliminated 155 management positions from its nearly 30,000-person workforce. The health system is laying off 72 employees and eliminating 83 vacant positions, a spokesperson told Becker's Hospital Review. The cuts were attributed to financial pressures. "Like hospitals and health systems throughout the nation, the...
9 women on the move in healthcare
The following executive moves made by women have been reported by or shared with Becker's since Sept. 16:. 1. Shannon Bradley was named the first chief diversity and inclusion officer at Keck Medicine of the University of California in Los Angeles. 2. Jill Owens was appointed president of the Olean,...
General Catalyst's Daryl Tol on what the VC firm looks for in hospital partnerships
Daryl Tol has gotten an upfront look at healthcare's digital shift from both the hospital C-suite and as a venture capitalist. Mr. Tol, the former president and CEO of the Central Florida division of Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth, is now head of health assurance for General Catalyst. "There was so...
6 systems launching residency programs
Healthcare systems have started residency programs and partnerships to address workforce shortages. Editor's note: This list is not exhaustive. If you would like to add a new program to this list, please email cgleeson@beckershealthcare.com. 1. Pullman (Wash.) Regional Hospital launched a new family medical residency program, The Lewiston Tribune reported...
