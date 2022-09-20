ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Comments / 0

Related
TechCrunch

NyQuil chicken isn’t actually a TikTok trend

For the sake of humanity, let’s count our lucky stars: NyQuil chicken is not a real threat to public health. But this week, the FDA issued a warning about what the agency perceived as a TikTok challenge encouraging users to cook raw chicken in a pool of NyQuil, a sleep-inducing cold medicine.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking#Drugs#Smart Phone#Twitter Reacts#Tiktok#Tmz#Bbq#
shefinds

Costco Is Issuing Refunds For These 2 Recalled Items

Costco recently alerted customers about issues with two items sold in their stores, which the company will provide refunds for: 1-gallon jugs of Saffola Safflower Oil and Kirkland Signature 3lb Local Honey. While some stores may leave consumers to th...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
BGR.com

If you have this soup at home, there’s a recall you need to see

MSI Express (Unilever) issued a recall for about 16,498 pounds of Knorr chicken and rice soup mix products that contain an undeclared allergen. The allergen in question is milk, an ingredient that can cause mild or even severe reactions in some people. The labels on these soup products do not list milk, which led to a recall once the problem was discovered.
FOOD SAFETY
CNET

Facebook's $37.5 Million Location Tracking Settlement: See If You Qualify

Facebook's parent company, Meta, has agreed to a $37.5 million settlement to resolve a lawsuit accusing it of violating users' privacy by tracking their movements without permission. Plaintiffs in Lundy et al v. Meta Platforms claim the social media platform collected location data on Facebook users even when they turned...
INTERNET
Popculture

Frozen Chicken Recalled Due to Listeria Concerns

The frozen chicken brand Connoisseur's Kitchen has recalled two products due to possible contamination with Listeria, according to an announcement by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). The recall applies to two "ready-to-eat" frozen entrees – "Spice Mantra Chicken Korma" and "Spice Mantra Butter Chicken," both sold in two-pound packages. They were confirmed to be distributed in Washington state and Alaska.
ALASKA STATE
Popculture

Bacon Recalled Due to Concerning Inspection Issue

You're going to want to skip that side of bacon with your breakfast meal. On Wednesday, Aug. 31, Wisconsin farm issued a voluntary Class I recall of bacon. Cedar Wedge Farm in Shawano County issued the recall after it was found the product was produced without the benefit of inspection, according to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
Healthline

Is It Safe to Pop Your Own Cholesterol Deposits?

There are so many kinds of common skin issues, it can be hard to know what you’re dealing with when a new bump, lump, growth, or rash suddenly appears. Is it noncancerous or something more serious? Where did it come from? Will it go away on its own, or do you need to call your doctor?
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy