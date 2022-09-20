Read full article on original website
Baby Tate Taps 2 Chainz For Club Ready "Ain't No Love"
Summer may be coming to an end, but that doesn't mean those club-ready jams have to stop. This New Music Friday (September 23), Baby Tate returns with a few bars on a 2 Chainz-assisted track that will get listeners to the dancefloor. The Warner Records release gives a nod to Ciara's "Oh" featuring Ludacris and Usher's "Love in this Club," both 2000s party favorites, and judging from the lyrics, Baby Tate makes it clear that there "Ain't No Love" when all you're looking for is a good time.
Dess Dior Drops Off "Raw" EP
Hoping to make an imprint this New Music Friday (September 23) is Dess Dior who is dropping off an EP. The St. Louis-born, Savannah-bred rapper has been easing her way into the femcee limelight in recent years, but Dess is no stranger to making music. When she was just a teen, Dess and her best friend Jayda Cheaves were testing out their skills by forming a group, and later, Dess's father encouraged her to take music more seriously.
Kodak Black's Dance Moves Are On Full Display In "Spin" Music Video
Kodak Black's had the game on lock in 2022. Following the release of Back For Everything, he continued to keep his foot on the pedal with a string of features, including his appearance on Kendrick Lamar's Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, and singles. On Friday, the Broward County artist...
Tekashi 6ix9ine Attacked In Brawl At Dubai Nightclub: Watch
Tekashi 6ix9ine has found himself in yet another altercation. A few weeks after being issued a no-contact order following a domestic violence incident with girlfriend Jade, the Brooklyn rapper made headlines once again for fighting in a Dubai nightclub. Hollywood Unlocked broke the news that Tekashi was reportedly attacked in a brawl at the Soho Palm Club in Dubai after the DJ refused to play his music.
Offset Reaches Out To André 3000 To Collaborate: "I Sent You Three Songs”
Offset says that he's sent several songs to André 3000 in hopes of collaborating with the legendary rapper but has yet to hear back. The Migos rapper discussed his admiration for André 3000 while speaking with Speedy Morman for Complex's “GOAT Talk” series. When asked for...
Akademiks Doubles Down On Hip Hop Pioneers: "Yall Didn't Do Nothin'"
Things got heated on Thursday (September 22) after DJ Akademiks slammed some of the pioneers of hip hop, calling them "dusty" while suggesting that they've all mishandled their finances. However, LL Cool J, one of the most successful emcees of the genre, took to social media to address the media personality's hot take, explaining that the belief that someone not having money means they don’t have any value is “a bad idea” and “misinformed.”
DaBaby's Claims About Megan Thee Stallion Get A Response From 50 Cent
Things have been rocky in DaBaby's career ever since his infamous Rolling Loud appearance, where he practically set himself up to be canceled. Not only did he get accused of being homophobic following an attempt to engage with the crowd but he also brought Tory Lanez out on stage, a year after he was accused of shooting Megan Thee Stallion.
DaBaby Tells All On "Baby On Baby 2"
DaBaby made more headlines this year for his personal life than his music. Now, the North Carolina native is back with Baby On Baby 2 --- the follow-up album to his 2019 platinum selling album Baby On Baby. Back in July he announced the highly anticipated project during an appearance on the Full Send podcast, telling the Nelk boys, “This is the most attention I’ve paid to some music before I’ve dropped it. I’m gonna drop it at the beginning of August. … Baby on Baby 2.”
Tony Yayo Details Having Bounty On His Head
Tony Yayo recently opened up about having a bounty on his head in the midst of 50 Cent's feuds. The rapper appeared on Vlad TV recently where he discussed the surge in deaths among rappers in places like L.A. before relating it to the dangers he faced during his career.
Young Thug Is Still Thirsting For Mariah The Scientist
Atlanta rap icon Young Thug has been behind bars for months now from his pending RICO case with a chunk of YSL, but that hasn't stopped him from sending love to his rumored (but practically confirmed) boo, R&B singer Mariah the Scientist. He took to Twitter to excitedly share a picture of Mariah, his second thirst tweet in the past two weeks.
GloRilla Announces "Tomorrow 2" Ft. Cardi B
Some have attempted to discount GloRilla as a one-hit wonder after she dominated the summer with "F.N.F." However, there are many others that feel otherwise. The rapper already landed a deal with Yo Gotti's CMG label while the string of singles she's dropped have maintained steady rotation. "Tomorrow," specifically, has earned praise from many of her fans but it seems that she's readying a sequel alongside Bronx's darling, Cardi B.
Rolling Loud New York City 2022: Live Stream & Set Times
Rolling Loud gets bigger and better each year. The latest installment of the international hip-hop festival just landed in New York City, kicking off the three-day extravaganza at Queens's Citi Field. As they return to hip-hop's stomping grounds, artists like Nicki Minaj and A$AP Rocky will be headlining the first two days of the fest while Future rounds out the weekend. On top of that, there are going to be some legendary performances from the likes of Chief Keef, Lil Uzi Vert, Moneybagg Yo, Lil Baby, Busta Rhymes, and more.
Playboi Carti Brings Out Kanye West At Rolling Loud NYC 2022
Kanye West has mostly interacted with fans through social media posts over the past few months. Earlier this week, the fashion designer stepped in front of the camera for a rare interview on Good Morning America to open up about everything from his recent dispute with Gap to his relationship with ex-wifeKim Kardashian. Shortly after the interview, Ye' became a trending topic after admitting that Sway in fact did have the answers in 2013 when they the radio host advised him to take his Yeezy brand into his own brands.
Kanye West Hits Adidas With Interesting Royalty Offer
Kanye West has been at war with many of his strategic partners over the last few weeks. Of course, Ye was able to leverage his Instagram posts to get out of his deal with GAP. This was a massive victory for the artist as he can now take back control of the clothing side of his Yeezy brand.
Diddy Attends City Girls' Concert & Brings Flowers
Diddy showed up to support Yung Miami at the City Girls' latest concert, bringing a bouquet of flowers with him. The cute moment comes just days after Yung Miami had discussed her relationship with Diddy during a cover story for Pop Sugar. While Diddy was spotted backstage in a video...
Quality Control's Baby Money Releases "New Money" Ft. Jeezy, Mozzy & More
Baby Money was bubbling throughout 2021 before inking a deal with Quality Control at the top of 2021. He hasn't slowed down at all since then. The Detroit rapper unveiled Easy Money shortly after signing with QC and his momentum hasn't slowed down since. This morning, the rapper arrived with...
Dusty Locane, Rah Swish, OnPointLikeOp & Run Suno Team Up On "Say Dat" EP
Drill music has turned into the sound of New York City. Unfortunately, the city's drill scene has also caused some significant backlash from city officials, from NYPD's removal of drill rappers from the Rolling Loud line-up to Mayor Eric Adams who once said that he wanted to see the genre banned completely.
Akademiks Challenges Russell Simmons To Leave Bali & Return To NYC
Akademiks isn't backing down from his recent comments. His claims surrounding hip-hop's pioneers led to backlash from LL Cool J, the folks at Hot 97, and now, Russell Simmons. The Def Jam co-founder shared his thoughts on Instagram before issuing an apology to Akademiks for his comments. Unfortunately, it seems like Akademiks isn't accepting the apology but instead, has questions about Simmons's relocation to Bali.
Funk Flex Intervenes After LL Cool J & Akademiks Dispute
Hip-hop is still a young genre, though its roots go back decades. However, it was only in recent times that it turned into a multi-billion dollar industry. The work of the forefathers paved the way for the artists of today to reap the benefits and provide for their families. Unfortunately, not everyone has respect for those who had to endure the hardships before record labels showed any interest in rap. Akademiks called out the OGs in the game for not earning their coins during their tenure and described them as dusty.
