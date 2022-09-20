Read full article on original website
WLKY.com
Kammerer Middle School students raising money to send clean water to Uganda
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Eighth grade students at Kammerer Middle School walked a mile in someone else's shoes on Friday to raise money and awareness for the Ugandan Water Project. The students learned about how kids their age in other countries were forced to forgo their education so they could provide clean water for their families. "[Kids in Uganda] are spending eight plus hours a day accessing clean water," teacher Katie Weingarten said.
WLKY.com
West End School expansion: Historic all-boys school in Louisville now enrolling girls
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The historic West End School on Virginia street in the Chickasaw neighborhood is expanding. The private school, which has served boys from low-income households for 17 years, will now be enrolling girls. "Wow, this is exactly what's supposed to be happening," said Paul Perconti, co-founder of...
WLKY.com
Community leaders aiming to raise donations to build youth center in Radcliff
RADCLIFF, Ky. — Community leaders are hoping to raise several hundred thousand dollars to remodel an old building into a recreation center. Inside 1700 North Dixie Boulevard, Pastor Towanda Armstrong has a vision. "This area here will serve as the homework center where we'll have computers and tables where...
WLKY.com
JCPS police investigating after parent follows bus waving gun
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools Police Department is investigating after a parent allegedly waved a gun at a school bus on Thursday. Noe Middle School principal Jennifer Cave sent a letter out to families saying that it started when a parent talked to a group of students at a bus stop and asked them several questions.
WLKY.com
Volunteers working together to address need for more affordable housing in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Norton Healthcare and Habitat for Humanity are working together to build more homes. On Friday, there was a groundbreaking for a new house for homebuyers Fatuma Mohamed and Osman Abdi. They left their home in Somalia 14 years ago to escape war. “We are very excited....
WLKY.com
JCPS working on 10-year plan for school updates in the district
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools is working on its 10-year plan for prioritizing which schools in the district will be renovated or rebuilt. The preliminary outlook was shared with the Facilities Committee on Wednesday. At least 30 JCPS schools will be rebuilt or renovated over the...
WLKY.com
Scott County jail is part of Indiana pilot program providing resources to inmates battling addiction
SCOTTSBURG, Ind. — A new pilot program is underway at the Scott county jail to help inmates living with addiction. It's called the Integrated Re-entry and Correctional Support Program or "IRACS". The program is funded by the state and it provides support to inmates at Indiana jails who want...
WLKY.com
PREVIEW: High School Playbook scores, highlights for Sept. 23
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's High School Playbook time!. Watch the highlights from the UPS Jobs Game of the Week in the player up top. St. X 13, Trinity 8 (UPS Jobs Game of the Week) Manual 21, Ballard 0. Male 36, Butler 0. Atherton 58, Seneca 27. Holy Cross...
WLKY.com
Pumpkin patches around Louisville: Where to pick your own this fall
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There's nothing that says it's fall quite like going to a pumpkin patch, and Kentuckiana has a plethora of places to pick your own pumpkin. We've put together a list of pumpkin patches in the area. Did we miss one? Send your submissions to wlkydigital@hearst.com. (Check...
WLKY.com
70 organizations team up in Shelby County for job fair to address construction worker shortage
SHELBYVILLE, Ky. — As the shortage of construction workers in Kentucky continues to worsen, nearly 70 different organizations came together in Shelby County this week to reverse the negative trend. On Tuesday and Wednesday, the Shelby County Fairgrounds hosted the 16th annual Kentucky Construction Career Days fair. "This year...
WLKY.com
Louisville woman worries police chase endangered innocent bystanders
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — DaTanya Morgan was walking to her car Thursday afternoon when she decided to pause and oil her dry feet. Suddenly, she heard a loud crash and looked up to see a silver sedan speeding past her house, followed by Louisville Metro Police Department cruisers. Bank robbery...
WLKY.com
One in five Ky. child care centers say they may close when federal funding runs out
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Like many child care center owners, Asia Rivers was having a hard time finding workers. Subsidy payments from federal stimulus money have helped her raise wages so she can attract employees, but there is a problem – that money is expected to run out sometime in 2024.
WLKY.com
UPS Jobs Play of the Week: 65-yard touchdown by Central Hardin's Mason Gardner
CECILIA, Ky. — Central Hardin's running back Mason Gardner had our UPS Jobs Play of the Week with a 65-yard touchdown against Fern Creek. Watch the highlight in the player above. It was the second quarter and the Bruin's ran it up the middle with Gardner and that was...
WLKY.com
Women's golf tournament raised more than $100k for Louisville charity
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Persimmon Ridge Golf Club has hosted a ladies tournament for years, but what it was missing was a cause. So, the ladies who belonged to the club decided to use the tournament as a way to raise money for Maryhurst, a local non-profit in Louisville that helps women and children who have suffered from abuse.
WLKY.com
Spooky Kentucky corn maze Field of Screams gets royal design this year
BRANDENBURG, Ky. — A spooky corn maze just outside of Louisville is ready for scares and as per usual, has a brand new design for the year. Field of Screams has been in Brandenburg, Kentucky, since 2002. Each year, they cut a different, wild design into their creepy corn maze.
WLKY.com
VIDEO: Flames shoot through roof of Oldham County home
OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — A house caught fire in Oldham County on Thursday. Ballardsville fire chief Stephen Fante said the call came in around 8:56 a.m. WLKY Chopper HD flew over the home on Carpenter Drive in Crestwood around 10 a.m. and saw heavy smoke and flames. The house...
WLKY.com
Baxter Avenue Morgue opens for 20th season of scares
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Twenty years in business and one of Louisville's iconic haunted houses is back open for the fall. Baxter Avenue Morgue opens its doors on Friday night at 8 p.m. Watch our coverage of Louisville's oldest Halloween store in the player above. The haunted house that's known...
WLKY.com
LMPD: Man taken to hospital after shooting in Beechmont
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department said a man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the Beechmont neighborhood Friday night. LMPD said their Fourth Division responded to a shooting in the 5000 block of South 4th Street around 10 p.m. Friday. They said when officers...
WLKY.com
Louisville teen avoids prison time for connection to deadly shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville teenager will not be serving any prison time for his role in a deadly shooting that happened in 2021. Tameron Meadows, 18, was sentenced to five years probation in court on Thursday. Meadows pleaded guilty to the facilitation to murder in the death of...
WLKY.com
3 injured in chain-reaction crash on I-65 at the Gene Snyder
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A crash on I-65 south at the Gene Snyder Freeway left three people injured. Three vehicles were involved in what police called a chain reaction crash. It happened just past the Park Road overpass around 7 a.m. Friday. LMPD said the driver and passenger of the...
