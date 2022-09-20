ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLKY.com

Kammerer Middle School students raising money to send clean water to Uganda

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Eighth grade students at Kammerer Middle School walked a mile in someone else's shoes on Friday to raise money and awareness for the Ugandan Water Project. The students learned about how kids their age in other countries were forced to forgo their education so they could provide clean water for their families. "[Kids in Uganda] are spending eight plus hours a day accessing clean water," teacher Katie Weingarten said.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

JCPS police investigating after parent follows bus waving gun

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools Police Department is investigating after a parent allegedly waved a gun at a school bus on Thursday. Noe Middle School principal Jennifer Cave sent a letter out to families saying that it started when a parent talked to a group of students at a bus stop and asked them several questions.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Education
Local
Kentucky Education
City
Louisville, KY
WLKY.com

JCPS working on 10-year plan for school updates in the district

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools is working on its 10-year plan for prioritizing which schools in the district will be renovated or rebuilt. The preliminary outlook was shared with the Facilities Committee on Wednesday. At least 30 JCPS schools will be rebuilt or renovated over the...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Middle School#Linus K12#Life Skills#Solid Foundation#First Aid#Highschool#Jcps Ramsey Middle School
WLKY.com

Pumpkin patches around Louisville: Where to pick your own this fall

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There's nothing that says it's fall quite like going to a pumpkin patch, and Kentuckiana has a plethora of places to pick your own pumpkin. We've put together a list of pumpkin patches in the area. Did we miss one? Send your submissions to wlkydigital@hearst.com. (Check...
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
WLKY.com

Women's golf tournament raised more than $100k for Louisville charity

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Persimmon Ridge Golf Club has hosted a ladies tournament for years, but what it was missing was a cause. So, the ladies who belonged to the club decided to use the tournament as a way to raise money for Maryhurst, a local non-profit in Louisville that helps women and children who have suffered from abuse.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

VIDEO: Flames shoot through roof of Oldham County home

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — A house caught fire in Oldham County on Thursday. Ballardsville fire chief Stephen Fante said the call came in around 8:56 a.m. WLKY Chopper HD flew over the home on Carpenter Drive in Crestwood around 10 a.m. and saw heavy smoke and flames. The house...
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

Baxter Avenue Morgue opens for 20th season of scares

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Twenty years in business and one of Louisville's iconic haunted houses is back open for the fall. Baxter Avenue Morgue opens its doors on Friday night at 8 p.m. Watch our coverage of Louisville's oldest Halloween store in the player above. The haunted house that's known...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD: Man taken to hospital after shooting in Beechmont

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department said a man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the Beechmont neighborhood Friday night. LMPD said their Fourth Division responded to a shooting in the 5000 block of South 4th Street around 10 p.m. Friday. They said when officers...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

3 injured in chain-reaction crash on I-65 at the Gene Snyder

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A crash on I-65 south at the Gene Snyder Freeway left three people injured. Three vehicles were involved in what police called a chain reaction crash. It happened just past the Park Road overpass around 7 a.m. Friday. LMPD said the driver and passenger of the...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy