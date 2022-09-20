College Hills and Oxford to become temporary four-way stop
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The City of San Angelo announced late Tuesday afternoon that the intersection of College Hills Boulevard and South Oxford Drive will convert from a signalized intersection to a four-way stop starting Wednesday, Sept. 21.
The duration of this change is currently unknown. The city urges drivers to use caution at this intersection.
