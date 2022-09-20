ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

College Hills and Oxford to become temporary four-way stop

By Chad Miller
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H4ByX_0i3QNQ2A00

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The City of San Angelo announced late Tuesday afternoon that the intersection of College Hills Boulevard and South Oxford Drive will convert from a signalized intersection to a four-way stop starting Wednesday, Sept. 21.

The duration of this change is currently unknown. The city urges drivers to use caution at this intersection.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

Road closure updates affecting the next two weeks

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The City of San Angelo has provided road closure updates to be aware of during the next two weeks. South Oxford Drive, east of the College Hills-South Oxford intersection When: Friday, September 23 through Monday, September 26 due to water line repair. College Hills from Millbrook Drive to Vista Del Arroyo Drive […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Angelo, TX
San Angelo, TX
Sports
San Angelo, TX
Government
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Traffic
State
Texas State
San Angelo, TX
Traffic
Local
Texas Government
KLST/KSAN

Miles ISD responds to potential threat of active attack

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Miles Police Department has released information regarding a potential threat of an active attack on MISD schools. The Miles Police Department, Runnels County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, and other law enforcement personnel are present in the area of Miles ISD today September 22, 2022. Miles ISD is […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

DAILY LIVE! | Convicted Cattle Rustler Loses in Court Today!

Today on LIVE! - Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick was in town and spurs a discussion between LIVE!'s Joe Hyde and Yantis Green. Also, convicted cattle rustler Dusty Thompson loses in civil court today, two Concho Valley teams deal with social media threats, they found the 97-year-old's bicycle last night, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick was in San Angelo, and the Lake View Chiefs travel to Levelland to take on the Lobos.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Lake View High Empties Following Snapchat Threat

SAN ANGELO, TX — Police were outfitted in combat gear and brandishing their long guns this morning right outside Lake View High School. At around 11 a.m. police radios went to the secure channel. At 11:30 a.m. the San Angelo ISD sent out a message calmly mentioning a “threat made on social media” followed by instructions that “Parents/guardians may determine to pick up their students and can sign students out at the LVHS front office.” The line of parents in line to pick up their child from the high school was as long as a football field by noon. The constant worry of violence in schools…
SAN ANGELO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Construction Maintenance#College Hills Boulevard#South Oxford#Nexstar Media Inc
KLST/KSAN

Community gathers to pray over Lake View High School

Correction: An earlier version of this article contained an incorrect spelling for Lake View. The error has been corrected. SAN ANGELO, Texas — Members of the community gathered on the night of September 22, 2022, to pray over the students and campus of Lake View High School. A Concho Vally Homepage reporter talked to some […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
San Angelo LIVE!

WATCH: 18-Wheeler Explodes On Dash-cam

ALLEN, TX – The driver of a semi truck was killed on Tuesday afternoon after the truck left the highway and fell off of an overpass. The video above may contain content to graphic for all viewers. The video was contributed by WFAA and was shared by numerous social media pages.
ALLEN, TX
KLST/KSAN

Wanted Wednesday: Bronshae Lewis

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department has released another edition of “Wanted Wednesday”. This week, SAPD is highlighting Bonshae Lewis, who currently holds an active warrant for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Lewis is a 39-year-old who stands six feet, weighs 165 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. If […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
FOX West Texas

San Angelo DAV commander explains why veterans should (P)act now

SAN ANGELO, Texas — It’s been just over six weeks since the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act was passed into law by the Senate. The historic, bipartisan legislation, introduced by Senators Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) and Jon Tester (D-Mont.), aims to not only rectify injustices inflicted upon veterans who were exposed to burn pits and other toxic substances, but to potentially improve the lives of their families for generations to come.
SAN ANGELO, TX
saisd.org

Central High School Celebrates Homecoming with Spirit Week, Carnival, Parade and Community Pep Rally

Central High School Bobcats celebrated carnival-themed Homecoming festivities for “The Greatest Homecoming on Earth” all week long leading up to the game against Abilene Wylie tonight, September 23, 2022, at San Angelo Stadium. Building Bobcat spirit, students and staff participated in themed dress up days, decorated halls, and put together a carnival and an energetic parade followed by a community pep rally that filled San Angelo Stadium with Angry Orange excitement before sending folks off with a dazzling fireworks display.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Black Man Subject of Police Department's Weekly Wanted Program

SAN ANGELO – A San Angelo man wanted for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon is the subject of this week's San Angelo Police Department Wanted Wednesday.   According to a social media post by the San Angelo Police Department, "On this week's "Wanted Wednesday" we would like to highlight Bronshae Lewis. Mr. Lewis currently holds an active warrant for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and any information regarding his whereabouts is greatly appreciated." Lewis is described as a black male, 6' tall, weighing 165 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.  If you recognize this person or…
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy