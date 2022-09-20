ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
lj gayaut
2d ago

she is a criminal and was called out when first elected but these people were dumb enough and she ran unopposed the 2nd time. got too many criminals in office now

Be logicalBe logicalBe logical
3d ago

We need to 💕 each other black, white red, yellow, and brown we all have a part to play. God gave us everything we need to accomplish this. JUST BE NICE!

Hoover 2
2d ago

all of them criminals the ones before her and the ones after her , everybody is getting money under the table.the judge the mayor,the lawyer ,the ankle bracelet guy and the bails bondsmen and more, yall already know this',.so get over it and let's move on it's all about the money ,the nice homes, the 4x4 trucks ,the boats ,camps etc . all these people take the jobs for easy money.

Nonprofit created by Mayor Cantrell subpoenaed by NOLA Office of Inspector General

Today on Louisiana Considered: between the city council demanding she pay back travel expenses to a subpoena received by a nonprofit she created, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is facing a lot of pushback from the community. The Advocate’s Stephanie Grace tells us the potential impact of all this bad press. Plus, Nancy Davis, the Louisiana woman recently denied an abortion in state despite carrying a fetus with no skull, tells us her story. This episode originally aired on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. To hear the full episode, click the “play” button above.
Investigation launched into Mayor Cantrell non-profit; funds frozen

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Office of Inspector General has launched an investigation into one of Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s non-profit organizations, multiple sources confirm to Fox 8. The “Forward Together New Orleans” (FTNO) non-profit was using money from the multi-million dollar Wisner Family Land Trust. The New...
R-E-C-A-L-L Spells Bad News for Black Political Leadership

A recall of Mayor LaToya Cantrell would be great for the organizers and supporters of this effort and for the elite business community that has been at odds with the Mayor ever since she exhibited the moxie to challenge some of their directives and wishes, like placing the health and wellbeing of our most vulnerable Black and Brown citizens above business profits and revenue by enforcing COVID-19 restrictions and keeping New Orleans closed during the height of the pandemic.
Cantrell Woes Continue to Multiply with Hits from Council and Ex NOPD Chief

The hits keep on coming for Mayor LaToya Cantrell. On Wednesday, the New Orleans City Council announced they will consider docking the mayor’s 2023 salary if she fails to pay back tens of thousands of dollars spent on upgrading overseas flights to France and Switzerland. In addition, former New Orleans police chief Warren Riley says that Cantrell’s administration has failed to pay a lawsuit settlement on time, and is now seeking to reopen the case.
Louisiana Woman Sentenced to Prison for Receiving More than $61,000 in Social Security Funds in the Name of a Deceased Relative

Louisiana Woman Sentenced to Prison for Receiving More than $61,000 in Social Security Funds in the Name of a Deceased Relative. New Orleans, Louisiana – On September 20, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Catherine Campbell Williams, age 69, of New Orleans, Louisiana, was sentenced after previously pleading guilty to Theft of Government Funds, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 641.
WDSU

New Orleans council seek to dock mayor's pay over travel spending

The New Orleans City Council is seeking to dock New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell's pay over her recent travel spending. New Orleans Council President Helena Moreno confirmed the council feels it can dock Cantrell's pay for reimbursement purposes. This comes after Cantrell said in a recent news conference that she...
