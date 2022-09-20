ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

WSYX ABC6

Kroger, workers union to return to bargaining table next week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — With a possible strike looming, contract talks between Kroger and the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union (UFCW) are set to resume on Tuesday. The UFCW represents 12,500 employees in Central Ohio. “Our hard-working, essential members have made their voices heard. We are working...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Mid-Ohio Food Collective Go Orange Day, launches Hunger Action Month

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Mid-Ohio Food Collective (MOFC) is launching a month-long campaign to raise awareness about food insecurity. Mike Hochron joins Good Day Columbus to talk about how you can help. September is Hunger Action Month and Friday, Sept. 23 is "Go Orange Day." With as many as...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

What to do in Central Ohio this weekend

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The fall season is here!. Here are some events happening in Central Ohio this weekend. Keith Urban concert at Nationwide Arena: Four-time GRAMMY Award winner Keith Urban will be performing in Columbus. Newsies: The Broadway Musical at Southern Theatre: Several showtimes available from Sept. 23-Oct....
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Mid-Ohio Food Collective celebrates first year of free education program

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Mid-Ohio Food Collective is celebrating its first year of a new program that aims to help families beyond the pantry. "In order for us to truly solve hunger, we have to work on poverty," said platform manager Nick Davis. "Ultimately, the long-term sustainability of this community depends on high-paying jobs".
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus Police trying creative approach to add more recruits

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are looking for more ways to add more hands within law enforcement. Their latest creative approach includes more hands-on experience with the youth in Central Ohio. "A chance to see what it's like to be a police officer and realize this is a...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Celebrate fall at the Dawes Arboretum in Newark

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Dawes Arboretum in Licking County is inviting everyone to its arboretum for several family-friendly events this fall. Visitors can check out the spectacular beauty of fall foliage as thousands of trees start to transition. In addition, events are planned through the months of September,...
LICKING COUNTY, OH
WSYX ABC6

1 person injured in east Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said one person was hospitalized after a shooting Friday in the Olde Towne East neighborhood. Police said the shooting happened at 17th Street and Main Street Friday afternoon. Police said the 38-year-old victim said he was approached by an unknown person who had...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus City Schools to add 60 walk-through metal detectors

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus City Schools Board of Education voted to purchase 60 metal detectors to be used in the district. The board's decision came the same week two students brought guns to CCS schools. "Honestly, I think that metal detectors are something that should have been...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Swatting: What is it?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's been 10 years since an incident at Justin Bieber's house introduced American culture to swatting. In 2012, a 911 call "purportedly dispatched from inside Bieber's house reported there was someone with a weapon," according to the Hollywood Reporter. Bieber wasn't home at the time...
LICKING COUNTY, OH
WSYX ABC6

Man found guilty in 2 separate Columbus murders

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Franklin County jury found a man guilty of seven counts in two separate Columbus murders. Trevor Sands was found guilty on Monday in the deaths of Jeannot Mendy and Gerald Tally. On April 24, 2017, Sands shot and killed Mendy during a robbery attempt...
WSYX ABC6

Father shot while driving with 4-year-old daughter in southeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A young father was shot Thursday night while driving in southeast Columbus with his four-year-old daughter in the car. The shooting happened along Tussing Road near the intersection of Brice Road just before 8 p.m. Police said a 22-year-old man was driving east on Tussing...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

4-year-old Central Ohio girl is published author

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — What were you doing when you were four years old? Digging in a sandbox?. 4-year-old Aleah Miller, from Grove City, loves to tell stories and is now a published author. Her family has turned the concept of one of those tales into a children's book...
GROVE CITY, OH
WSYX ABC6

Guy Fieri gets behind idea to rename Columbus Main Library 'Flavortown HQ'

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Could the Columbus Metropolitan Library's main library be renamed "Flavortown HQ"? It will if Guy Fieri has anything to do with it. The Columbus library tweeted Tuesday, "If we get every single resident of Columbus to get a library card this month we'll rename our Main Library to Flavortown HQ."
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

I-670 west reopens following crash in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Interstate 670 westbound has reopened following a crash at High Street and Third St. A car that was flipped over on the interstate delayed travel for several hours Thursday morning. No other information was released. ABC 6/FOX 28 will continue to update this story.
COLUMBUS, OH

