Wichita, KS

Kansas State Fair attendance tops 300,000

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Kansas State Fair announced that 315,273 people went through the gates at their 2022 event held September 9-18 in Hutchinson, versus 281,981 in 2021. The Nex-Tech Grandstand concerts were well attended, and initial projections show carnival attendance trending over last year. Food and commercial vendors were also enthusiastic with their early sales projections.
Kingman Historic Theatre: Fundraiser for victims of apartment fire

KINGMAN COUNTY—The Kingman Historic Theater announced two fundraisers to assist those displaced by fire at the Eagle Acres apartment complex, 501 N. Thompson Street in Kingman. According to the Theater, they are doing a raffle to go with the Fundraising Events that include two concerts on Saturday, Sept. 24,...
Blue Jays prepare for Bishop Carroll

Two solid football programs collide Friday night in Wichita when the Junction City Blue Jays play the Bishop Carroll Golden Eagles. Both teams are 2-1. Junction City coach Randall Zimmerman says Bishop Carroll is a veteran laden team. "All but two positions have a senior in that position and that makes it tough." Zimmerman added the Golden Eagles have traditionally been very good.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
ABOUT

Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

