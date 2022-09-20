Two solid football programs collide Friday night in Wichita when the Junction City Blue Jays play the Bishop Carroll Golden Eagles. Both teams are 2-1. Junction City coach Randall Zimmerman says Bishop Carroll is a veteran laden team. "All but two positions have a senior in that position and that makes it tough." Zimmerman added the Golden Eagles have traditionally been very good.

JUNCTION CITY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO