The investigation that led to the arrest of two former Lake City police officers and the Lake City administrator began nearly a year ago, according to law enforcement. According to Sac County Sheriff Ken McClure, the Calhoun County Attorney’s Office requested in November 2021 for the neighboring county agency to conduct an investigation into whether forms submitted to the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy (ILEA) in fall 2020 contained falsified information regarding the qualifications of newly-hired officers, Aaron Lee Alspach and Anthony Robert Snyder. The forms submitted to the ILEA were signed under penalty of perjury by Lake City Administrator Eric Wood. The Sac County Sheriff’s Office investigation findings were referred to the Iowa Attorney General’s Office, which levied charges against the three men. Wood, Alspach, and Snyder were taken into custody Wednesday by the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, Carroll Police Department, and Cass County Sheriff’s Office, respectively. Court records show they are charged with felonious misconduct in office and perjury, class D felonies. Wood also faces two counts of suborning perjury and another count of perjury, class D felonies, and obstruction of prosecution, an aggravated misdemeanor. They were released from custody Wednesday after posting bond and are scheduled to appear on Monday, Oct. 3 for their arraignment hearings. The Sac County Sheriff’s Office requests members of the public with knowledge related to this investigation contact them by calling 712-662-7127. Snyder, who was employed as a patrol officer by the Atlantic Police Department, has been placed on administrative leave pending additional details regarding the investigation. The Lake City Council has scheduled a special meeting for Monday, Sept. 26. They will host a closed session under Iowa Code 21.5 for an employee evaluation. The agenda lists possible action once city officials return to open session.

