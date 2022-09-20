Read full article on original website
KCCI.com
Police: Mail carrier hit alleged robber with van after robbery
DES MOINES, Iowa — ThePostal Service mail carrier who was robbed later hit the alleged robber with his work van twice, according to Des Moines Police Department. New documents obtained by KCCI show after Monday's robbery near Merle Hay Road and Urbandale Avenue, police made contact with the mail carrier. The mail carrier said the robber opened his driver side door, displayed a gun, and demanded his keys, wallet and phone.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Jefferson Police Report September 22, 2022
12:35am: An officer issued a Parking Violation Notice in the 300 Block of West Adams Street for, “Parked Between the Lot Line and Curb Line.”. 5:20am: Janice Napolitano reported a Sick Raccoon in the 1200 Block of West Lincoln Way Street. The officer was unable to locate the reported animal.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Greene County Sheriff’s Report September 22, 2022
1:31am: Alejandro Flores 29 of Des Moines was booked into the jail for operating while intoxicated 2nd offense. 3:30am: A deputy investigated an animal neglect complaint in the 1000 block of East Railroad Street, Grand Junction. 9:17am: A deputy investigated a theft in the 1700 block of F Avenue. 12:04pm:...
Suspect in July homicide booked into Polk County Jail
DES MOINES, IOWA — The third person charged in the shooting death of Charles Russian Lovelady is back in Iowa and behind bars at the Polk County Jail. Cedrick Charles Thomas, 26, was booked on charges of First Degree Murder and First Degree Robbery on Thursday night. He had been in custody in Michigan since […]
Creston man arrested for OWI and other charges
(Creston) The Creston Police Department arrested Robert Michael Pilon Jr., 49, at his residence at 12:23 this morning for Operating While Under the Influence 1st Offence, Interference with Official Acts, and Obstruction of Emergency Communications. Pilon was taken to Union County Jail. Bail is set in the amount of $1,600 cash or approved surety.
theperrynews.com
Waukee man arrested for allegedly punching, strangling girlfriend
A Waukee man was arrested Thursday morning after he allegedly punched and strangled his girlfriend in their home. Felix Adrian Baccam, 36, of 252 S.E. Boulder Court, Waukee, was charged with domestic assault-impeding blood/air flow. The incident began about 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of S.E. Boulder Court,...
theperrynews.com
Injured Adel man arrested on numerous warrants Tuesday
An Adel man was arrested Tuesday night on Dallas County warrants in connection with incidents occurring between Sept. 6 and Sept. 18 in which he allegedly assaulted an Adel woman and committed numerous other crimes. Justin Paul Atkins, 32, of 412 S. 12th St., Adel, was charged with interference with...
iheart.com
Woman Arrested After Polk County High Speed Chase
(Polk County, IA) -- A woman from Pennsylvania is facing a long list of charges after a high speed chase in the Des Moines area. Twenty-eight-year-old Brittany Dukes is accused of trying to use a stolen I-D to withdraw thousands of dollars from Community Choice Credit Unions in Ankeny and Altoona late Wednesday afternoon, then leading police on a high speed chase, topping speeds of 100-miles per hour. Altoona Police Lt. Alyssa Wilson tells WHO Radio News the chase briefly hit 133 miles per hour. According to police scanner traffic, the chase ended in a crash eastern Polk County, at NE 46th Avenue and 116 Street, south of Mitchellville.
Police: Drunk driver bit officer who tried to help him find a ride home
DES MOINES, Iowa – A Des Moines man is in the Polk County Jail facing multiple charges after police say he bit an officer Tuesday while they were trying to help him find a sober ride home. Officers were called to the 1100 block of 21st Street around 2:30 p.m. on a report of a […]
1380kcim.com
UPDATE: Authorities Release Investigation Details That Led To The Arrest Of Two Former Lake City Police Officers, Lake City Admin
The investigation that led to the arrest of two former Lake City police officers and the Lake City administrator began nearly a year ago, according to law enforcement. According to Sac County Sheriff Ken McClure, the Calhoun County Attorney’s Office requested in November 2021 for the neighboring county agency to conduct an investigation into whether forms submitted to the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy (ILEA) in fall 2020 contained falsified information regarding the qualifications of newly-hired officers, Aaron Lee Alspach and Anthony Robert Snyder. The forms submitted to the ILEA were signed under penalty of perjury by Lake City Administrator Eric Wood. The Sac County Sheriff’s Office investigation findings were referred to the Iowa Attorney General’s Office, which levied charges against the three men. Wood, Alspach, and Snyder were taken into custody Wednesday by the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, Carroll Police Department, and Cass County Sheriff’s Office, respectively. Court records show they are charged with felonious misconduct in office and perjury, class D felonies. Wood also faces two counts of suborning perjury and another count of perjury, class D felonies, and obstruction of prosecution, an aggravated misdemeanor. They were released from custody Wednesday after posting bond and are scheduled to appear on Monday, Oct. 3 for their arraignment hearings. The Sac County Sheriff’s Office requests members of the public with knowledge related to this investigation contact them by calling 712-662-7127. Snyder, who was employed as a patrol officer by the Atlantic Police Department, has been placed on administrative leave pending additional details regarding the investigation. The Lake City Council has scheduled a special meeting for Monday, Sept. 26. They will host a closed session under Iowa Code 21.5 for an employee evaluation. The agenda lists possible action once city officials return to open session.
Atlantic Police Officer on Paid Administrative Leave during investigation
(Atlantic/Lake City) Two former Lake City police officers and the Lake City City Administrator were arrested Wednesday after an Iowa Attorney General’s Office investigation. The charges against 57-year-old Eric Clifford Wood, 46-year-old Aaron Lee Alspach, and 45-year-old Anthony Robert Snyder are accused of providing fraudulent information to obtain Iowa Law Enforcement Academy (ILEA) certification. The Lake City City Council fired Alspach in October 2021 after he repeatedly failed to attend the ILEA academy. Snyder left the Lake City Police Department earlier this year after accepting a patrol officer position with the Atlantic Police Department. All three men were charged with misconduct in office and perjury. Wood faces an additional charge of obstruction of prosecution.
Two Iowa care-facility residents freeze to death; one worker faces a murder charge
Two Iowa caregivers accused of failing to protect elderly Iowans who froze to death on their watch are now facing very different consequences. One of the workers has been criminally charged with second-degree murder and faces up to 50 years of imprisonment if convicted, while the other is facing no criminal charges and has been […] The post Two Iowa care-facility residents freeze to death; one worker faces a murder charge appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
iheart.com
Teen Boy Charged In Shooting That Injured Teen Girl At Rural Iowa Party
(Webster County, IA) -- A Fort Dodge teen is facing charges after a shooting at a large party The Webster County Sheriff's Office says a teen girl was shot at a party Friday night at a rural address southeast of Fort Dodge. Fort Dodge Police found the girl in a private vehicle, which was speeding to the hospital. Police then escorted the victim to the hospital, where she was treated for a non-life threatening injury. Police later arrested a 17-year-old male student at Fort Dodge High School.
3 arrested for alleged police certification lies
LAKE CITY, IOWA — Three people have been arrested for their alleged roles in reportedly falsifying information to get a newly-hired police officer for the town of Lake City into the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy. The Iowa Attorney General’s Office confirms that Lake City Administrator Eric Wood and former police officers Tony Snyder and Aaron […]
beeherald.com
Kinnick arrested for leaving scene of fatal 2020 hit and run
EDITOR'S NOTE: Direct quotations from Tina King were taken from a previous interview with the Jefferson Herald in 2021. That story can be found here. The alleged offender of a 2020 hit and run which ended in the death of a local man has been detained. Robert Kinnick, 74, of...
Iowa city administrator, 2 former cops face felony charges
LAKE CITY, IOWA (WHO) — The current City Administrator and two former police officers in Lake City, Iowa are facing felony charges for reportedly lying and covering up the failure of one officer to complete law enforcement certification training. According to online court documents, Eric Wood – Lake City’s current Administrator – is facing five […]
$12,000 stolen by Des Moines school PTO treasurer, police say
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines woman is facing felony charges for allegedly stealing more than $12,000 from a Des Moines elementary school’s parent teacher organization. Christina Jasmer, 41, was booked into the Polk County Jail Monday afternoon on charges of first-degree theft and unauthorized use of credit card over $10,000. Court documents filed […]
raccoonvalleyradio.com
A Three Vehicle Collision Tuesday in Dallas County Ends With A Fatality
A Redfield man died from a three vehicle collision Tuesday in Dallas County. According to the Iowa State Patrol crash report, the incident happened at 11:14am at the intersection of Old Highway 6 and I Avenue. The crash report shows 97-year-old Arnold Whitney of Redfield was driving a 2001 Dodge Grand Caravan and heading south on I Avenue when he failed to yield before turning east onto Old Highway 6. An eastbound 2018 Kia Sorento that was driven by 76-year-old Jeffrey Lyon of Adel rear-ended Whitney’s Caravan. The Caravan was pushed into the westbound lane where it struck a 2010 Honda Odyssey that was driven by 34-year-old Savannah Corbett of Adel.
iheart.com
Omaha Fugitive Found In Fort Dodge, Iowa
(Webster County, IA) -- A fugitive from Omaha has been arrested in northern Iowa. Police found Cameron D. Carodine at a Fort Dodge, Iowa home yesterday (Wednesday). Carodine is a known street gang member wanted on outstanding warrants related to a federal investigation in Omaha. The Sheriff's Office says he jumped out of a second story window and tried to run from deputies and U-S Marshals caught him.
KCCI.com
Police investigate after situation near Lincoln High School causes brief lockdown
DES MOINES, Iowa — Lincoln High School was placed on a brief lockdown Thursday morning because of a situation outside of the building. The school notified parents of the lockdown around 10:30 a.m. Des Moines police told KCCI there was a report of a dispute with a weapon outside...
