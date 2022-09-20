Read full article on original website
82% of young workers say 'quiet quitting' is appealing, survey finds
In recent months, the term "quiet quitting" has gained traction on social media, referring to a phenomenon in which workers to reduce their enthusiasm at work and stick to the minimum expectations of their role. The exact phrase has particularly caught on among younger workers, with 82 percent of millennials and Generation Z workers saying that the concept appeals to them, according to a new study.
Four steps to growing and revitalizing the nursing workforce
Healthcare workforce shortages of nurses and other workers are nearing a crisis point as a result of retention challenges, issues around pay differentials and overall costs for contract nurses, combined with an aging workforce. The large-scale nursing shortage has strained health systems forced to balance an immediate need for nurses...
How To Scale Your Hospital’s Physician Relations Program: Using Data To Reach More Doctors And Grow Referrals
For decades, hospitals and health systems have relied on physician relations programs to generate referrals and build their hospital’s reputation. However, today’s hospital market is more competitive, and physicians’ migration from private practice to employed models has further complicated how hospitals market to doctors. So, how can hospitals and health systems conduct physician relations programs in today’s world?
'Productivity paranoia' creates strain in hybrid workplace relationships
Despite employees working more in a hybrid work environment, the majority of employers question if their employees are being productive, a new Microsoft survey says. The survey results resulted in what Microsoft called "productivity paranoia." "Leaders fear that lost productivity is due to employees not working, even though hours worked,...
Nursing home understaffing hurt patient safety, House panel finds
The Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis released a report Sept. 21 on for-profit nursing home chains during the first months of the COVID-19 pandemic, finding most were understaffed, leading to dangerous situations for patients. The Select Subcommittee, chaired by Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., investigated how large, for-profit nursing home...
Only 68% of young physicians would choose medicine again
Nearly one-third of young physicians say they would not choose a career in medicine again, according to Medscape's 2022 Young Physician Compensation Report. The report is based on survey responses from 13,064 physicians in 29 specialties polled between Oct. 5, 2021 and Jan. 19, 2022. Four findings:. 1. Sixty-eight percent...
Women’s financial health at a 5-year low, survey says
A recent survey conducted by Ellevest, a women-centered financial company, found that money is women's top cause of stress. The research said 59 percent of women are concerned about money more than once a week and 43 percent are stressed at least once a day. Only 14 percent feel prepared for a recession.
Yale New Haven Health cuts 155 jobs
Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health has eliminated 155 management positions from its nearly 30,000-person workforce. The health system is laying off 72 employees and eliminating 83 vacant positions, a spokesperson told Becker's Hospital Review. The cuts were attributed to financial pressures. "Like hospitals and health systems throughout the nation, the...
The next pill-taking strategy? Lean to the right, Johns Hopkins study says
The direction a person leans when swallowing a pill can change the absorption by tenfold, a Johns Hopkins study found, according to a Sept. 21 The Washington Post report. In a computational model, it took 10 minutes for a pill to dissolve while leaning to the right, and it took more than an hour for a pill to dissolve while leaning to the left. Lying down and turning to your right side is the best way to speed up the process, the study's senior author and Johns Hopkins mechanical engineering professor, Rajat Mittal, PhD, told the Post.
US 23rd in Global Women's Health Index
Of the 116 countries ranked in the 2021 Global Women's Health Index, the United States came in 23rd for women's health — a demographic suffering worldwide, data shows. The index, measured annually by Gallup and Hologic — a Marlborough, Mass.-based medical technology company focused on women's health — surveyed women in each country. Each country is then ranked on women's preventive care, basic needs, emotional health, opinions of health and safety and individual health to produce a cumulative score out of 100.
CMS changes successfully reduced outpatient overpayments, OIG audit finds
Oversight changes CMS made in its system to identify patients in inpatient services successfully reduced overpayments made for outpatient services these beneficiaries received, the HHS Office of Inspector General said in an audit. From 2016 to 2021, the OIG said, Medicare inappropriately paid $39.3 million to post-acute hospitals for beneficiaries...
As new vaccines emerge, some health systems are re-evaluating worker requirements
Throughout the pandemic, hospitals and health systems have implemented COVID-19 vaccination requirements for employees, citing a need to protect patients, workers and the communities they serve. The list continued to grow once CMS announced its vaccination mandate covering healthcare facilities participating in Medicare and Medicaid. Now, health systems continue to update their policies as the virus situation changes and additional vaccines become available.
Administering the wrong vaccine tops common vaccine errors list: analysis
Among the 1,440 vaccine errors reported to the Institute for Safe Medication Practices, a third of them were because of age-related mistakes, such as the incorrect dosage or the wrong vaccine. In a report released Sept. 22, the ISMP found that nearly 70 percent of vaccine errors from June 2020...
Biosecurity advisers urge tighter oversight of experiments with viruses
Members of the National Science Advisory Board for Biosecurtiy issued draft recommendations urging the federal government to tighten its policies on experiments involving possibly dangerous viruses and other pathogens, The Washington Post reported Sept. 21. Current federal policies apply to pathogens that are "likely highly virulent," or very deadly. The...
One in every six public procurement contracts issued by the government over a five-year period were won by businesses with connections to a tax haven, analysis has found. The companies behind the taxpayer-funded deals were owned by firms that were at least partly domiciled in one of 27 tax havens around the world, including the British Virgin Islands, Panama and Jersey.
Rhode Island's healthcare system 'is in crisis,' Lifespan CFO warns
Hospitals across the country continue to face unprecedented financial challenges, and Lifespan CFO David Kirshner warns that the result has left the Rhode Island healthcare system in crisis, according to a Sept. 15 news release shared with Becker's. Staff burnout from the COVID-19 pandemic and related resignations add to an...
