The direction a person leans when swallowing a pill can change the absorption by tenfold, a Johns Hopkins study found, according to a Sept. 21 The Washington Post report. In a computational model, it took 10 minutes for a pill to dissolve while leaning to the right, and it took more than an hour for a pill to dissolve while leaning to the left. Lying down and turning to your right side is the best way to speed up the process, the study's senior author and Johns Hopkins mechanical engineering professor, Rajat Mittal, PhD, told the Post.

PHARMACEUTICALS ・ 1 DAY AGO