beckershospitalreview.com
Workers at Missouri hospitals fired following company takeover
Workers at Audrain Community Hospital in Mexico, Mo., and Callaway Community Hospital in Fulton, Mo., were fired after a Texas-based company took over the facilities from Kansas City, Mo.-based Noble Health, Kaiser Health News reported Sept. 22. Workers learned they were being fired in early September. "This is to inform...
beckershospitalreview.com
Rhode Island's healthcare system 'is in crisis,' Lifespan CFO warns
Hospitals across the country continue to face unprecedented financial challenges, and Lifespan CFO David Kirshner warns that the result has left the Rhode Island healthcare system in crisis, according to a Sept. 15 news release shared with Becker's. Staff burnout from the COVID-19 pandemic and related resignations add to an...
beckershospitalreview.com
Michigan health system merges with Trinity Health
Grand Haven, Mich.-based North Ottawa Community Health System will join Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health on Oct. 1. The health system will be renamed Trinity Health Grand Haven and be part of Trinity Health Michigan. "This is an exciting day for Grand Haven and the lakeshore because it signifies the start...
beckershospitalreview.com
IT restructuring to affect 104 employees at Bangor St. Joseph Hospital
Covenant Health, the parent organization of Maine-based Bangor St. Joseph Hospital, partnered with a new cybersecurity company, which will cause 104 employees at Bangor to take jobs with a new contractor, switch to different jobs in the healthcare system or leave the organization, Bangor Daily News reported Sept. 21. On...
beckershospitalreview.com
3 hospitals that earned Magnet status last month
Three hospitals received Magnet designation for the first time in August, while another five were redesignated, according to the American Nurses Credentialing Center. AANC's Magnet Recognition Program, first developed in 1990, recognizes hospitals for their excellence in nursing services. Three hospitals that received Magnet designation in August:. Allegheny Health Network-Saint...
beckershospitalreview.com
Indiana nursing home closes, laying off 71 staff
Indiana-based nursing home, Wittenberg Village in Crown Point, will close its doors and lay off 71 workers in October, NWI Times reported Sept. 20. Wittenberg Village notified the Indiana Department of Workforce Development of the upcoming layoffs — as mandated by the state — in August, citing inflation, the pandemic and staff shortages as the reasons for closing.
