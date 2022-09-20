Read full article on original website
Duke Energy has been biggest leaker of any US utility company for six of the last 11 years, EPA records show
At Duke Energy substations across North Carolina and South Carolina, a destructive greenhouse gas is leaking into the atmosphere at an alarming rate. Sulfur hexafluoride (SF6) is one of the most potent and longest-lasting climate pollutants, known as "the immortals" because the molecules can in the atmosphere for thousands of years. A single pound of SF6 can heat the planet more than 25,000 pounds of carbon dioxide.
Federal audit questions NC contracts used to help rebuild after Hurricane Matthew, says $2.5 million in funds unaccounted for
RALEIGH, N.C. — A new federal audit questions how the state agreed to contracts worth millions of dollars intended to help with hurricane relief. Much of the criticism from state lawmakers recent years has been North Carolina is too slow in getting federal funds out the door to help rebuild hurricane damaged homes. This new audit instead calls out the state for a lack of documentation for money it did spend.
North Carolina beekeepers see purple and blue honey, but it's rare
What’s old is new again. A Reddit post has gone viral for pointing out a fact that many North Carolinians already knew: The state has purple and blue honey, which is rare and not seen in other states. Timberlake-based Zombees Honey of NC co-owner Whitney Barnes first saw purple...
More adults consider sharing space to deal with rising Raleigh rent prices
Candy Chitty has lived in Raleigh for several years, but since she lost her apartment and all her belongings in a massive fire in 2016, she’s been struggling to get back on her feet. It doesn’t help that Raleigh rent prices have risen since then by more than 43%....
Advocates seek more say in how opioid settlements are spent
COLUMBUS, OHIO — The tattoos on Billie Stafford’s hands — inspired by street art and full of references to her work helping prevent drug-related deaths — have become an indelible memorial to the friend who inked them and the opioid crisis that killed him in April.
Hours after 5 On Your Side report, solar company goes out of business
CLAYTON, N.C. — Hours after a 5 On Your Side report about disgruntled customers of a solar panel company, the company president emailed all employees to let them know it was shutting down. In the emailed letter obtained by WRAL, Pink Energy leadership says “financial difficulties resulting from issues...
Construction of new Raleigh mixed-use tower 1000 Social is now underway
RALEIGH – Construction at 1000 Social, the first of two 12-story towers on a 40-acre, $1 billion project is now underway. The project, known as The Exchange Raleigh, is being developed by Dewitt Carolinas, Inc., and when the first tower is completed, it will offer 330,000 square feet of mixed use space.
Trump throws support behind NC Republicans at Wilmington rally
WILMINGTON, N.C. — Former President Donald Trump spoke in support of North Carolina Republicans at a rally in Wilmington on Friday night. Thousands were at Aero Center at Wilmington International Airport to hear from Trump. People in line said they came from various parts of the country including South Carolina, Pennsylvania and New Jersey. They said they realize how much North Carolina is a battleground state.
Queer Prom allows local LGBTQIA+ community safe space not always afforded in high school
RALEIGH, N.C. — Prom is supposed to be a magical night, a coming of age moment in most young people's lives. However, not all people have the opportunity to safely be themselves during their high school years – or attend prom with the person of their desire. For...
Indiana abortion clinics see patients amid legal changes
INDIANAPOLIS — Dr. Jeanne Corwin traveled about two hours on Friday from her hometown of Cincinnati to an Indianapolis abortion clinic, where she saw the clinic's first 12 patients the day after an Indiana judge blocked the state's abortion ban from being enforced. It's a trip Corwin has made...
Threat, robbery cancels two separate central NC football games
Chapel Hill, N.C. — Two separate football games were canceled in central North Carolina. School officials said threats made around Friday night's rivalry football game between Chapel Hill High School and East Chapel Hill High School were not credible. The game was postponed due to the threats. According to...
Alabama halts execution because of time, IV access concerns
— Alabama officials called off the Thursday lethal injection of a man convicted in a 1999 workplace shooting because of time concerns and trouble accessing the inmate’s veins. Alabama Corrections Commissioner John Hamm said the state halted the scheduled execution of Alan Miller after they determined they could not...
Firefighters, animal services help save 50 cats from Johnston County home fire
CLAYTON, N.C. — Four people and dozens of cats were were helped out of a home that caught fire in Johnston County on Wednesday night. Firefighters and animal services found at least 50 cats inside the home on Coachman Court near Clayton. First responders believe all the cats are safe after pulling them out of the same side of the home.
Wake election workers testing hundreds of machines for upcoming general election
RALEIGH, N.C. — While early voting for the general election in November is still a month away, it's a very busy time at the Wake County Board of Elections, where testing is underway on the machines that will count the ballots. Bipartisan teams of precinct officials are spending weeks...
Trump peddles conspiracies, stokes fear, as Republicans hope for election turnout boost
Former President Donald Trump delivered a dark assessment of the country Friday night at a rally North Carolina Republicans hope will boost GOP enthusiasm ahead of key elections. “We are a nation where free speech is no longer allowed,” Trump said, as ominous music played at the end of his...
Three rip current rescues made at NC beach after waves reach nearly 9 feet from Fiona swells
Fiona had maximum sustained winds of 130 miles per hour on Thursday afternoon, moving north/northeast. It won't make landfall in the U.S. but is still causing dangerous rip currents, rough surf, some overwash and beach erosion beginning Thursday and continuing through most of the weekend.
1 killed, 1 hurt when glider crashes off Outer Banks
SOUTHERN SHORES, N.C. — One person was killed and another injured when an ultralight glider crashed into the ocean off the Outer Banks on Wednesday, officials said. The town of Southern Shores said two people were on board the glider around 10 a.m. when it malfunctioned and hit the water near the town about 210 miles (338 kilometers) northeast of Raleigh, news outlets reported.
'I am in so much trouble.' Woman bit by raccoon while vacationing in South Carolina
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — On Hilton Head, everyone knows to keep their eyes peeled for alligators when out and about — but what about raccoons?. A few weeks ago, on Labor Day weekend, Barbara Ard pulled into Shipyard Plantation to begin her vacation. Unfortunately, Ard said the air conditioning in the condo she booked wasn't working. So she had to pack up her things and stay at another unit.
From homelessness to PhD program: Desire to help others set man on path to success
After experiencing homelessness on the streets and shelters of Raleigh for 20 years, Michael Watkins says it feels surreal to be in a doctoral degree program. During those two decades without a home, Watkins admits he sometimes feared he wouldn't wake up each morning – and sometimes, he says, his peers didn't. But even struggling with basic needs like finding food, finding a place to sleep and battling drug addiction, Watkins says a love of serving others and a desire to make an impact on the world eventually pushed him to make a big change.
California governor travels to Texas amid feud with GOP
SACRAMENTO, CALIF. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom will travel to Texas on Saturday, venturing into the territory of one of his chief political foils while seeking to boost his own profile amid a noncompetitive reelection campaign back home. Newsom is on his way to an easy victory for a...
