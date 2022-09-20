‘I am bad at anniversaries, but my wife is worse: most years she doesn’t even remember’. For our 20th wedding anniversary (the china one, I think) I got my wife a candle and a Breaking Bad box set – series one and two. Luckily, she was already in a bad mood because she’d spent all day at Thorpe Park with the kids and had her bag stolen. She cancelled her cards and we went for a curry.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 23 MINUTES AGO