NFL

NBC Sports

Edelman chides Tom Brady, Bucs for signing Cole Beasley over him

Julian Edelman seems (mostly) at peace in Year 2 of his NFL retirement. But he still wants to feel wanted. And with the Buccaneers lacking depth at wide receiver following Mike Evans' suspension, Edelman thought he might at least get a phone call from former New England Patriots teammate Tom Brady about reuniting in Tampa Bay.
TAMPA, FL
Brock Purdy
NBC Sports

Why rumor about Kuminga's attitude shocked Kerr and Myers

The Warriors have been impressed with Jonathan Kuminga’s offseason work and an early report questioning his attitude left Steve Kerr and Bob Myers confused. On an episode of “First Take” on Aug. 23, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith expressed that he was concerned about Kuminga entering his second season and claimed that he was hearing rumblings about his lack of discipline off the court and was “shortchanging” the Warriors.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Warner hilariously flattens Bosa in funny exchange on field

No one is safe from Fred Warner, not even his own teammates -- as Nick Bosa surely can attest. Chasing after Seattle Seahawks rookie running back Kenneth Walker III during the 49ers' Week 2 win over the Seattle Seahawks, Bosa was caught in the crossfire and was pancaked by Warner.
NFL
Yardbarker

San Francisco 49ers Week Two Grades

In week two of the 2022 NFL season, the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Seattle Seahawks 27-7. Despite a devastating injury to quarterback Trey Lance early in the game ending his season, the team rallied with quarterback Jimmy Garappolo to win the game. Here are my grades for each position on the 49ers for the second week of the NFL.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

How Jonathan Gannon handled the haters

“Fire Gannon” isn’t trending this week, but it sure was last week. And it tends to every time the Eagles have a bad game defensively. After the way the defense played in Detroit, it was certainly understandable. The Eagles opened the season by nearly blowing a 17-point lead...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

How Washington is preparing for Philadelphia and Jalen Hurts

When looking ahead to Washington's upcoming matchup with Philadelphia and Jalen Hurts this Sunday, Daron Payne couldn't help but look back first. Payne, along with his fellow interior lineman Jonathan Allen, overlapped with Hurts at the University of Alabama. While Hurts' sizzling start to the 2022 NFL season — including his recent, masterful Monday night effort against Minnesota — might be surprising to some if not most who follow the league, Payne himself isn't all that taken aback by it.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Sports

Eagles starting offensive lineman questionable vs. Commanders

Eagles left guard Landon Dickerson missed Friday’s practice with a foot injury and is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Commanders. This is a surprise addition to the injury report. Dickerson was one of several players listed as limited on Thursday with rest designations, but then...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Mike Tomlin shoots down possibility of a quarterback change

The Pittsburgh offense isn’t producing enough points. But that isn’t enough to produce a quarterback change. Yet. After Thursday night’s 29-17 loss to the Browns, coach Mike Tomlin was unequivocal in his ongoing support of current starter Mitch Trubisky. When asked about the possibility of shifting from Trubisky to rookie first-rounder Kenny Pickett, Tomlin said, “The answer to that question is definitively no.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports

Rondale Moore out again for Cardinals

Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore will miss another game. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said on Friday that Moore has been ruled out for Sunday’s home game against the Rams. Moore has not played yet in 2022 because of a hamstring injury that he suffered in practice in the days before the season opener.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NBC Sports

Jimmy G's hilarious memory from first play back as 49ers' QB

SANTA CLARA -- Understandably, there were a lot of things going through Jimmy Garoppolo’s mind when he came into Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks for an injured Trey Lance. And even though he didn’t see a single training camp rep with the team this summer, the veteran...
NFL
Yardbarker

Rams Signing CB Shaun Jolly Off Browns Practice Squad

Rodrigue says the Rams liked Jolly’s tape as a prospect and have been keeping an eye on him. He’ll add some additional depth to Los Angeles’ secondary. We also had our eyes on Jolly back in June, as he made our undrafted free agent watch list after signing with Cleveland.
LOS ANGELES, CA

