Read full article on original website
Related
Will the 49ers Bust the Denver Broncos?
Seems like any easy win for the good guys, right? WRONG!
NBC Sports
Edelman chides Tom Brady, Bucs for signing Cole Beasley over him
Julian Edelman seems (mostly) at peace in Year 2 of his NFL retirement. But he still wants to feel wanted. And with the Buccaneers lacking depth at wide receiver following Mike Evans' suspension, Edelman thought he might at least get a phone call from former New England Patriots teammate Tom Brady about reuniting in Tampa Bay.
NBC Sports
Kevin Stefanski is first Browns head coach since Bill Belichick to beat Steelers three times
Kevin Stefanski is the 12th head coach of the Cleveland Browns since the franchise re-entered the NFL as an expansion team in 1999. And he’s the first of those 12 to earn three wins over the Steelers. Stefanski, who notched his third win over the Steelers on Thursday night,...
NBC Sports
Ahead of matchup with Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers reiterates he won’t play until he’s 45
The two oldest starting quarterbacks in the NFL will face off in Tampa this weekend and that leads to questions about how much longer Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers will be fixtures in the NFL. Brady is 45 and Rodgers said over the summer that he won’t be playing until...
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Sports
Why rumor about Kuminga's attitude shocked Kerr and Myers
The Warriors have been impressed with Jonathan Kuminga’s offseason work and an early report questioning his attitude left Steve Kerr and Bob Myers confused. On an episode of “First Take” on Aug. 23, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith expressed that he was concerned about Kuminga entering his second season and claimed that he was hearing rumblings about his lack of discipline off the court and was “shortchanging” the Warriors.
NBC Sports
Warner hilariously flattens Bosa in funny exchange on field
No one is safe from Fred Warner, not even his own teammates -- as Nick Bosa surely can attest. Chasing after Seattle Seahawks rookie running back Kenneth Walker III during the 49ers' Week 2 win over the Seattle Seahawks, Bosa was caught in the crossfire and was pancaked by Warner.
Patriots Trade, Deadline, Practice Squad Signing: What Do Moves Mean For Roster?
On a busy Wednesday, New England traded an offensive lineman, welcomed back a defensive lineman to the 53-man roster and saw a couple of practice-squad transactions.
Yardbarker
San Francisco 49ers Week Two Grades
In week two of the 2022 NFL season, the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Seattle Seahawks 27-7. Despite a devastating injury to quarterback Trey Lance early in the game ending his season, the team rallied with quarterback Jimmy Garappolo to win the game. Here are my grades for each position on the 49ers for the second week of the NFL.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Sports
How Jonathan Gannon handled the haters
“Fire Gannon” isn’t trending this week, but it sure was last week. And it tends to every time the Eagles have a bad game defensively. After the way the defense played in Detroit, it was certainly understandable. The Eagles opened the season by nearly blowing a 17-point lead...
AthlonSports.com
San Francisco 49ers 'Believed' 1 NFL Team Would Trade For Veteran Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo
The San Francisco 49ers had every intent of trading veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo during the offseason. However, no deal ever materialized and now he's back starting for the Niners. With that being said, the NFC West franchise reportedly "believed" one specific NFL team would trade for Garoppolo earlier this year....
NBC Sports
Could Jacoby Brissett keep the starting job after Deshaun Watson returns?
If Cowboys owner Jerry Jones can muse about Cooper Rush possibly playing well enough to keep Dak Prescott on the sidelines, why can’t the Browns ponder a similar possibility?. Jacoby Brissett is playing well, through three games. The Browns have compiled a 2-1 record. (They’d be 3-0 if they’d...
NBC Sports
How Washington is preparing for Philadelphia and Jalen Hurts
When looking ahead to Washington's upcoming matchup with Philadelphia and Jalen Hurts this Sunday, Daron Payne couldn't help but look back first. Payne, along with his fellow interior lineman Jonathan Allen, overlapped with Hurts at the University of Alabama. While Hurts' sizzling start to the 2022 NFL season — including his recent, masterful Monday night effort against Minnesota — might be surprising to some if not most who follow the league, Payne himself isn't all that taken aback by it.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Sports
Eagles starting offensive lineman questionable vs. Commanders
Eagles left guard Landon Dickerson missed Friday’s practice with a foot injury and is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Commanders. This is a surprise addition to the injury report. Dickerson was one of several players listed as limited on Thursday with rest designations, but then...
NBC Sports
Mike Tomlin shoots down possibility of a quarterback change
The Pittsburgh offense isn’t producing enough points. But that isn’t enough to produce a quarterback change. Yet. After Thursday night’s 29-17 loss to the Browns, coach Mike Tomlin was unequivocal in his ongoing support of current starter Mitch Trubisky. When asked about the possibility of shifting from Trubisky to rookie first-rounder Kenny Pickett, Tomlin said, “The answer to that question is definitively no.”
NBC Sports
Rondale Moore out again for Cardinals
Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore will miss another game. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said on Friday that Moore has been ruled out for Sunday’s home game against the Rams. Moore has not played yet in 2022 because of a hamstring injury that he suffered in practice in the days before the season opener.
NBC Sports
Jimmy G's hilarious memory from first play back as 49ers' QB
SANTA CLARA -- Understandably, there were a lot of things going through Jimmy Garoppolo’s mind when he came into Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks for an injured Trey Lance. And even though he didn’t see a single training camp rep with the team this summer, the veteran...
NBC Sports
Ron Rivera on defensive personnel changes: We’re not there yet
With the exception of a Week 18 victory over the lowly Giants, Washington’s defense did not perform well down the stretch in 2021. And the club is not off to a particularly hot start in 2022 either. Though the Commanders defeated the Jaguars in Week One, they gave up...
NBC Sports
How doctor predicts 49ers' Davis-Price will bounce back from injury
Rookie running back Ty Davis-Price suffered a high ankle sprain in the 49ers’ Week 2 win over the Seattle Seahawks and is expected to miss “a few weeks,” Kyle Shanahan said on Monday. And that’s really all we know. But Stanford Medicine’s Dr. David Oji provided...
Offensive Lineman Goes to Injured Reserve
Jamarco Jones was not healthy enough to play in the first two games. Tight end Kevin Rader is promoted to the active roster, and linebacker Wyatt Ray returns to the practice squad.
Yardbarker
Rams Signing CB Shaun Jolly Off Browns Practice Squad
Rodrigue says the Rams liked Jolly’s tape as a prospect and have been keeping an eye on him. He’ll add some additional depth to Los Angeles’ secondary. We also had our eyes on Jolly back in June, as he made our undrafted free agent watch list after signing with Cleveland.
Comments / 0