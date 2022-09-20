ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thecomeback.com

Mitch Trubisky gets brutally honest about Browns performance

The Cleveland Browns defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers on Week 3’s Thursday Night Football. Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky, in his third start for the Steelers, registered 20 completions on 32 attempts for 207 yards. He added two rushes for seven yards and one touchdown on the ground. It was part of a dismal offensive showing for the Steelers.
thecomeback.com

Impact player ruled out of Browns-Steelers game

The Pittsburgh Steelers–Cleveland Browns game is on Thursday and when you have a Thursday game, it limits the amount of recovery time for someone if they pick up an injury the week before. That’s what happened to the Browns as they already ruled out defensive end Jadeveon Clowney for Thursday’s game.
brownsnation.com

3 Things We Learned In Browns Victory Over Steelers

The Cleveland Browns defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Week 3 edition of Thursday Night Football. The final score was 29-17, but this game was far closer than the score indicated. Regardless, a win is a win, and the Browns go to 2-1 on the season, and the Steelers fall...
