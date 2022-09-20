Brown County Commission to apply for grant of up to $770,000 for Youth Development Center

Brown County commissioners have approved a resolution to apply for a Community Development Block Grant to help with the expansion of the Glenna and Rodney Fouberg Youth Development Center.

That was during Tuesday's regular commission meeting at the courthouse annex.

The county is applying for the grant on behalf of the Aberdeen Family YMCA, which is in the process of raising funds for a $3.457 million expansion of the youth center.

The grant application seeks $770,000. Mike Quast, Aberdeen Family YMCA chief executive officer, said $2.1 million has been raised so far with $96,000 committed by the city. He said the expansion should add space for 145 more children younger than 5. The center is now at capacity, which is 355.

With approval of the resolution, Ted Dickey of the Northeast Council of Governments asked commissioners about housing needs in the county. Items that were included on the list were the development of a regional jail in Brown County, improvements to roads and bridges, development of a juvenile detention center, a rehabilitation center and a place to hold people with criminal records who also have mental health issues.

Commission approves second full-time cook at the jail

In other action, commissioners heard a request from Chief Deputy Dave Lunzman on the hiring of a second full-time cook at the Brown County Jail. He said the jail has been able to meet kitchen needs in the past with one full-time and one part-time cook. This has been accomplished with help from trustees and a corrections officer occasionally filling in when needed.

But, Lunzman said, fewer trustees are available with experience to work in the kitchen, and the part-time cook hasn't been available. That has led to significant overtime for the corrections officer who helps with meals.

He said the department does have candidates interested in the full-time position. The request was later approved through the county's human resources report.

Lunzman, who is sheriff-elect, also said he has plans to start the hiring process for a new chief deputy in October so the person is in place at the end of November. Commissioners agreed with his plan.

In other discussion items, Lunzman said the county's drone was invaluable recently in finding someone who fled from the vehicle he was driving. Following a pursuit by law enforcement. Lunzman said, the person ditched his vehicle and fled on foot, but officers feared the man was injured. The Emergency Management office, which operates the drone, was able to find the man hiding in a field within five minutes.

Brown County's dive team received a donation of three complete dive suits, Lunzman said.

Commissioners also set an Oct. 11 hearing date to discuss the county's five-year plan for the highway department.