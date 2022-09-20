ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Moderna Stock Topped the Market On Tuesday

By Eric Volkman
 3 days ago

What happened

The stock market as a whole took another hit on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 index slumping by over 1%. Happily for Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) investors, this didn't drag down their company's stock, as it countered with a 1.4% rise. As ever, news about the company's widely administered coronavirus vaccine was the catalyst.

So what

That morning, Bloomberg reported that U.S. pharmacies are experiencing shortages of the latest version of Moderna's Spikevax vaccine, a bivalent booster aimed at blocking both the original and the omicron variants of the coronavirus.

This is due partially to a limited government supply, which has to be doled out around the country. CVS Health told the financial news agency that some of its pharmacies had already expended all of their available shots of the new booster.

Yet this is also due to demand that's too high to keep the jab in stock everywhere. Obviously this is a plus for Moderna, as Spikevax continues to enjoy a good reputation as an effective vaccine. Although some vaccine recipients "mix and match" jabs from different manufacturers, they tend to use boosters from the same maker. Spikevax is already in millions of American arms, so there remains much inherent demand.

Now what

That said, it's worth remembering that the coronavirus seems to be on the wane. According to the latest statistics on the pandemic compiled by The New York Times , the numbers of new cases, hospitalizations, and deaths continue to fall at double-digit rates across a 14-day period.

Therefore it's imperative for both current and would-be Moderna investors to track developments with the biotech company's pipeline, since Spikevax is so far its only commercialized product.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends CVS Health, CVS Health Corporation, and Moderna Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Stimulus Update: Early October Could Bring a Round of Stimulus Checks to Some Americans

Inflation has put a strain on many household budgets. Some people should soon get relief thanks to state-funded rebate checks. For months on end, Americans have been struggling with sky-high living costs. Inflation has made it so that everything from clothing to food to utilities are more expensive. And households that depleted their savings during the pandemic are now being forced to make hard choices.
The Market Crash Americans Aren't Seeing

However, many American investors haven't noticed even wilder moves in foreign exchange. The strong U.S. dollar could help some businesses but hurt others. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
