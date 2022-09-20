ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The kid who caught Aaron Judge's 60th home run might be the purest baseball fan alive

On Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium, Aaron Judge was one swing away from hitting his 60th home run of the season, which would have made him one of six players in baseball history to accomplish the feat. That made the eventual baseball that sailed over the fence extremely valuable, making left field the place to be in the Bronx, as that's where Judge has hit the bulk of his dingers this year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
POPSUGAR

Aaron Judge Is Married to His High-School Sweetheart: Meet Samantha Bracksieck

Aaron Judge is currently finishing off a historic baseball season for the New York Yankees. The 30-year-old slugger is chasing the American League single-season home-run record, set by Roger Maris (who was also a Yankee) way back in 1961. Judge hit his 60th home run on Sept. 20, and with 15 games left on the Yankees' schedule, it seems more than likely he'll set a new record (the record for all of baseball is 73, set by Barry Bonds in 2001). Judge also seems like a lock for American League MVP, and he's been doing his best to carry the Bronx Bombers to a major playoff run.
RELATIONSHIPS
CBS New York

Son: Man who caught Maris' record home run ball had life changed forever

NEW YORK -- Yankees slugger Aaron Judge could make history on Wednesday night.No. 99 is one home run away from tying the American League record of 61, a mark set by Roger Maris 61 years ago.As CBS2's Kevin Rincon reported, it's a moment so big, it can change lives.READ MORE: All eyes on Aaron Judge as he's poised to tie Roger Maris' home run recordAs Maris rounded the bases at the old Yankee Stadium, 19-year-old Sal Durante's life was about to change."My father jumped on his seat, line drive in his hand, and he wound up falling three and a half...
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Pirates' pitcher who gave up 60th HR to Aaron Judge wants 'cleared out' of record books

On Tuesday night, New York Yankees All-Star slugger Aaron Judge hit his 60th home run of the season off of Pittsburgh Pirates reliever Wil Crowe to equal a mark famously reached by legend Babe Ruth during the 1927 campaign. It was later learned that Crowe's great-great uncle was Hall of Fame pitcher Red Ruffing, one of Ruth's teammates with the Yankees during the 1930s.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Daily Mail

Yankees fans call Eric Stout 'the biggest coward in baseball' after the Pirates pitcher walks Aaron Judge in the eighth inning... after his team rallied to get him to the plate in bid to tie Roger Maris on 61 home runs

Sometimes, you don't want to be a part of the record books. There are the records you're known for because of something you did. Other times, you're part of the record books because you allowed someone else to write their name there. Take Mike Bacsik for example. Who is Mike...
BRONX, NY
ClutchPoints

Barry Bonds’ strong message to Aaron Judge amid epic Yankees home run chase

New York Yankees star Aaron Judge is chasing history, as he is one home run away from tying Roger Maris’ single season record of 61 dingers, the franchise mark for most in a campaign. Depending on who you ask, Maris’ record is also the MLB’s single-season record, as the likes of Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa have all zoomed past the mark, though each were associated with performance-enhancing drugs.
MLB
Yardbarker

Albert Pujols Broke Up Someone Else’s History Wednesday Night

At this point in his career, Albert Pujols is a walking history book. Unfortunately, as he plays out the final month of his career, the St. Louis Cardinals aren’t exactly playing the best baseball right now. They’ve lost three straight games, all of which have been shutouts. But...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Spun

What Babe Ruth, Aaron Judge Said After Hitting 60 Home Runs

Aaron Judge joined elite company when blasting his 60th home run of the season on Monday night. Following his latest long ball, Judge tied Babe Ruth for the second-most home runs in a season in American League history. He's one away from matching another New York Yankees legend, Roger Maris.
BRONX, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Giants announce major new role for Buster Posey

Buster Posey retired as a member of the San Francisco Giants at the end of the 2021 season, but he did not stay out of baseball for long. The Giants announced Wednesday that Posey is joining the team’s ownership group and will sit on the organization’s Board of Directors. There was no announcement regarding how big a share of the Giants Posey purchased, but chairman Greg Johnson told Tyler Kepner of the New York Times that the former catcher was putting “real money” into the organization at its current valuation.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Yankees Have Reportedly Made Broadcasting Trade Offer

This is a huge weekend for the Yankees, as Aaron Judge goes for the American League home run record at home against the Boston Red Sox. The only negative for the Bronx Bombers is the fact that three of the four games are not scheduled to be televised by YES, the team's official broadcasting network. Tonight's game is set for FOX, with Apple TV+ broadcasting Friday's contest and ESPN closing out the series on Sunday night.
BRONX, NY
The Spun

Longtime MLB President Of Baseball Operations Fired Today

The Kansas City Royals fired president of baseball operations Dayton Moore on Wednesday. Owner John Sherman announced that Moore, who joined the team in 2006, will leave the organization. J.J. Picollo will assume control of Kansas City's baseball operations. “I’m really thankful for the opportunity,” Moore told The Athletic's Andy...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

The Cleveland Guardians called up the next Michael Brantley

The Cleveland Guardians have called up Will Brennan. The Cleveland Guardians are once again calling up a rookie to round out the roster heading into the final two weeks of the season. Will Brennan, one of the Guardians’ best prospects in the outfield, will join the club for the foreseeable future.
CLEVELAND, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-World Series champion to retire after 2022 season

After 16 solid seasons, The Kurt Suzuki Show is coming off the air. The veteran catcher Suzuki told reporters this week that he plans to retire upon the conclusion of the 2022 MLB season. “I feel like it’s time,” said Suzuki, per Jeff Fletcher of the OC Register. “I’ve had...
MLB
Yardbarker

Harrison Bader Is Trying To Bring Respect To A Number

For the first time since June 26, Harrison Bader finally got the chance to suit up in a Major League uniform. Bader was traded to the New York Yankees, who sent left-hander Jordan Montgomery back to the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange. Bader was out with plantar fasciitis. Last night,...
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

The Yankees have a brand new outfield combination

The New York Yankees mounted a historical comeback against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday evening, scoring five runs in the bottom of the 9th inning, courtesy of Aaron Judge’s 60th homer and a Giancarlo Stanton Grand Slam. However, the win was a team effort, sparked by the Yankees’ new...
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees GM Brian Cashman struck gold with one genius decision

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman has made polarizing moves this season to help boost the team. The squad went into the 2022 campaign having a few weaknesses, executing multiple trades prior to the start of the season to help reinforce those vulnerabilities. Some may point to the acquisition...
BRONX, NY
Pinstripe Alley

Today on Pinstripe Alley - 9/21/22

We’ve spent so long talking about the pace that Aaron Judge has been on all year, that it is truly incredible to think that we have arrived at the moment. The next blast off of No. 99’s bat will tie him with Roger Maris for the franchise and American League single-season record, and the next one after will break that tie. It’s as simple as that, and it could happen today. It’s hard to fathom that we’re here, but here it is.
MLB

Comments / 0

