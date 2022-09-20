Read full article on original website
Sister of 15-year-old killed by Bridgeport officer says fight for justice will continue after settlement
Her brother, Jayson Negron, was fatally shot in 2017 by Bridgeport Police Officer James Boulay. Her family has reached a settlement in the lawsuit with the city, the police department and Boulay.
Police: Ansonia man admits to injuring, hospitalizing his child
Police say an Ansonia man has admitted to injuring his 6-week-old child so badly the child had to be sent to the hospital. Police say they were notified early Friday morning about the child's arrival at Yale New Haven. They say 36-year-old Lamar Haney has been charged with assault. Among...
Police: 14-year-old shoots man in Stamford
STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 14-year-old is in custody after he shot a 32-year-old man in the leg on Monday, Stamford police announced Thursday. The man was walking at about 9:30 p.m. on Woodland Avenue when he was shot, according to police, who said that while the man’s injuries were not life-threatening, he required surgery. […]
This weekend marks 10 years since Eugene Palmer disappeared
It has been 10 years since a Hudson Valley man disappeared from authorities in a case that landed him on the FBI's Most Wanted list at one point.
Ulster County DA: Saugerties man who threatened to jump off bridge indicted for murder
A grand jury indicted 49-year-old Johnny Amaro, of Saugerties, on second-degree murder charges.
Saugerties man indicted for murder of woman
KINGSTON – A 49-year-old Saugerties man has been indicted by an Ulster County grand jury for murder in connection with the death of a woman in the Town of Ulster. Johnny Amaro is charged with stabbing Maria L. Lemus, known to family and friends as Lucy, to death in a wooded trail on Eastern Parkway some time between 6:42 a.m. and 7:32 a.m. on September 1.
35-Year-Old Woman Who Worked As Cleaner Accused Of Stealing Jewelry From Irvington Residence
A Westchester housekeeper has been charged with allegedly stealing jewelry from a home she cleaned. Lourdes Lisbeth Aymar, age 36, of White Plains, was arrested on Friday, Sept. 23 by officers for theft of jewelry at the Irvington home, said Lt. Kevin Johnson of the Irvington Police. According to Johnson,...
Newburgh man sentenced for killing Walden woman after family dispute
A Newburgh man was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison without the possibility of parole, following his conviction earlier this year for a 2019 murder. A jury previously found Cornelius Stubbs guilty of killing Chelsea Debidin, a Walden resident, in her boyfriend's New Windsor apartment. Orange County District Attorney David...
Police: Wallkill teen missing since leaving friend's house on Tuesday
Amayalise Perez is 14 years old and was last seen on Tuesday leaving her friend's house on Handford Street in Middletown.
State police: Headless, handless body found in Fishkill 42 years ago identified as NYC woman
On May 26, the victim was identified as Anna L. Papalardo-Blake. She was 44 at the time of her death.
Woman Charged in Woman's NYC Nightclub Murder, Claims Surveillance Was ‘Photoshopped'
A suspect has been arrested and charged with murder in the deadly shooting at a Brooklyn nightclub that took the life of a mother in late August, police announced. The suspect, Deonne Kirkland, was charged in the execution-style slaying of 44-year-old Tarcia "Tanny" Lysius inside the crowded Hearts of Love Nightclub in East New York in the early morning hours of Aug. 28.
Police officer and mental health pro save life of homeless man
POUGHKEEPSIE – City of Poughkeepsie Police Sergeant Jason Deigan and MHA Dutchess Behavioral Health Professional Linwood Burke, members of the police department’s B.E.A.T. program, saved the life of a homeless man on Thursday night. The police department’s Behavioral Evaluation and Assistance Team, known as B.E.A.T., partners a behavioral...
Police: Queens man found dead with multiple stab wounds inside Brooklyn apartment
A Queens man was found fatally stabbed inside a Brooklyn apartment building Wednesday night, according to the NYPD.
NYCHA employee recovering after shootout near Red Hook Houses
A NYCHA employee is recovering in the hospital after being caught in the crossfire in a shootout near the Red Hook Houses Thursday. Police say they believe he was not the intended target, and they now have two suspects they believe were involved in custody. One of the suspects is...
Man accused of killing Bronx teen basketball star to appear in court
The accused killer of 17-year-old Bronx basketball star Brandon Hendricks is scheduled to make an appearance in court today.
Saugerties Man Arrested After Allegedly Sharing Intimate Photos of his Ex
Having private intimate photos shared with people without your consent is a crime as an Ulster County man has found out the hard way!. If you are looking for a reason to NOT allow anyone to take intimate pictures of you, this just might be the number one reason why you shouldn't let it happen, EVER!
NYPD: 1 in critical condition, another injured in Brooklyn shooting
One man is in critical condition and another is recovering in the hospital after both were shot in Brooklyn today, according to police.
Port Jervis dog recovering following hit-and-run
The dog named Rivers ran off from his owners in Orange County when he was spooked by a recent thunderstorm.
Man Sentenced For Attempting To Rape Woman Who Was Walking With Grandchild In Yonkers
A 29-year-old man was sentenced to years in prison after he admitted he attempted to rape a woman who was pushing her grandchild in a stroller in Westchester County. Steven Hernandez, of the Bronx, was sentenced on Thursday, Sept. 22, to five years in state prison after pleading guilty to first-degree attempted rape in May, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah announced.
White Plains Man Killed After Car Crashes Into Guide Rail, Leaves Roadway, Police Say
A Westchester man was killed after suffering a medical episode while driving his Porsche Macan GTS on the Henry Hudson Parkway. The crash took place in the Bronx around 2:45 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 21. According to the New York City Police, Brian Keating, age 66, of White Plains, was traveling...
