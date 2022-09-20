ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburgh, NY

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

Police: Ansonia man admits to injuring, hospitalizing his child

Police say an Ansonia man has admitted to injuring his 6-week-old child so badly the child had to be sent to the hospital. Police say they were notified early Friday morning about the child's arrival at Yale New Haven. They say 36-year-old Lamar Haney has been charged with assault. Among...
ANSONIA, CT
WTNH

Police: 14-year-old shoots man in Stamford

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 14-year-old is in custody after he shot a 32-year-old man in the leg on Monday, Stamford police announced Thursday. The man was walking at about 9:30 p.m. on Woodland Avenue when he was shot, according to police, who said that while the man’s injuries were not life-threatening, he required surgery. […]
STAMFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newburgh, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Newburgh, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Saugerties man indicted for murder of woman

KINGSTON – A 49-year-old Saugerties man has been indicted by an Ulster County grand jury for murder in connection with the death of a woman in the Town of Ulster. Johnny Amaro is charged with stabbing Maria L. Lemus, known to family and friends as Lucy, to death in a wooded trail on Eastern Parkway some time between 6:42 a.m. and 7:32 a.m. on September 1.
SAUGERTIES, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Guns#Violent Crime
NBC New York

Woman Charged in Woman's NYC Nightclub Murder, Claims Surveillance Was ‘Photoshopped'

A suspect has been arrested and charged with murder in the deadly shooting at a Brooklyn nightclub that took the life of a mother in late August, police announced. The suspect, Deonne Kirkland, was charged in the execution-style slaying of 44-year-old Tarcia "Tanny" Lysius inside the crowded Hearts of Love Nightclub in East New York in the early morning hours of Aug. 28.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Police officer and mental health pro save life of homeless man

POUGHKEEPSIE – City of Poughkeepsie Police Sergeant Jason Deigan and MHA Dutchess Behavioral Health Professional Linwood Burke, members of the police department’s B.E.A.T. program, saved the life of a homeless man on Thursday night. The police department’s Behavioral Evaluation and Assistance Team, known as B.E.A.T., partners a behavioral...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 12

NYCHA employee recovering after shootout near Red Hook Houses

A NYCHA employee is recovering in the hospital after being caught in the crossfire in a shootout near the Red Hook Houses Thursday. Police say they believe he was not the intended target, and they now have two suspects they believe were involved in custody. One of the suspects is...
RED HOOK, NY
Daily Voice

Man Sentenced For Attempting To Rape Woman Who Was Walking With Grandchild In Yonkers

A 29-year-old man was sentenced to years in prison after he admitted he attempted to rape a woman who was pushing her grandchild in a stroller in Westchester County. Steven Hernandez, of the Bronx, was sentenced on Thursday, Sept. 22, to five years in state prison after pleading guilty to first-degree attempted rape in May, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah announced.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy