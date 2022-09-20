Read full article on original website
This Flea Market Has the Largest Outdoor Yard and Garage Sale in OhioTravel MavenColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: No. 23 Ohio State loses two games to Big Ten opponentsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: McCalister records interception, helps No. 3 Ohio State ‘a huge deal’ in downing Wisconsin 52-21The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stover emerges as scoring threat in No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 rout of WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes break through against Iowa, beat Hawkeyes 2-0The LanternColumbus, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Part of Big Field at Inverness Intercollegiate
Tee Times: Monday: Shotgun start at 9:30 a.m., continuous play for two rounds. Tuesday: Tee times off No. 1 and No. 10 tees beginning at 8:30 a.m. Teams: Charlotte, East Tennessee State, Georgia Tech, Iowa, Louisville, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Purdue, USC, SMU, South Alabama, Texas Tech, Toledo, Virginia and Washington.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Postgame Quotes vs. Wisconsin
“I just want to start off again by thanking the unbelievable crowd. From the jump: the skull session, the walk, the beginning of the game, all the way to the end. There was a lot of people that hung around at the end of that game and we don’t take that for granted. So, we really appreciate Buckeye Nation and the people that were here tonight.”
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Stroud Climbs the Record Books as Buckeyes Top Wisconsin, 52-21
COLUMBUS, Ohio — No. 3 Ohio State (4-0, 1-0) built a 31-7 first-half lead on its way to a 52-21 win over Wisconsin (2-2, 0-1) Saturday at Ohio Stadium. The Buckeyes amassed 539 yards of total offense while holding Wisconsin to 296. Quarterback C.J. Stroud completed 17-of-27 passes for 281 yards and five touchdowns. Ohio State’s rushing attack was equally successful with a pair or 100-yard rushers.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 7 Ohio State Falls in Five-Set Marathon at No. 3 Nebraska
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 7 Ohio State Buckeyes (5-5, 1-1 B1G) fell in five sets (22-25, 26-24, 25-19, 20-25, 13-15) at No. 3 Nebraska (10-1, 2-0 B1G) on the road to wrap up the opening weekend of Big Ten play on Saturday night in front of a sold-out crowd.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Big Ten Play Resumes at No. 9 Maryland
College Park, Maryland — Ludwig Field (6,000) COLUMBUS, Ohio – No. 13 Ohio State (5-0-3) travels for the first time in Big Ten Conference play this weekend to take on No. 9 Maryland (4-1-2) in College Park Sunday. First touch is set for 1 p.m. with B1G+ set to stream the action.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Battle Michigan to a Scoreless Draw
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State defense played well again in another up and down battle but neither Ohio State or Michigan was able to find the back of the net in a scoreless draw on Thursday evening in Ann Arbor. This was the second scoreless draw of the...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Host Iowa in B1G Home Opener
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State is back home for the first time in two weeks when it hosts Iowa in the Buckeyes’ Big Ten home opener on Sunday. It’s Alumni Day at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium as the program will celebrate with a number of former players and coaches. The match is set to kickoff at noon and will be streamed on BTN+.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Danson Makes 11 Saves as Buckeyes Fall at Rutgers, 2-0
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Goalkeeper Abby Danson stopped a career-high 11 shots by Rutgers scored in the first and third quarters to register a 2-0 victory over Ohio State in Big Ten field hockey action in Piscataway, N.J. Rutgers won its third straight game and is 6-3 on the season while Ohio State is 3-4. The Short Story.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes in Action at Fall Ranked Spotlight
COLUMBUS, Ohio – This week, four members of the Ohio State women’s tennis team are competing in the Fall Ranked Spotlight hosted by North Carolina State. The tournament includes doubles matches Thursday evening and Sunday morning, with singles play Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The Thursday doubles matches were in Raleigh, with the rest of the tournament at the Cary Tennis Park in Cary, N.C.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Women’s Golf Completes First Round Of Mason Rudolph
NASHVILLE, Tenn.— The No. 11 Buckeyes completed the first 18 holes of the Mason Rudolph on Monday afternoon. Ohio State is in seventh place with a team score of 295 (+7). Caley McGinty is tied for 18th place after the first round of play; she shot even par (72).
