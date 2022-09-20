ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

Elmira Notre Dame announces 2022 HOF Class

By Andy Malnoske
 3 days ago

SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Notre Dame Crusaders will honor some of the greatest athletes of all-time.

The school announced the 2022 Elmira Notre Dame High School Hall of Fame class with plenty of memorable talent who made their respective marks. A total of seven standout student-athletes from the past will be honored on Saturday, October 8 at 6:45 pm prior to the Crusaders’ home soccer game against Union-Endicott.

This storied list of athletes is highlighted by softball standouts Olivia May ’13 and Alivia Clark ’16 who both earned New York State Player of The Year in softball. Each led their respective teams to New York State Championships in softball over the course of their careers.

The list is also highlighted by basketball standout Darius Garvin who was multi-time all-state selection. A complete list of each inductee is listed below.

