ashevillenc.gov
City of Asheville and Buncombe County announces change to the Reparations Commission Retreat
6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Friday’s schedule breaks Commission members into smaller groups to facilitate discussion to better get to know one another, as well as better understand what “reparations” means to individual commission members as they continue to move forward as a working body. Saturday’s...
multifamilybiz.com
Capital Square Acquires Two-Property Multifamily Housing Portfolio Totaling 305 Apartment Homes in Asheville, North Carolina
ASHEVILLE, NC - Capital Square, one of the nation's leading sponsors of tax-advantaged real estate investments and a developer of mixed-use multifamily communities, announced the acquisition of Asheville NC Apartment Portfolio, a two-property multifamily portfolio comprised of a total of 305 apartment homes in Asheville, North Carolina. The portfolio was acquired on behalf of CS1031 Asheville NC Apartment Portfolio, DST, a private placement offering that seeks to raise $73.1 million in equity from accredited investors and has a minimum investment requirement of $50,000.
WLOS.com
Dogwood Health Trust awards Haywood County $1M for much-needed affordable housing
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Haywood County has received a big sum to help solve a big issue, as $1.1 million is heading to the county in the form of a grant from the Dogwood Health Trust. It's an amount not seen in years to help meet the growing...
WLOS.com
Counties begin looking at how to spend millions in opioid settlement allotments
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Several western North Carolina counties are beginning to decide how they will use millions of dollars of opioid settlement funding being distributed to counties. In April, North Carolina governments started receiving the start of $750 million in total funds from a $26 billion multi-state national...
WLOS.com
Kids' advocacy center gets more than $60,000 in American Rescue Plan funds for repairs
SYLVA, N.C. (WLOS) — A Jackson County organization that provides services for abused children just got a big financial boost from commissioners. They voted unanimously to allocate more than $60,000 of American Rescue Plan money to AWAKE Children's Advocacy Center. The money is needed to make repairs to the...
WLOS.com
Buncombe County to apply for funding to cover housing repairs for low-income homeowners
BUNCOMBE COUNTY — Buncombe County is applying for $400,000 in community development block grant funding. After holding two public hearings, county commissioners voted Tuesday night, Sept. 20 to move forward with the application process. If awarded, the money would be put toward housing rehabilitation, including repairs and replacement work...
WLOS.com
BRCC launches 'Blue Ridge Local History Project' to collect histories of people from WNC
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Blue Ridge Community College has launched a program to collect oral and visual histories of people from western North Carolina. It's called the Blue Ridge Local History Project, and it's funded by a grant called Bright Ideas. Participants will be able to share stories...
thelaurelofasheville.com
Homeward Bound’s Life-Changing Housing Solution for Our Community’s Most Vulnerable Residents
Homeward Bound (HB), an Asheville nonprofit working to prevent and end homelessness through permanent housing and support, has spent years studying the need for housing solutions in Buncombe County. “On any given night, there are 600 individuals experiencing homelessness in Asheville,” says Cindy McMahon, HB’s interim executive director. “Last year the number of people experiencing homelessness in Asheville increased 21 percent, and the number of people living outdoors, on the street, in tents or under bridges almost doubled.”
WLOS.com
New WNC nonprofit looks to boost African-American homeownership, business, quality of life
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A new nonprofit is focused on boosting homeownership, business development and quality of life for the African-American community in Western North Carolina. Local African-American faith and community leaders gathered in downtown Asheville to announce the creation of the Eagles' Wings Community Development Corporation on Tuesday,...
WLOS.com
Volunteers to spruce up mountain parks, forests on National Public Lands Day
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — We're lucky to live with national and state parks along with forests in our own backyard. They've become popular destinations in recent years. It takes work to keep them pristine for all to enjoy. A big volunteer effort takes place this weekend to fix them up.
FOX Carolina
Public pushing back on Greenville County GOP’s call to move LGBTQ library books
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- People are speaking out after the Greenville County Republican Party has set their sights on removing certain LGBTQ books from the children’s section of county libraries. They say the books are sexually graphic and should be shelved in the adult section. This comes as...
WYFF4.com
Greenville, Spartanburg Counties eye major investment from Volvo
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Greenville and Spartanburg County Councils have passed the second of three readings on a tax break for multi-million dollar investments from Volvo. The investments center around five facilities, which would be used for tooling and equipment for the company's vehicles. In Greenville County, the Swedish vehicle...
WLOS.com
BeLoved Asheville leader honored as WNC Peacemaker of 2022 on International Day of Peace
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — On Wednesday, local peace activists and advocates commemorated International Day of Peace at the Elder and Sage Community Garden in Asheville. At the celebration, Ponkho Bermejo, co-director of BeLoved Asheville, was honored as the WNC Peacemaker of 2022. The community organizer has a passion for...
avlwatchdog.org
Asheville Watchdog Reporter Kestin Wins National Investigative Journalism Award
Asheville Watchdog reporter Sally Kestin’s multi-part series Equity Erased was honored with a “Best Investigative Journalism” award Wednesday night by the national Institute for Nonprofit News. The series, which is continuing, documents how Buncombe County homeowners lost years and sometimes generations of equity to Asheville real estate...
WLOS.com
How are school superintendents chosen and how is public input taken into account?
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — There's been a lot of turnover at the top for school districts across North Carolina, and the western part of the state is no exception. This year, multiple mountain superintendents announced plans to leave their posts, leading school boards to begin contemplating their successors. News 13 is diving into how superintendents are chosen and how public input is taken into account.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Waynesville leaders are talking about adding extra security measures at town meetings. It comes after several board members received what the town manager calls "credible threats." The town is considering using metal detecting wands on people as they walk into Board of Aldermen meetings. A plan for...
my40.tv
Buncombe County Schools to get security upgrades with $1.7M in NC Education Lottery funds
BUNCOMBE COUNTY — Buncombe County Public Schools has been awarded $1.7 million for security upgrades. The money, which will be used to secure exterior doors at several schools, is coming from North Carolina Education Lottery funds, which were approved Tuesday night, Sept. 20, during the Buncombe County Commissioners meeting.
WLOS.com
Brevard Academy the 1st school in Carolinas to reach Blue Zones status for students, staff
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — Brevard Academy has made history, becoming the first school in the Carolinas to reach Blue Zones status for students and staff. Blue Zones is a national program that promotes healthy lifestyles through daily exercise and healthy meals. Brevard Academy reached that status for staff on...
WLOS.com
'In every end, there is a beginning,' Buncombe County Schools announces new superintendent
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County Schools made a major announcement Thursday, as the Board of Education selected, voted and approved its newest superintendent. The Buncombe County Schools “Minitorium” erupted into applause as board chair Ann Franklin announced Dr. Rob Jackson as the district’s newest leader.
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Man Takes Home A Million Dollars Less Than A Week After Moving Here
They say that moving is one of the most stressful things you can do in life, but I imagine it was one of the best things that ever happened to Jeremy Hartzell. Jeremy just moved to North Carolina and one of the first things he did was buy a scratch off ticket at a local gas station near where he lived in Asheville. Jeremy says there really was no real motive for buying the 10$ Big Cash Payout. He was just there at that quick mart in Marshall and bought it “just because”.
