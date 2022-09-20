Read full article on original website
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers reveals true feelings on potential final game vs. Tom Brady
While Aaron Rodgers could potentially play Tom Brady for the final time in the NFL, the Green Bay Packers quarterback will be treating his Week 3 showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star just like any other game. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Rodgers was asked if he feels “nostalgic”...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers owns Bears so bad he’s causing cringe relationship problems
Aaron Rodgers has been a thorn to the Chicago Bears’ side for well over a decade now. But even when it’s become the norm for him to lead the Green Bay Packers to win after win over their divisional rivals, it doesn’t sting any less for the most ardent of Bears supporters.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers vocal on playing until 45 like Tom Brady
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said before that he doesn’t plan to play until he’s 45 years old like Tampa Bay Buccaneers icon Tom Brady. Sure enough, his mind hasn’t changed at all. During a media huddle on Wednesday ahead of the Packers’ Week 3...
Which Packers Receivers Will We See Sunday?
The Packers head into a big matchup with Tampa Bay in week 3. This apparently is not the matchup to be a wide receiver. Tampa Bay has Chris Godwin and Julio Jones most likely out and Mike Evans suspended. The Packers had 4 receivers that did not practice yesterday and things do not look much better today. Which Packers receivers will we see Sunday?
Packers OL David Bakhtiari’s injury status for Week 3 gets brutally honest update from Matt LaFleur
Green Bay Packers star left tackle David Bakhtiari has not played this season. And it doesn’t seem as if he will make his season debut on Sunday. The Packers returned to practice on Wednesday. The five-time All-Pro was not seen on the field during the practice season. Head coach Matt LaFleur revealed his status for Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is unclear.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Makes Telling Comments About NFL Future
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are two weeks into the 2022 NFL season and sit with a 1-1 record. With a huge Week 3 matchup on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady, everyone is waiting to see exactly what the Packers are made of this year. One major question still hanging over the heads of every Packers fan is regarding the future of Rodgers.
Packers Announce 1 Wide Receiver Won't Play vs. Buccaneers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won't be the only team shorthanded at wide receiver at Raymond James Stadium this Sunday. According to ESPN NFL insider Field Yates, Green Bay Packers wide receiver Sammy Watkins has been ruled out for Sunday's game. Watkins has been dealing with a hamstring injury this week and has not been able to practice lately.
Packers coach Matt LaFleur gets real on Broncos Country pressing ‘panic button’ on Nathaniel Hackett
There was a lot of buzz surrounding new Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett heading into the new season. After Denver’s lackluster start to the campaign, however, the hype has died down significantly. So much so, that are some who have been so quick to bring out the pitchforks on the 42-year-old shot-caller.
Packers fans dealing with duplicate credit card charges from Lambeau Field vendors
The Green Bay Packers sent fans home from Lambeau Field with lifted spirits following Sunday’s 24-7 win over the Chicago Bears. That was until they gave their bank accounts a onceover and saw duplicate charges on their credit or debit cards from food and beverage vendors at Lambeau Field. The Packers are the second Wisconsin-area team to experience such issues after the cashless system the Milwaukee Brewers use at American Family Field shut down on Sunday as well.
Green Bay Packers didn't play iconic 'Go Pack Go' jingle on Sunday. Is it gone forever?
Fear not, Packers fans: Though "Go Pack Go" wasn't played at the home opener, a team spokesman says it remains in the rotation going forward.
Will David Bakhtiari play in Packers’ Week 3 matchup vs. Bucs?
Will All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari be available for the Green Bay Packers’ matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3?. The Green Bay Packers will be hoping to have their star left tackle David Bakhtiari back in the near future, but will he be ready for Week 3 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?
