Green Bay, WI

Yardbarker

Which Packers Receivers Will We See Sunday?

The Packers head into a big matchup with Tampa Bay in week 3. This apparently is not the matchup to be a wide receiver. Tampa Bay has Chris Godwin and Julio Jones most likely out and Mike Evans suspended. The Packers had 4 receivers that did not practice yesterday and things do not look much better today. Which Packers receivers will we see Sunday?
ClutchPoints

Packers OL David Bakhtiari’s injury status for Week 3 gets brutally honest update from Matt LaFleur

Green Bay Packers star left tackle David Bakhtiari has not played this season. And it doesn’t seem as if he will make his season debut on Sunday. The Packers returned to practice on Wednesday. The five-time All-Pro was not seen on the field during the practice season. Head coach Matt LaFleur revealed his status for Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is unclear.
NFL Analysis Network

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Makes Telling Comments About NFL Future

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are two weeks into the 2022 NFL season and sit with a 1-1 record. With a huge Week 3 matchup on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady, everyone is waiting to see exactly what the Packers are made of this year. One major question still hanging over the heads of every Packers fan is regarding the future of Rodgers.
The Spun

Packers Announce 1 Wide Receiver Won't Play vs. Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won't be the only team shorthanded at wide receiver at Raymond James Stadium this Sunday. According to ESPN NFL insider Field Yates, Green Bay Packers wide receiver Sammy Watkins has been ruled out for Sunday's game. Watkins has been dealing with a hamstring injury this week and has not been able to practice lately.
Yardbarker

Packers fans dealing with duplicate credit card charges from Lambeau Field vendors

The Green Bay Packers sent fans home from Lambeau Field with lifted spirits following Sunday’s 24-7 win over the Chicago Bears. That was until they gave their bank accounts a onceover and saw duplicate charges on their credit or debit cards from food and beverage vendors at Lambeau Field. The Packers are the second Wisconsin-area team to experience such issues after the cashless system the Milwaukee Brewers use at American Family Field shut down on Sunday as well.
