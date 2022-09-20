ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evangeline Parish, LA

Evangeline Parish tackling human trafficking with social media

By Alece Courville
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 3 days ago

EVANGELINE PARISH, La. ( KLFY ) – Multiple Acadiana agencies joined forces to break up a human trafficking operation in Evangeline Parish.

Detectives with the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigation Division along with the Narcotics and Patrol Divisions conducted a human trafficking operation but they didn’t do it alone. They were assisted by Crowley Police Department who served as the undercover agents. Evangeline Parish Sheriff Charles Guillory has been wanting to curtail human trafficking because there are 24 million people in the U.S., not just worldwide.

During “Operation Cyber Watch”, investigators used websites and social media platforms known to be used by commercial sex workers and human traffickers. These sites promote prostitution and the trafficking of minors for sexual purposes. “I have a detective who is good at that. He is always scanning social media for human trafficking and other things,” explains Guillory.

The investigation led detectives to Tara L. Guidry of Lafayette. Sheriff Guillory says the undercover agent made contact with Guidry after she posted an online ad offering sex services for cash at a predetermined location in Evangeline Parish. Guidry has an extensive criminal history including prior arrests for prostitution and sex trafficking of minors.

During the arrest, detectives also discovered Guidry was in possession of crack cocaine, a schedule two controlled dangerous substance.

